Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH), the leading financial services holding company of Equitable, AllianceBernstein and Equitable Advisors, today announced the pricing terms for its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase the outstanding debt securities (collectively, the “Notes” and each a “Series” of Notes) listed in the table below. Capitalized terms used in this press release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 3, 2024, as amended by the Company’s press release dated June 17, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The applicable total consideration to be paid in the Tender Offer for each Series of Notes expected to be accepted for purchase was determined by reference to a fixed spread specified for such Series of Notes over the yield (the “Reference Yield”) based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security, in each case as set forth in the table below (the “Total Tender Offer Consideration”). The Reference Yields listed in the table below were determined (pursuant to the Offer to Purchase) at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, June 17, 2024, by the Lead Dealer Manager. The applicable Total Tender Offer Consideration for each Series of Notes includes an Early Tender Premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase by the Company.

In addition, all payments for Notes tendered before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 14, 2024 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) that are purchased by the Company will also include accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase from the last interest payment date applicable to the relevant Series of Notes up to, but not including, the early settlement date, which is currently expected to be June 20, 2024 (the “Early Settlement Date”).

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amounts of each Series of Notes that the Company expects to be accepted for purchase and pricing information for the Tender Offer:

Title of

Security CUSIP /

ISIN Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding Acceptance

Priority

Level Reference

U.S.

Treasury

Security Reference

Yield Fixed

Spread

(basis

points) (1) Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Tendered as

of

the Early

Tender

Deadline Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Expected to

Be Accepted

for Purchase Expected

Proration

Factor (2) Total Tender

Offer

Consideration

(3) 4.572% Senior Notes due

2029 (previously Pre-

Capitalized Trust

Securities issued by Pine

Street Trust I under ISIN

US722844AA56) 054561AN5/

US054561AN50 $600,000,000 1 4.500% U.S.

Treasury

due May 31,

2029 4.296% 75 $370,051,000 $275,000,000 74.3% $980.50 7.000% Senior

Debentures due 2028 29444GAJ6/

US29444GAJ67 $350,000,000 2 4.500% U.S.

Treasury

due May 31,

2029 4.296% 70 $99,289,000 $99,289,000 100.0% $1,068.16 5.000% Senior Notes due

2048 054561AM7/

US054561AM77 U0507EAD6/

USU0507EAD68 (Reg S)



054561AK1/

US054561AK12

(Rule 144A) $1,500,000,000 3 4.250% U.S.

Treasury

due February 15, 2054 4.431% 110 $607,137,000 $195,000,000 32.1% $930.08

(1) Includes the Early Tender Premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes for each Series. (2) The expected proration factor has been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percentage point for presentation purposes. (3) Payable for each $1,000 principal amount of applicable Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase by the Company and includes the Early Tender Premium. In addition, holders whose Notes are accepted will also receive interest on such Notes accrued to the applicable settlement date.

As previously announced, because the total aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered prior to the Early Tender Deadline exceeded $569,289,000, the Company does not expect to accept any further tenders of Notes.

The withdrawal rights for the Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 14, 2024 and have not been extended; therefore, previously tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn. The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 2, 2024, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as it may be extended, the “Expiration Date”).

Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn before the Early Tender Deadline and are accepted in the Tender Offer will be purchased, retired and cancelled by the Company on the Early Settlement Date.

TD Securities (USA) LLC is the Sole Structuring Advisor and Lead Dealer Manager and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the Tender and Information Agent. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact TD Securities (USA) LLC at +1 (866) 584-2096 (toll-free) or at +1 (212) 827-2806 (collect); Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (800) 828-3182 (toll-free) or at (212) 357-1452 (collect); or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or at (212) 834-7489 (collect). Questions regarding the tendering of Notes and requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and related materials should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), in writing at 65 Broadway, Suite 404, New York, New York, 10006 or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes. The Tender Offer is made only by the Offer to Purchase and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase dated June 3, 2024. There is no separate letter of transmittal in connection with the Offer to Purchase. None of the Company, the Company’s Board of Directors, the Lead Dealer Manager, the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent and Information Agent or the trustees with respect to any Notes is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer, and neither the Company nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

