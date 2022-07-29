Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equitable Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
28.43 USD   +2.60%
04:16pEquitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
07/20Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07/18Equitable Holdings Unit Agrees to Pay $50 Million to Settle SEC Fraud Charges
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

07/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2022.

The Company’s board also declared the following cash dividends:

  • Quarterly dividend of $328.125 per share on Series A 5.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR A), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.328125 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022 to holders of record as of September 2, 2022.
  • Quarterly dividend of $268.750 per share on Series C 4.30% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR C), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.26875 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022 to holders of record as of September 2, 2022.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,100 employees and financial professionals, $856 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2022) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
04:16pEquitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
07/20Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07/18Equitable Holdings Unit Agrees to Pay $50 Million to Settle SEC Fraud Charges
MT
07/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Equitable Holdings to $32 From $37, Keeps Overweight R..
MT
07/11EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/11Equitable Holdings Appoints Arlene Isaacs-Lowe to the Board of Directors
BU
07/11Equitable Holdings Appoints Arlene Isaacs-Lowe to the Board of Directors
CI
07/11Truist Securities Lowers Equitable Holdings' Price Target to $38 From $42, Maintains Bu..
MT
07/07UBS Lowers Equitable Holdings' Price Target to $41 From $45, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/06Evercore ISI Adjusts Equitable Holdings' Price Target to $41 From $45, Reiterates Outpe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 625 M - -
Net income 2022 2 233 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,96x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 10 558 M 10 558 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 27,71 $
Average target price 38,92 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin M. Raju Head-Individual Retirement
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles Gerald Thoroton Stonehill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-15.49%10 558
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-12.91%46 368
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-16.62%7 520
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-14.00%5 452
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-16.67%3 837
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-13.74%3 211