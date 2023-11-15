Equitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
November 15, 2023 at 05:01 pm EST
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable December 4, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2023.
The Company’s board also declared the following cash dividends:
Quarterly dividend of $328.125 per share on Series A 5.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR A), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.328125 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2023 to holders of record as of December 4, 2023.
Semi-annual dividend of $618.750 per share on Series B 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $24.75 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2023 to holders of record as of December 4, 2023.
Quarterly dividend of $268.750 per share on Series C 4.30% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR C), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.26875 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2023 to holders of record as of December 4, 2023.
About Equitable Holdings
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,300 employees and financial professionals, $860 billion in assets under management and administration (as of 9/30/2023) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.
Equitable Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for a diversified financial services organization. The Company has six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a diverse suite of variable annuity products which are primarily sold to affluent and high-net-worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment offers tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products. The Investment Management and Research segment provides diversified investment management, research and related solutions globally. The Protection Solutions segment includes its life insurance and group employee benefits businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. Legacy segment primarily consists of its capital-intensive fixed-rate GMxB business.