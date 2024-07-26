Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), the leading financial services holding company of Equitable, AllianceBernstein and Equitable Advisors, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 6, 2024.

The Company’s board also declared the following cash dividends:

Quarterly dividend of $328.125 per share on Series A 5.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR A), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.328125 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2024 to holders of record as of September 4, 2024.





Quarterly dividend of $268.750 per share on Series C 4.30% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR C), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.26875 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2024 to holders of record as of September 4, 2024.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a leading financial services holding company comprised of complementary and well-established businesses, Equitable, AllianceBernstein and Equitable Advisors. Equitable Holdings has $974 billion in assets under management and administration (as of 3/31/2024) and more than 5 million client relationships globally. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides retirement and protection strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients. Equitable Advisors, LLC (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI and TN) has 4,300 duly registered and licensed financial professionals that provide financial planning, wealth management, retirement planning, protection and risk management services to clients across the country.

Reference to the 1859 founding applies specifically and exclusively to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (NY, NY).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240726442154/en/