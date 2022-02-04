Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Equitable Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2022 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Robin M. Raju, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $871 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 348 M - -
Net income 2021 -320 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -42,1x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 13 519 M 13 519 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 10 150
Free-Float 76,8%
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,40 $
Average target price 45,25 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin M. Raju Head-Individual Retirement
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles Gerald Thoroton Stonehill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.1.86%13 519
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-7.76%49 921
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-4.64%8 949
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-3.35%6 455
INVESTEC GROUP3.86%5 536