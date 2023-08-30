Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Robin M. Raju, Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 KBW Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,300 employees and financial professionals, $887 billion in assets under management and administration (as of 6/30/2023) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

