Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH), the leading financial services holding company of Equitable, AllianceBernstein and Equitable Advisors, announced today that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, and Robin Raju, Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a leading financial services holding company comprised of complementary and well-established businesses, Equitable, AllianceBernstein and Equitable Advisors. Equitable Holdings has $974 billion in assets under management and administration (as of 3/31/2024) and more than 5 million client relationships globally. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides retirement and protection strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients. Equitable Advisors, LLC (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI and TN) has 4,300 duly registered and licensed financial professionals that provide financial planning, wealth management, retirement planning, protection and risk management services to clients across the country.

Reference to the 1859 founding applies specifically and exclusively to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (NY, NY).

