Equitable : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 24, 2023
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware
001-38469
90-0226248
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
1290 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York
10104
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code:(212)554-1234
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
EQH
New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A
EQH PR A
New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C
EQH PR C
New York Stock Exchange
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 24, 2023, the Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, three proposals were submitted to the Company's stockholders. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2023 (the "2023 Proxy Statement"). The final voting results are as follows:
Proposal 1: The Company's stockholders elected the nine director nominees named in the Definitive Proxy Statement to serve until the 2024 annual meeting or until their successors are elected or have been qualified. The voting results are set forth below:
Director Nominee
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
Joan Lamm-Tennant
305,843,535
17,867,808
1,392,822
10,720,640
Francis A. Hondal
322,444,813
2,396,489
262,863
10,720,640
Arlene Isaacs-Lowe
323,378,712
1,463,346
262,107
10,720,640
Daniel G. Kaye
317,915,364
6,925,735
263,066
10,720,640
Craig MacKay
324,297,410
543,468
263,287
10,720,640
Mark Pearson
323,628,539
1,207,964
267,662
10,720,640
Bertram L. Scott
307,495,466
17,344,268
264,431
10,720,640
George Stansfield
323,648,722
1,192,464
262,979
10,720,640
Charles G.T. Stonehill
323,640,397
1,203,878
259,890
10,720,640
Proposal 2:The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2023. The voting results are set forth below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
321,164,465
14,643,816
16,524
0
Proposal 3:The Company's stockholdersapproved an advisory resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The voting results are set forth below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
313,615,571
11,148,103
340,491
10,720,640
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibit
Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:09 UTC.