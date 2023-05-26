Equitable : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 24, 2023

Equitable Holdings, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-38469 90-0226248 (State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.) 1290 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10104 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (212) 554-1234

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:



Title of each class Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock EQH New York Stock Exchange Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A EQH PR A New York Stock Exchange Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C EQH PR C New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 24, 2023, the Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, three proposals were submitted to the Company's stockholders. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2023 (the "2023 Proxy Statement"). The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 1: The Company's stockholders elected the nine director nominees named in the Definitive Proxy Statement to serve until the 2024 annual meeting or until their successors are elected or have been qualified. The voting results are set forth below:

Director Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote Joan Lamm-Tennant 305,843,535 17,867,808 1,392,822 10,720,640 Francis A. Hondal 322,444,813 2,396,489 262,863 10,720,640 Arlene Isaacs-Lowe 323,378,712 1,463,346 262,107 10,720,640 Daniel G. Kaye 317,915,364 6,925,735 263,066 10,720,640 Craig MacKay 324,297,410 543,468 263,287 10,720,640 Mark Pearson 323,628,539 1,207,964 267,662 10,720,640 Bertram L. Scott 307,495,466 17,344,268 264,431 10,720,640 George Stansfield 323,648,722 1,192,464 262,979 10,720,640 Charles G.T. Stonehill 323,640,397 1,203,878 259,890 10,720,640

Proposal 2: The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2023. The voting results are set forth below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote 321,164,465 14,643,816 16,524 0

Proposal 3: The Company's stockholders approved an advisory resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The voting results are set forth below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote 313,615,571 11,148,103 340,491 10,720,640

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.