    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
05/26/2023
25.42 USD   +0.51%
Equitable : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/25Equitable Holdings Increases Dividend by 10% to $0.22 per Share, Payable on June 12 to Shareholders of Record on June 5
MT
05/24Equitable Holdings Increases Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
Equitable : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 24, 2023

Equitable Holdings, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

001-38469

90-0226248

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

1290 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York

10104

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (212) 554-1234

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

EQH

New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A

EQH PR A

New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C

EQH PR C

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 24, 2023, the Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, three proposals were submitted to the Company's stockholders. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2023 (the "2023 Proxy Statement"). The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 1: The Company's stockholders elected the nine director nominees named in the Definitive Proxy Statement to serve until the 2024 annual meeting or until their successors are elected or have been qualified. The voting results are set forth below:

Director Nominee

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

Joan Lamm-Tennant

305,843,535

17,867,808

1,392,822

10,720,640

Francis A. Hondal

322,444,813

2,396,489

262,863

10,720,640

Arlene Isaacs-Lowe

323,378,712

1,463,346

262,107

10,720,640

Daniel G. Kaye

317,915,364

6,925,735

263,066

10,720,640

Craig MacKay

324,297,410

543,468

263,287

10,720,640

Mark Pearson

323,628,539

1,207,964

267,662

10,720,640

Bertram L. Scott

307,495,466

17,344,268

264,431

10,720,640

George Stansfield

323,648,722

1,192,464

262,979

10,720,640

Charles G.T. Stonehill

323,640,397

1,203,878

259,890

10,720,640

Proposal 2: The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2023. The voting results are set forth below:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

321,164,465

14,643,816

16,524

0

Proposal 3: The Company's stockholders approved an advisory resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The voting results are set forth below:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

313,615,571

11,148,103

340,491

10,720,640

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit

Description

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

Date:

May 26, 2023

By:

/s/ Ralph Petruzzo

Ralph Petruzzo
Associate General Counsel

Attachments

Disclaimer

Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
