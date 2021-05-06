Equitable : 1Q' 21 Financial Supplement

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financials and Key Metrics Page Key Metrics Summary 4 Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) 5 Consolidated Balance Sheets 6 Consolidated Capital Structure 7 Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment and Corporate and Other 8 Assets Under Management and Administration 9 Sales Metrics by Segment 10 SelectMetrics from Business Segments Individual Retirement Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 12 Select Operating Metrics 13 Group Retirement Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 14 Select Operating Metrics 15 Investment Management and Research Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 16 Select Operating Metrics 17 Net Flows 18 Protection Solutions Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 19 Select Operating Metrics 20 Investments Consolidated Investment Portfolio Composition 22 Consolidated Results of General Account Investment Portfolio 23 Additional Information Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs Rollforward 25 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 26 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 28 Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms 31 Analyst Coverage, Ratings & Contact Information 32

All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.

This financial supplement includes information from prior periods which have been revised.

This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s ("EQH") Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Equitable Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be accessed upon filing at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and at our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.