Equitable : 1Q' 21 Financial Supplement

Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment and Corporate and Other
8
Assets Under Management and Administration
9
Sales Metrics by Segment
10
SelectMetrics from Business Segments
Individual Retirement
Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics
12
Select Operating Metrics
13
Group Retirement
Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics
14
Select Operating Metrics
15
Investment Management and Research
Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics
16
Select Operating Metrics
17
Net Flows
18
Protection Solutions
Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics
19
Select Operating Metrics
20
Investments
Consolidated Investment Portfolio Composition
22
Consolidated Results of General Account Investment Portfolio
23
Additional Information
Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs Rollforward
25
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
26
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
28
Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms
31
Analyst Coverage, Ratings & Contact Information
32
All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.
This financial supplement includes information from prior periods which have been revised.
This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s ("EQH") Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Equitable Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be accessed upon filing at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and at our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.
1Q 2021 Financial Supplement
2
Consolidated Financials
and Key Metrics
1Q 2021 Financial Supplement
3
Key Metrics Summary
For the Three Months Ended or As of
For the Three Months Ended or As of
(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
3/31/2021
Change
3/31/2020
3/31/2021
Change
Net income (loss)
$
5,425
$
(3,933)
$
(705)
$
(1,136)
$
(1,400)
(125.8)%
$
5,425
$
(1,400)
(125.8)%
Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(37)
(86)
(74)
(102)
(88)
(137.8)%
(37)
(88)
(137.8)%
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
5,388
$
(4,019)
$
(779)
$
(1,238)
$
(1,488)
(127.6)%
$
5,388
$
(1,488)
(127.6)%
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)
$
535
$
451
$
568
$
748
$
600
12.1 %
$
535
$
600
12.1 %
Total equity attributable to Holdings' shareholders
$
19,981
$
17,498
$
17,300
$
15,576
$
10,693
(46.5)%
$
19,981
$
10,693
(46.5)%
Less: Preferred Stock
775
775
1,269
1,269
1,562
101.5 %
775
1,562
101.5 %
Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders
19,206
16,723
16,031
14,307
9,131
(52.5)%
19,206
9,131
(52.5)%
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,289
3,928
4,188
3,863
740
(67.7)%
2,289
740
(67.7)%
Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders (ex. AOCI)
$
16,917
$
12,795
$
11,843
$
10,444
$
8,391
(50.4)%
$
16,917
$
8,391
(50.4)%
Return on Equity (ex. AOCI) - TTM
31.5 %
0.2 %
(2.9)%
(5.4)%
(69.7)%
31.5 %
(69.7)%
Non-GAAP Operating ROE (1)
17.1 %
16.7 %
16.3 %
17.3 %
21.3 %
17.1 %
21.3 %
Debt to capital:
Debt to Capital
17.4 %
19.0 %
19.2 %
20.9 %
26.4 %
17.4 %
26.4 %
Debt to Capital (ex. AOCI)
19.2 %
23.3 %
23.9 %
26.0 %
27.8 %
19.2 %
27.8 %
Per common share:
Diluted earnings per common share: (2)
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
11.60
$
(8.94)
$
(1.77)
$
(2.84)
$
(3.46)
(129.8)%
$
11.60
$
(3.46)
(129.8)%
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)
$
1.13
$
0.98
$
1.24
$
1.65
$
1.35
20.0 %
$
1.13
$
1.35
20.0 %
Book value per common share
$
42.63
$
37.21
$
36.05
$
32.46
$
21.32
(50.0)%
$
42.63
$
21.32
(50.0)%
Book value per common share (ex. AOCI)
$
37.55
$
28.47
$
26.63
$
23.70
$
19.59
(47.8)%
$
37.55
$
19.59
(47.8)%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
461.0
450.4
447.5
442.8
434.2
(5.8)%
461.0
434.2
(5.8)%
Diluted
463.5
450.4
447.5
442.8
434.2
(6.3)%
463.5
434.2
(6.3)%
Ending common shares outstanding
450.5
449.4
444.7
440.8
428.3
(4.9)%
450.5
428.3
(4.9)%
Return to common shareholders:
Common stock dividend
$
69
$
77
$
76
$
75
$
74
$
69
$
74
Repurchase of common shares
205
25
100
100
430
205
430
Total capital returned to common shareholders
$
274
$
102
$
176
$
175
$
504
$
274
$
504
Market Values:
S&P 500
2,585
3,100
3,363
3,756
3,973
53.7 %
2,585
3,973
53.7 %
US 10-Year Treasury
0.7 %
0.7 %
0.7 %
0.9 %
1.7 %
0.7 %
1.7 %
Notes:
Some financial metrics have been revised for prior periods; for additional information, please refer to the 10-Q.
This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
For loss periods, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation of net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share or Non-GAAP Operating Earnings per common share as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.
1Q 2021 Financial Supplement
4
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
3/31/2021
Change
3/31/2020
3/31/2021
Change
Revenues
Policy charges and fee income
$
996
$
877
$
914
$
948
$
949
(4.7)%
$
996
$
949
(4.7)%
Premiums
289
244
221
243
258
(10.7)%
289
258
(10.7)%
Net derivative gains (losses)
9,400
(6,038)
(1,472)
(3,612)
(2,546)
(127.1)%
9,400
(2,546)
(127.1)%
Net investment income (loss)
629
1,022
879
947
884
40.5 %
629
884
40.5 %
Investment gains (losses), net
4
169
17
554
184
N/M
4
184
N/M
Investment management and service fees
1,136
1,052
1,126
1,294
1,257
10.7 %
1,136
1,257
10.7 %
Other income
155
124
155
142
167
7.7 %
155
167
7.7 %
Total revenues
12,609
(2,550)
1,840
516
1,153
(90.9)%
12,609
1,153
(90.9)%
Benefits and other deductions
Policyholders' benefits
2,776
736
1,034
780
939
(66.2)%
2,776
939
(66.2)%
Interest credited to policyholders' account balances
317
307
306
292
291
(8.2)%
317
291
(8.2)%
Compensation and benefits
526
469
503
598
580
10.3 %
526
580
10.3 %
Commissions and distribution related payments
338
302
342
369
382
13.0 %
338
382
13.0 %
Interest expense
52
48
52
48
74
42.3 %
52
74
42.3 %
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
1,303
162
90
58
87
(93.3)%
1,303
87
(93.3)%
Other operating costs and expenses
438
434
436
392
608
38.8 %
438
608
38.8 %
Total benefits and other deductions
5,750
2,458
2,763
2,537
2,961
(48.5)%
5,750
2,961
(48.5)%
Income (loss) from operations, before income taxes
6,859
(5,008)
(923)
(2,021)
(1,808)
(126.4)%
6,859
(1,808)
(126.4)%
Income tax (expense) benefit
(1,434)
1,075
218
885
408
128.5 %
(1,434)
408
128.5 %
Net income (loss)
5,425
(3,933)
(705)
(1,136)
(1,400)
(125.8)%
5,425
(1,400)
(125.8)%
Less: net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(37)
(86)
(74)
(102)
(88)
(137.8)%
(37)
(88)
(137.8)%
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
5,388
$
(4,019)
$
(779)
$
(1,238)
$
(1,488)
(127.6)%
$
5,388
$
(1,488)
(127.6)%
Less: Preferred stock dividends
- %
- %
(13)
(10)
(11)
(19)
(13)
(13)
(13)
Net income (loss) available to Holdings' common shareholders
$
5,375
$
(4,029)
$
(790)
$
(1,257)
$
(1,501)
(127.9)%
$
5,375
$
(1,501)
(127.9)%
Adjustments related to:
Variable annuity product features (1)
$
(6,869)
$
5,722
$
1,620
$
3,439
$
2,267
$
(6,869)
$
2,267
Investment gains (losses), net
(4)
(169)
(17)
(554)
(183)
(4)
(183)
Net actuarial gains (losses) related to pension and other postretirement benefit
27
28
31
23
34
27
34
obligations
Other adjustments (2) (3) (4)
695
75
66
116
524
695
524
Income tax (expense) benefit related to above adjustments (5)
1,292
(1,188)
(357)
(635)
(555)
1,292
(555)
Non-recurring tax items
6
2
4
(403)
1
6
1
Non-GAAP Operating earnings (6)
$
535
$
451
$
568
$
748
$
600
$
535
$
600
Notes:
Some financial metrics have been revised for prior periods; for additional information, please refer to the 10-Q.
Includes COVID-19 impact on Variable annuity product features due to an assumption update of $1.5 billion and other COVID-19 related impacts of $35 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Includes separation costs of $21 million and $32 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Includes certain legal accruals related to the cost of insurance litigation of $180 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. No adjustment was made to prior period operating earnings as the impact was immaterial.
Includes assumption update due to COVID-19 of $1.0 billion and other COVID-19 related impacts of $51 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Includes income taxes of ($547) million for the above related COVID-19 items for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial
and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
