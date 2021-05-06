Log in
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
Equitable : 1Q' 21 Financial Supplement

05/06/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
Table of Contents

Consolidated Financials and Key Metrics

Page

Key Metrics Summary

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Consolidated Capital Structure

7

Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment and Corporate and Other

8

Assets Under Management and Administration

9

Sales Metrics by Segment

10

SelectMetrics from Business Segments

Individual Retirement

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

12

Select Operating Metrics

13

Group Retirement

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

14

Select Operating Metrics

15

Investment Management and Research

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

16

Select Operating Metrics

17

Net Flows

18

Protection Solutions

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

19

Select Operating Metrics

20

Investments

Consolidated Investment Portfolio Composition

22

Consolidated Results of General Account Investment Portfolio

23

Additional Information

Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs Rollforward

25

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

26

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

28

Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms

31

Analyst Coverage, Ratings & Contact Information

32

All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.

This financial supplement includes information from prior periods which have been revised.

This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s ("EQH") Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Equitable Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be accessed upon filing at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and at our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.

1Q 2021 Financial Supplement

2

Consolidated Financials

and Key Metrics

1Q 2021 Financial Supplement

3

Key Metrics Summary

For the Three Months Ended or As of

For the Three Months Ended or As of

(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)

3/31/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

Change

3/31/2020

3/31/2021

Change

Net income (loss)

$

5,425

$

(3,933)

$

(705)

$

(1,136)

$

(1,400)

(125.8)%

$

5,425

$

(1,400)

(125.8)%

Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(37)

(86)

(74)

(102)

(88)

(137.8)%

(37)

(88)

(137.8)%

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

5,388

$

(4,019)

$

(779)

$

(1,238)

$

(1,488)

(127.6)%

$

5,388

$

(1,488)

(127.6)%

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)

$

535

$

451

$

568

$

748

$

600

12.1 %

$

535

$

600

12.1 %

Total equity attributable to Holdings' shareholders

$

19,981

$

17,498

$

17,300

$

15,576

$

10,693

(46.5)%

$

19,981

$

10,693

(46.5)%

Less: Preferred Stock

775

775

1,269

1,269

1,562

101.5 %

775

1,562

101.5 %

Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders

19,206

16,723

16,031

14,307

9,131

(52.5)%

19,206

9,131

(52.5)%

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,289

3,928

4,188

3,863

740

(67.7)%

2,289

740

(67.7)%

Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders (ex. AOCI)

$

16,917

$

12,795

$

11,843

$

10,444

$

8,391

(50.4)%

$

16,917

$

8,391

(50.4)%

Return on Equity (ex. AOCI) - TTM

31.5 %

0.2 %

(2.9)%

(5.4)%

(69.7)%

31.5 %

(69.7)%

Non-GAAP Operating ROE (1)

17.1 %

16.7 %

16.3 %

17.3 %

21.3 %

17.1 %

21.3 %

Debt to capital:

Debt to Capital

17.4 %

19.0 %

19.2 %

20.9 %

26.4 %

17.4 %

26.4 %

Debt to Capital (ex. AOCI)

19.2 %

23.3 %

23.9 %

26.0 %

27.8 %

19.2 %

27.8 %

Per common share:

Diluted earnings per common share: (2)

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

11.60

$

(8.94)

$

(1.77)

$

(2.84)

$

(3.46)

(129.8)%

$

11.60

$

(3.46)

(129.8)%

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)

$

1.13

$

0.98

$

1.24

$

1.65

$

1.35

20.0 %

$

1.13

$

1.35

20.0 %

Book value per common share

$

42.63

$

37.21

$

36.05

$

32.46

$

21.32

(50.0)%

$

42.63

$

21.32

(50.0)%

Book value per common share (ex. AOCI)

$

37.55

$

28.47

$

26.63

$

23.70

$

19.59

(47.8)%

$

37.55

$

19.59

(47.8)%

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

461.0

450.4

447.5

442.8

434.2

(5.8)%

461.0

434.2

(5.8)%

Diluted

463.5

450.4

447.5

442.8

434.2

(6.3)%

463.5

434.2

(6.3)%

Ending common shares outstanding

450.5

449.4

444.7

440.8

428.3

(4.9)%

450.5

428.3

(4.9)%

Return to common shareholders:

Common stock dividend

$

69

$

77

$

76

$

75

$

74

$

69

$

74

Repurchase of common shares

205

25

100

100

430

205

430

Total capital returned to common shareholders

$

274

$

102

$

176

$

175

$

504

$

274

$

504

Market Values:

S&P 500

2,585

3,100

3,363

3,756

3,973

53.7 %

2,585

3,973

53.7 %

US 10-Year Treasury

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.9 %

1.7 %

0.7 %

1.7 %

Notes:

Some financial metrics have been revised for prior periods; for additional information, please refer to the 10-Q.

  1. This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
  2. For loss periods, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation of net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share or Non-GAAP Operating Earnings per common share as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.

1Q 2021 Financial Supplement

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)

3/31/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

Change

3/31/2020

3/31/2021

Change

Revenues

Policy charges and fee income

$

996

$

877

$

914

$

948

$

949

(4.7)%

$

996

$

949

(4.7)%

Premiums

289

244

221

243

258

(10.7)%

289

258

(10.7)%

Net derivative gains (losses)

9,400

(6,038)

(1,472)

(3,612)

(2,546)

(127.1)%

9,400

(2,546)

(127.1)%

Net investment income (loss)

629

1,022

879

947

884

40.5 %

629

884

40.5 %

Investment gains (losses), net

4

169

17

554

184

N/M

4

184

N/M

Investment management and service fees

1,136

1,052

1,126

1,294

1,257

10.7 %

1,136

1,257

10.7 %

Other income

155

124

155

142

167

7.7 %

155

167

7.7 %

Total revenues

12,609

(2,550)

1,840

516

1,153

(90.9)%

12,609

1,153

(90.9)%

Benefits and other deductions

Policyholders' benefits

2,776

736

1,034

780

939

(66.2)%

2,776

939

(66.2)%

Interest credited to policyholders' account balances

317

307

306

292

291

(8.2)%

317

291

(8.2)%

Compensation and benefits

526

469

503

598

580

10.3 %

526

580

10.3 %

Commissions and distribution related payments

338

302

342

369

382

13.0 %

338

382

13.0 %

Interest expense

52

48

52

48

74

42.3 %

52

74

42.3 %

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

1,303

162

90

58

87

(93.3)%

1,303

87

(93.3)%

Other operating costs and expenses

438

434

436

392

608

38.8 %

438

608

38.8 %

Total benefits and other deductions

5,750

2,458

2,763

2,537

2,961

(48.5)%

5,750

2,961

(48.5)%

Income (loss) from operations, before income taxes

6,859

(5,008)

(923)

(2,021)

(1,808)

(126.4)%

6,859

(1,808)

(126.4)%

Income tax (expense) benefit

(1,434)

1,075

218

885

408

128.5 %

(1,434)

408

128.5 %

Net income (loss)

5,425

(3,933)

(705)

(1,136)

(1,400)

(125.8)%

5,425

(1,400)

(125.8)%

Less: net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(37)

(86)

(74)

(102)

(88)

(137.8)%

(37)

(88)

(137.8)%

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

5,388

$

(4,019)

$

(779)

$

(1,238)

$

(1,488)

(127.6)%

$

5,388

$

(1,488)

(127.6)%

Less: Preferred stock dividends

- %

- %

(13)

(10)

(11)

(19)

(13)

(13)

(13)

Net income (loss) available to Holdings' common shareholders

$

5,375

$

(4,029)

$

(790)

$

(1,257)

$

(1,501)

(127.9)%

$

5,375

$

(1,501)

(127.9)%

Adjustments related to:

Variable annuity product features (1)

$

(6,869)

$

5,722

$

1,620

$

3,439

$

2,267

$

(6,869)

$

2,267

Investment gains (losses), net

(4)

(169)

(17)

(554)

(183)

(4)

(183)

Net actuarial gains (losses) related to pension and other postretirement benefit

27

28

31

23

34

27

34

obligations

Other adjustments (2) (3) (4)

695

75

66

116

524

695

524

Income tax (expense) benefit related to above adjustments (5)

1,292

(1,188)

(357)

(635)

(555)

1,292

(555)

Non-recurring tax items

6

2

4

(403)

1

6

1

Non-GAAP Operating earnings (6)

$

535

$

451

$

568

$

748

$

600

$

535

$

600

Notes:

Some financial metrics have been revised for prior periods; for additional information, please refer to the 10-Q.

  1. Includes COVID-19 impact on Variable annuity product features due to an assumption update of $1.5 billion and other COVID-19 related impacts of $35 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
  2. Includes separation costs of $21 million and $32 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  3. Includes certain legal accruals related to the cost of insurance litigation of $180 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. No adjustment was made to prior period operating earnings as the impact was immaterial.
  4. Includes assumption update due to COVID-19 of $1.0 billion and other COVID-19 related impacts of $51 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
  5. Includes income taxes of ($547) million for the above related COVID-19 items for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
  6. This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial

and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.

1Q 2021 Financial Supplement

5

Disclaimer

Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
