Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equitable Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equitable : Closes Legacy Variable Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Venerable

06/01/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has successfully closed its transaction to reinsure legacy variable annuity policies sold between 2006 and 2008 with Venerable Holdings, Inc. (“Venerable”) and that AllianceBernstein will serve as the preferred investment manager for the transferred general account assets. As part of the transaction, the Company also announced that its in-force variable annuity reinsurance entity, Corporate Solutions Life Re, has been acquired by Venerable.

“We are pleased to have successfully closed Equitable’s landmark legacy variable annuity reinsurance transaction,” said Robin Raju, Chief Financial Officer, Equitable. “Thanks to our fair value economic approach to managing the business, and the diligent efforts of our teams, we achieved a timely closing. Today’s announcement marks a pivotal milestone for Equitable as we further de-risk our balance sheet and enhance our focus on value-accretive and capital-resilient businesses to drive long-term shareholder value.”

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Equitable Holdings has acquired a 9.09% equity stake in Venerable’s parent holding company, VA Capital Company LLC. In connection with such investment, the Company will have the right to designate a member of the Board of Managers of VA Capital Company LLC.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $822 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
08:17aVENERABLE  : Completes Acquisition from Equitable Holdings
PR
08:16aEQUITABLE  : Closes Legacy Variable Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Venerab..
BU
05/21EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/20EQUITABLE  : Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 6% to $0.18 a Share, Payable June 7 to ..
MT
05/20EQUITABLE  : Increases Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Divide..
BU
05/20ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN  : Closes Second Transaction for CLO Management Business
PR
05/17EQUITABLE  : to Repurchase 7.1 Million Shares from AXA
MT
05/17EQUITABLE  : Announces Agreement to Repurchase Residual Shares Held by AXA S.A. ..
BU
05/11EQUITABLE  : Announces Regulatory Approval for Legacy Variable Annuity Reinsuran..
BU
05/11EQUITABLE  : Truist Securities Adjusts Equitable Holdings' Price Target to $43 F..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 967 M - -
Net income 2021 -335 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,1x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 13 598 M 13 598 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 10 150
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 41,40 $
Last Close Price 31,75 $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin M. Raju Chief Financial Officer
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles Gerald Thoroton Stonehill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.24.07%13 598
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED9.71%40 757
NATIXIS45.43%15 641
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.30.61%7 935
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.12.91%6 165
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED20.27%4 895