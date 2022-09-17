Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543243   INE063P01018

EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

(543243)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
49.45 INR   -2.85%
Equitas Small Finance Bank : Amendment to AOA/MOA

09/17/2022 | 04:40am EDT
September 17, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Dalal Street

Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol : EQUITASBNK

Scrip Code : 543243

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Amendment to Articles of Association ("AOA") - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR')

In furtherance to our submission vide letter dated July 19, 2022 on Proceedings of the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Bank informing, inter alia, the approval of Shareholders for alteration of Articles 107 & 108 of AOA to diversify the composition of Board by induction of Whole-time Directors, not exceeding two, we would like to inform that the Reserve Bank of India had approved the amendments to the AOA of the Bank. A summary of the changes made in the AOA is provided below.

Earlier Articles 107 & 108

Amended Articles 107 & 108

MANAGING DIRECTOR & OTHER KEY

MANAGING DIRECTOR & OTHER KEY

MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

107. The Board of Directors may, in

107. The Board of Directors may, in

accordance with the Act and subject to the

accordance with the Act and subject to the

provisions of the Banking Act and such

provisions of the Banking Act and such

guidelines as may be issued by the Reserve

guidelines as may be issued by the Reserve

Bank of India from time to time appoint a

Bank of India from time to time appoint a

Managing Director for a term of not more than

Managing Director and such other Whole-

five years at a time.

time Director/s not exceeding two, who will

be designated as Executive Director/s for a

(a) If a Managing Director ceases to hold office

term of not more than five years at a time.

as Director he shall ipso facto and

immediately cease to be a Managing Director.

(a) If the Managing Director or the Whole-time

Director/s ceases to hold office as Director

(b) In the event of any vacancy arising in the

they shall ipso facto and immediately cease to

office of Managing Director, the vacancy shall

be the Managing Director/Whole-time

be filled by the Board of Directors and the

Director/s.

Managing Director so appointed shall hold

the office for such period as the Board of

(b) In the event of any vacancy arising in the

Directors may fix.

office of Managing Director/Whole-time

Director/s, the vacancy shall be filled by the

Board of Directors and the Managing

Director/

Whole-time

Director/s

so

appointed shall hold office for such period as

the Board of Directors may fix.

(c) When the Managing Director has been

(c) When the Managing Director has been

appointed and holding office as such, he/ she

appointed and holding office as such, he/she

shall have subject to the supervision, control

shall have subject to the supervision, control

and directions of the Board, the management

and directions of the Board, the management

of the whole of the business of the Company.

of the whole of the business of the Company.

(d) The duties, responsibilities and powers of

the Whole-time Director/s other than

Managing Director shall be determined by the

Board of Directors in consultation with the

Managing Director.

(e) The Whole-time Director/s shall report

into the Managing Director and shall be

subject to the supervision, control and

directions of the Managing Director and in the

absence of the Managing Director arising from

a vacancy in the position, into the Board of

Directors or a Committee of Board, as the

Board may decide.

108. Remuneration of Managing Directors

108.Remuneration of Managing Director /

Whole-time Director/s

The Managing Directors shall, each of them,

The Managing Director / Whole-time

be paid for their respective services such

Director/s shall, each of them, be paid for

remuneration on such terms as the Company

their respective services such remuneration on

may, by resolution in General Meeting, from

such terms as the Company may, by

time to time determine in accordance with the

resolution in General Meeting, from time to

Act and the Banking Act and such guidelines

time determine in accordance with the Act

as may be issued by the Reserve Bank of India

and the Banking Act and such guidelines as

or such other authority, from time to time

may be issued by the Reserve Bank of India or

such other authority, from time to time.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited

NATARAJAN RAMANATHA N

Digitally signed by NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=b32c4ff5af64843e72b58ce60c3534 05, 2.5.4.20=88b6d46570e69ab209245c40d75f3794 dd2012661a3bfca662d2d60208e98631, postalCode=600075, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=311be2c6d6a94657abc0c5f6d414 49126b6b956de629c31b0c1fb590e068c9e3, cn=NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN

Date: 2022.09.17 13:43:04 +05'30'

  1. Ramanathan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 08:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
