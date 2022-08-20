Equitas Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

August 20, 2022

The Secretary The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Bandra Dalal Street (East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400051 Symbol : EQUITASBNK Scrip Code : 543243

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) of Board of Directors of the Bank has, on August 20, 2022, approved allotment of 1,31,891 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the option grantees who have exercised their Employee Stock Options. The Bank is in the process of applying for listing of the above shares on NSE and BSE to complete the rest of the issue formalities.

The paid up share capital of the Bank accordingly increases from Rs. 12,53,43,14,210/- to Rs. 12,53,56,33,120/-

The new equity shares issued shall rank paripassu with existing equity shares.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited