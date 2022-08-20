Log in
    543243   INE063P01018

EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

(543243)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
44.60 INR   -2.09%
Equitas Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

08/20/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
August 20, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Bandra

Dalal Street

(East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400051

Symbol : EQUITASBNK

Scrip Code : 543243

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) of Board of Directors of the Bank has, on August 20, 2022, approved allotment of 1,31,891 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the option grantees who have exercised their Employee Stock Options. The Bank is in the process of applying for listing of the above shares on NSE and BSE to complete the rest of the issue formalities.

The paid up share capital of the Bank accordingly increases from Rs. 12,53,43,14,210/- to Rs. 12,53,56,33,120/-

The new equity shares issued shall rank paripassu with existing equity shares.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited

NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN

Digitally signed by NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=b32c4ff5af64843e72b58ce60c353405, 2.5.4.20=88b6d46570e69ab209245c40d75f3794dd20126 61a3bfca662d2d60208e98631, postalCode=600075, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=311be2c6d6a94657abc0c5f6d41449126b6 b956de629c31b0c1fb590e068c9e3, cn=NATARAJAN

RAMANATHAN

Date: 2022.08.20 19:02:02 +05'30'

  1. Ramanathan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 16:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
