Equitas Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
08/20/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
August 20, 2022
The Secretary
The Secretary
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Bandra
Dalal Street
(East)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400051
Symbol : EQUITASBNK
Scrip Code : 543243
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Intimation of information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
The Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) of Board of Directors of the Bank has, on August 20, 2022, approved allotment of 1,31,891 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the option grantees who have exercised their Employee Stock Options. The Bank is in the process of applying for listing of the above shares on NSE and BSE to complete the rest of the issue formalities.
The paid up share capital of the Bank accordingly increases from Rs. 12,53,43,14,210/- to Rs. 12,53,56,33,120/-
The new equity shares issued shall rank paripassu with existing equity shares.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited
NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN
