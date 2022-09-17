Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543243   INE063P01018

EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

(543243)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
49.45 INR   -2.85%
04:40aEQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK : Amendment to AOA/MOA
PU
03:10aEQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
09/06EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equitas Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

09/17/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 17, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Dalal Street

Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol : EQUITASBNK

Scrip Code : 543243

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) of Board of Directors of the Bank has, on September 16, 2022, approved allotment of 1,07,841 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the option grantees who have exercised their Employee Stock Options. The Bank is in the process of applying for listing of the above shares on NSE and BSE to complete the rest of the issue formalities.

The paid up share capital of the Bank accordingly increases from Rs. 12,53,56,33,120/- to Rs. 12,53,67,11,530/-

The new equity shares issued shall rank paripassu with existing equity shares.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited

NATARAJAN RAMANATH AN

Digitally signed by NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=b32c4ff5af64843e72b58ce60c353 405, 2.5.4.20=88b6d46570e69ab209245c40d75f379 4dd2012661a3bfca662d2d60208e98631, postalCode=600075, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=311be2c6d6a94657abc0c5f6d4 1449126b6b956de629c31b0c1fb590e068c9e3, cn=NATARAJAN RAMANATHAN

Date: 2022.09.17 10:56:51 +05'30'

  1. Ramanathan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
04:40aEQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK : Amendment to AOA/MOA
PU
03:10aEQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
09/06EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
PU
08/20EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
08/11India Ratings Affirms Equitas Small Finance Bank Rating at A1+
MT
07/29Equitas Small Finance Bank Sees Jump in Fiscal Q1 Net Profit
MT
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
07/25HDFC Bank's Stock Broking Arm Partners with Equitas Bank to Offer Demat and Trading Ser..
MT
07/25HDFC Securities Limited Partners with Equitas Small Finance Bank to Offer Demat and Tra..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 764 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2022 2 807 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net Debt 2022 12 798 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61 989 M 778 M 778 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 17 607
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 49,45 INR
Average target price 62,20 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasudevan Pathangi Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Sridharan Nanuiyer Chief Financial Officer
Trivikram Arun Ramanathan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Narayanan Easwaran Chief Technology Officer
Siby Sebastian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED-16.96%778
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.06%343 346
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.31%274 162
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.05%210 942
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.42%166 667
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 913