    EQU   ZAE000188843

EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(EQU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-26
19.32 ZAR   +1.42%
01:29pEQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in securities by directors and by an associate of a director of the company
PU
01:10pEQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Change in debt officer
PU
11:00aEQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Results of dividend reinvestment alternative
PU
Equites Property Fund : Change in debt officer

05/30/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Registration no 2013/080877/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa JSE alpha code: EQUI

("Equites" or "the Company")

Change in debt officer

In compliance with the Debt Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, debt holders are advised that Warren Douglas, in his capacity as Treasurer & Head of Risk Management, has been appointed as the debt officer of the Company with immediate effect, to replace Laila Razack.

Laila Razack will continue as Chief Financial Officer. Warren Douglas, who has served as Treasurer since his appointment in December 2020, will assume the role of debt officer on the effective date allowing the Company to best fulfil the obligations of the Debt Listing Requirements. Mr Douglas is a Chartered Accountant with twenty years of financial industry experience in South Africa and the United Kingdom and has been actively involved in the South African debt capital markets since 2010

The board of the Company confirms that it has considered and is satisfied with the competence, qualifications and experience of the newly appointed debt officer.

The contact details of the debt officer are as follows:

Email: warren@equites.co.za

Telephone: +27(0) 21 460 0404

Date: 30 May 2022

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Equites Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
