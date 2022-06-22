Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Equites Property Fund Limited
  News
  Summary
    EQU   ZAE000188843

EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(EQU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
18.80 ZAR   -0.42%
10:45aEQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Changes to the board of directors and change in function of a director
PU
06/17EQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in securities by directors of the company
PU
06/13EQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in securities by directors and by an associate of a director of Equites
PU
Equites Property Fund : Changes to the board of directors and change in function of a director

06/22/2022 | 10:45am EDT
Changes to the board of directors and change in function of a director

EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2013/080877/06)
Share code: EQU ISIN: ZAE000188843
Debt company code: EQUI
(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Equites" or "the Company")


CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHANGE IN FUNCTION OF A DIRECTOR


Shareholders and noteholders are advised that independent non-executive director, Cindy Hess, has resigned
from the board of directors of Equites ("the board") with effect from 15 July 2022, in order to pursue a full-
time executive management role with another listed company.

The board thanks Cindy for her contribution to Equites since her initial appointment on 1 October 2021 and
wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Shareholders and noteholders are further advised that, Nazeem Khan, who was due to retire by rotation at the
Company's annual general meeting, has informed the board that he will not offer himself up for re-election
and will accordingly step down as a member of the board with effect from 17 August 2022, following the
conclusion of the annual general meeting.

Nazeem has served on the board for over eight years and his decision to retire is aligned to Equites' policy of
limiting the tenure of long-serving directors in line with the recommendations of King IV.

The board has resolved to appoint Keabetswe Ntuli as chairperson of the Remuneration Committee following
Nazeem's retirement.

The board thanks Nazeem for his invaluable contribution to Equites over the years and wishes him well in his
future endeavours.

22 June 2022


Sponsor
Java Capital

Debt Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking,
(a division of Nedbank Limited)

Date: 22-06-2022 04:35:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Equites Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 14:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
