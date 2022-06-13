Equites Property Fund : Dealings in securities by directors and by an associate of a director of Equites

Dealings in securities by directors and by an associate of a director of Equites EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2013/080877/06) JSE share code: EQU ISIN: ZAE000188843 JSE alpha code: EQUI (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Equites" or "the Company") DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS AND BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF EQUITES Following the decision by all three executive directors to defer the vesting of their February 2019 conditional share awards in terms of the rules of the Equites Conditional Share Plan ("CSP"), shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the issue of shares under the CSP. The rules of the CSP allow participants to defer the vesting of the applicable tranche of shares by a further 24 months which will result in the conditional awards increasing on a 3-for-1 basis by the issue of matching shares ("the Matching Facility") provided that the participant remains in the Company's employment and does not sell any of the shares in that tranche for these further 24 months. The following directors have elected to defer vesting in respect of their February 2019 conditional share awards and accordingly the shares issued will be pledged to the Company for a further 24 months: Name of director: Andrea Taverna-Turisan Date of transaction: 13 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 337 765 Price per security: R19.08 Total value of transaction: R6 444 556.20 Nature of transaction: Off-market issue and pledge of shares in terms of the CSP Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of director: Riaan Gous Date of transaction: 13 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 235 859 Price per security: R19.08 Total value of transaction: R4 500 189.72 Nature of transaction: Off-market issue and pledge of shares in terms of the CSP Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of director: Laila Razack Date of transaction: 13 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 22 289 Price per security: R19.08 Total value of transaction: R425 274.12 Nature of transaction: Off-market issue and pledge of shares in terms of the CSP Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Shareholders are further advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by directors of the Company, in order to, inter alia, settle the tax liability due in respect of the shares vested under the CSP pursuant to the vesting of conditional awards accepted in terms of the CSP during June 2017: Name of director: Andrea Taverna-Turisan Date of transaction: 7 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 50 000 Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: R19.29 Weighted average price per security: R19.0636 Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: R19.00 Total value of transaction: R953 180.00 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of director: Andrea Taverna-Turisan Date of transaction: 8 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 16 504 Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: R19.10 Weighted average price per security: R18.74090 Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: R18.58 Total value of transaction: R309 299.81 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of director: Andrea Taverna-Turisan Date of transaction: 9 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 44 415 Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: R18.65 Weighted average price per security: R17.9559 Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: R17.72 Total value of transaction: R797 511.30 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of director: Riaan Gous Date of transaction: 8 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 28 671 Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: R19.10 Weighted average price per security: R18.8621 Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: R18.58 Total value of transaction: R540 795.27 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of director: Riaan Gous Date of transaction: 9 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 16 981 Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: R18.65 Weighted average price per security: R18.0427 Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: R17.72 Total value of transaction: R306 383.09 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of associate: Chiluan Holdings Proprietary Limited ("Chiluan") Name of director and relationship to director: Andrea Taverna-Turisan who is a director of Chiluan and who holds an indirect beneficial interest in Chiluan via trusts of which he is a beneficiary or potential beneficiary Date of transaction: 7 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 100 000 Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: R19.29 Weighted average price per security: R19.0636 Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: R19.00 Total value of transaction: R1 906 360.00 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of director's interest: Indirect beneficial 13 June 2022 Sponsor Java Capital Debt sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, (a division of Nedbank Limited) Date: 13-06-2022 11:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.