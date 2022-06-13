Log in
EQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in securities by directors and by an associate of a director of Equites
PU
05/31EQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Publication of integrated report and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report
PU
05/30EQUITES PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in securities by directors and by an associate of a director of the company
PU
Equites Property Fund : Dealings in securities by directors and by an associate of a director of Equites

06/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Dealings in securities by directors and by an associate of a director of Equites

EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2013/080877/06)
JSE share code: EQU ISIN: ZAE000188843
JSE alpha code: EQUI
(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Equites" or "the Company")


DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS AND BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF EQUITES


Following the decision by all three executive directors to defer the vesting of their February 2019 conditional
share awards in terms of the rules of the Equites Conditional Share Plan ("CSP"), shareholders are advised of
the following information relating to the issue of shares under the CSP.

The rules of the CSP allow participants to defer the vesting of the applicable tranche of shares by a further
24 months which will result in the conditional awards increasing on a 3-for-1 basis by the issue of matching
shares ("the Matching Facility") provided that the participant remains in the Company's employment and
does not sell any of the shares in that tranche for these further 24 months. The following directors have elected
to defer vesting in respect of their February 2019 conditional share awards and accordingly the shares issued
will be pledged to the Company for a further 24 months:

Name of director:                                              Andrea Taverna-Turisan
Date of transaction:                                           13 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          337 765
Price per security:                                            R19.08
Total value of transaction:                                    R6 444 556.20
Nature of transaction:                                         Off-market issue and pledge of shares in terms
                                                               of the CSP
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                                    Yes

Name of director:                                              Riaan Gous
Date of transaction:                                           13 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          235 859
Price per security:                                            R19.08
Total value of transaction:                                    R4 500 189.72
Nature of transaction:                                         Off-market issue and pledge of shares in terms
                                                               of the CSP
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                                    Yes

Name of director:                                              Laila Razack
Date of transaction:                                           13 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          22 289
Price per security:                                            R19.08
Total value of transaction:                                    R425 274.12
Nature of transaction:                                         Off-market issue and pledge of shares in terms
                                                               of the CSP
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                                    Yes

Shareholders are further advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by directors of
the Company, in order to, inter alia, settle the tax liability due in respect of the shares vested under the CSP
pursuant to the vesting of conditional awards accepted in terms of the CSP during June 2017:

Name of director:                                              Andrea Taverna-Turisan
Date of transaction:                                           7 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          50 000
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:    R19.29
Weighted average price per security:                           R19.0636
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:     R19.00
Total value of transaction:                                    R953 180.00
Nature of transaction:                                         On-market sale
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                                    Yes

Name of director:                                              Andrea Taverna-Turisan
Date of transaction:                                           8 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          16 504
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:    R19.10
Weighted average price per security:                           R18.74090
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:     R18.58
Total value of transaction:                                    R309 299.81
Nature of transaction:                                         On-market sale
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                                    Yes

Name of director:                                              Andrea Taverna-Turisan
Date of transaction:                                           9 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          44 415
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:    R18.65
Weighted average price per security:                           R17.9559
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:     R17.72
Total value of transaction:                                    R797 511.30
Nature of transaction:                                         On-market sale
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                                    Yes

Name of director:                                              Riaan Gous
Date of transaction:                                           8 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          28 671
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:    R19.10
Weighted average price per security:                           R18.8621
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:     R18.58
Total value of transaction:                                    R540 795.27
Nature of transaction:                                         On-market sale
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                                    Yes

Name of director:                                              Riaan Gous
Date of transaction:                                           9 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          16 981
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:    R18.65
Weighted average price per security:                           R18.0427
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:     R17.72
Total value of transaction:                                    R306 383.09
Nature of transaction:                                         On-market sale
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                                    Yes

Name of associate:                                             Chiluan Holdings Proprietary Limited
                                                               ("Chiluan")
Name of director and relationship to director:                 Andrea Taverna-Turisan who is a director of
                                                               Chiluan and who holds an indirect beneficial
                                                               interest in Chiluan via trusts of which he is a
                                                               beneficiary or potential beneficiary
Date of transaction:                                           7 June 2022
Class of securities:                                           Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                                          100 000
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:    R19.29
Weighted average price per security:                           R19.0636
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:     R19.00
Total value of transaction:                                    R1 906 360.00
Nature of transaction:                                         On-market sale
Nature and extent of director's interest:                      Indirect beneficial

13 June 2022

Sponsor
Java Capital

Debt sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking,
(a division of Nedbank Limited)

Date: 13-06-2022 11:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Equites Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
