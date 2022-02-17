Log in
    EQU   ZAE000188843

EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(EQU)
Equites Property Fund : Results of the accelerated book build

02/17/2022 | 06:38am EST
Results of the accelerated book build

EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2013/080877/06)
Share code: EQU
Debt company code: EQUI
ISIN: ZAE000188843
(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Equites" or the "Company")


RESULTS OF THE ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD


Further to the announcements published earlier today, shareholders are advised that the book build is now
closed, having raised c. R1 billion at R20.85 per share by the issuance of 47 961 630 shares (representing a
discount of 4.2% to the 30-day volume weighted average price of R21.77 per share and a discount of 3.8%
to yesterday's closing price) under the Company's general authority to issue shares for cash. The book was
oversubscribed at this level.

The proceeds of the capital raise will be invested in the pipeline of development and acquisition
opportunities detailed in the announcement published earlier today.

Subject to approval by the JSE, listing and trading of the new Equites shares is expected to commence at
09:00 on Friday, 25 February 2022.

17 February 2022

Bookrunner and sponsor
Java Capital

Debt sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking,
a division of Nedbank Limited
Date: 17-02-2022 01:32:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Equites Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
