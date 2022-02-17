Equites Property Fund : Results of the accelerated book build

Results of the accelerated book build EQUITES PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2013/080877/06) Share code: EQU Debt company code: EQUI ISIN: ZAE000188843 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Equites" or the "Company") RESULTS OF THE ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD Further to the announcements published earlier today, shareholders are advised that the book build is now closed, having raised c. R1 billion at R20.85 per share by the issuance of 47 961 630 shares (representing a discount of 4.2% to the 30-day volume weighted average price of R21.77 per share and a discount of 3.8% to yesterday's closing price) under the Company's general authority to issue shares for cash. The book was oversubscribed at this level. The proceeds of the capital raise will be invested in the pipeline of development and acquisition opportunities detailed in the announcement published earlier today. Subject to approval by the JSE, listing and trading of the new Equites shares is expected to commence at 09:00 on Friday, 25 February 2022. 17 February 2022 Bookrunner and sponsor Java Capital Debt sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited Date: 17-02-2022 01:32:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.