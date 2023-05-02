Biden supports Manchin's permitting bill, adviser Podesta says

(Adds comments from interview with Biden advisers John Podesta
and Mitch Landrieu)
WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The White House will
support Senator Joe Manchin's bill introduced on Tuesday to
speed energy project permits, because it would help clean power
companies use vast incentives in President Joe Biden's climate
law, adviser John Podesta said.
Despite recent calls by Manchin, a conservative West
Virginia Democrat, to repeal parts of Biden's Inflation
Reduction Act (IRA) that has $369 billion in clean energy and
electric vehicle tax credits, the White House will work with him
on passing permitting legislation after similar bills failed
last year, Podesta said.
"We supported it last year, we'll support it this year,"
Podesta, who directs implementation of the IRA law for Biden,
told Reuters reporters in an interview. Podesta spoke alongside
White House Senior Adviser and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch
Landrieu hours after Manchin introduced his bill.
"It's a high priority for us to try to find a path forward
on bipartisan, permanent reform," Podesta said. He and Manchin
talk frequently and the senator will "continue to squawk when he
doesn't like something that we've done."
Manchin had sharp words for Biden Monday, demanding he "show
true leadership and finally put politics aside and the
well-being of our nation first" as a debt ceiling deadline
inched closer. He has played a frequent spoiler on Biden's
legislative priorities, blocking some presidential nominations
and torpedoing spending plans.
The Biden administration is willing to pressure some fellow
Democratic lawmakers to support the permit bill. Last year
Senators Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with
Democrats, and Jeff Merkeley said Manchin's bill gave away too
much to fossil fuel interests.
"We're willing to take on some of our friends, in terms of
pushing them hard to say we need to build things again in
America," Podesta said.
Podesta also said compromise can be found with Republicans
after Biden issued a veto threat of a permitting bill passed in
the U.S. House of Representatives in March.
Manchin's legislation sets a two-year limit on environmental
reviews of major federal energy projects and one year for
smaller ones and directs the president to designate at least 25
high-level energy projects and prioritize their permitting.
The bill calls for completion of the $6.6 billion Equitrans
Midstream Corp's Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would
run through Manchin's state.
Environmental groups and some Democratic lawmakers had
slammed his previous permitting bills as handouts to fossil fuel
companies. Republicans who were angry with Manchin for
supporting Biden's climate legislation also voted against his
bill.
Podesta said permitting reform, an issue he told Reuters
"keeps him up at night," is needed to ensure that the U.S. can
speed up the construction of high-voltage transmission across
the country that is needed in order for companies to take
advantage of the tax credits.
HELP WANTED
Landrieu and Podesta said the IRA and the 2021
infrastructure bill created a growing demand for skilled
workers.
"This challenge is ubiquitous across the country,
irrespective of what sector of the economy we're talking about.
We don't have enough people properly trained to do the job in
the place where the jobs are. But the jobs are coming so now the
challenge is how do you marry those two things up?" Landrieu
said.
So far, the administration has directed over $210 billion to
25,000 infrastructure projects and created 12 million jobs, he
said.
He said despite a huge initial request for workforce
training in the infrastructure bill, only $800 million was
approved. He said the White House has been pulling in the
Department of Labor, business executives, labor unions, and
technical and community colleges to fill the new workforce
needs.
Landrieu and Podesta said they talk with governors across
the country on getting the infrastructure and IRA money to
states. Landrieu said he has asked every governor to appoint an
infrastructure coordinator to coordinate state agencies to
develop plans for spending federal money.
Despite the fact that the bills passed with little or no
Republican support, some Republican governors have "leaned in"
the most when it comes to taking advantage of the bill's
benefits.
"Red state governors, like (Brian Kemp of) Georgia, the
governor of Oklahoma (Kevin Stitt) - you start to see them
really lean into clean energy execution, because on the ground
where it matters, they're actually seeing this," Landrieu said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Valerie Volcovici and Jeff
Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons and Jonathan Oatis)