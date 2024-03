Equitrans Midstream Corporation is a natural gas gatherer in the United States. The Company provides midstream services to its customers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The Gathering segment includes predominantly dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment includes Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems. The Water segment primarily consists of water pipelines and other facilities that support well completion and produced water handling activities. The Company provided a majority of its natural gas gathering, transmission and storage services and water services under long-term contracts. The Company's operations are focused primarily on southwestern Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and southeastern Ohio.

