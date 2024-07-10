2024
Chief Sustainability Officer Message
As Chief Sustainability Officer for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (Equitrans or Company), I have had a unique vantage point during the past five years - having witnessed Equitrans emerge as an independent, standalone company and forge ahead with its strategic energy infrastructure asset base that continues to support
the energy reliability and security of our Nation. In doing so, our employees have embraced the values of a sustainable business enterprise and have diligently prepared for the transition to a lower-carbon future. As a Company, we engaged in actions that delivered short-term sustainability progress and demonstrable results, and, importantly, we also laid the foundation for a stronger future, as we prepared to achieve critical climate-related goals in unison with the growth of our business.
This report will serve as the coda for Equitrans' sustainability program as we prepare for a different type of transition. On March 11, 2024, Equitrans announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with EQT Corporation (EQT), whereby EQT would acquire 100% of Equitrans in an all-stock transaction. Pending the approval of EQT shareholders and Equitrans shareholders, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Upon the close of the transaction, EQT will acquire all of Equitrans' existing gathering, transmission, and water businesses, as well as its ownership interest in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, [the joint venture formed for purposes of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project], and its ownership interest in Eureka Midstream Holdings, LLC.
Given the pending acquisition of Equitrans, our 2024 Sustainability Report focuses on one of our highest priority topics - climate change and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As an abridged version of our standard corporate sustainability report, this 2024 Sustainability Report provides comprehensive GHG performance data, as of year-end 2023, and a summary of our 2023 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) scenario analyses. This approach ensures the emphasis of our reporting remains on the performance data and potential climate-related impacts that are most important to our stakeholders.
Environmental
Historically, our annual Corporate Sustainability Reports detailed the specific efforts we undertook as a company to intertwine sustainability into our business. Starting with our Climate Policy- which established ambitious targets and aspirations for reducing methane emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 - Equitrans implemented a course of action that committed annual investments of capital to optimize our facilities and changed our methods of operations to incorporate emission reductions as a primary business objective. Less than four years later, we were more than 50% towards achieving our 2030 methane reduction target and on course to achieve our stated aspirations.
Also - from the perspective of "what gets measured gets managed" - we were on track to fully implement our formal environmental management system (EMS), designed to manage the inherent environmental risks and opportunities of our business and enhance our environmental stewardship capabilities. Most importantly, our EMS was expected to further integrate sustainability into our Company culture by instilling ownership for environmental performance across the organization, as opposed to relying on Equitrans' environmental team to be the sole driver of our stewardship efforts.
Social
At Equitrans, the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities has always been paramount in everything we do. And while safety will always be our top priority, our ability to create sustainable value for all stakeholders is driven from the inside out and begins with our employees. Equitrans is committed to maintaining a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace - one that engages employees in a manner that supports our business objectives and sustainability goals.
Through a focused community investment strategy, alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and a proactive approach to environmental justice - our progress on the social components of sustainability extended well beyond our employees to include a multitude of external stakeholders, each with varying needs and perspectives. We developed our vision for sustainability on the premise that being a good neighbor and enhancing opportunities for early and ongoing engagement would build stronger partnerships with our stakeholders and, in turn, help to support thriving communities.
Governance
Many of our stakeholders have recognized the high level of governance with which we operate, and through the years, Equitrans has taken additional steps to increase our governance focus for the good of our Company and our sustainability program. Equitrans' commitment to our sustainability program has been embedded in our business and operations - beginning with the day-to-day activities of our employees and in the overall management of our Company through the full support of our executive leadership team and the active engagement of our Board of Directors (Board) primarily through the Health, Safety, Sustainability, and Environmental Committee of the Board.
During the past few years, we proactively enhanced the transparent and meaningful disclosure of our sustainability efforts to our employees, our Board, and to all external stakeholders through the development of an internal Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) operating model. As it pertains to the disclosures in our annual Corporate Sustainability Report and other ESG reports, this operating model was the cornerstone for our data collection, data management, and auditing/assurance framework. We also
improved the controls and data collection frameworks used to calculate our Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and began the journey to capture important components of our Scope 3 emissions.
Lastly, we took an important step to enhance our business risk process and align our ESG reporting with the TCFD framework. Building upon the TCFD-readiness assessment completed in 2022, Equitrans conducted two TCFD risk scenario analyses - physical risk and energy transition risk - that were completed by a multi-disciplinary team from across the organization. As an appendix to this report is a summary of our 2023 TCFD analyses.
In Closing…
Sustainability has always been an essential component of Equitrans' license to operate, and our ability to operate safely, responsibly, and sustainably has remained intertwined with our Companywide business objectives. We were able to advance our sustainability strategy based on the dedication and contributions of our employees who found new ways to optimize operations and developed new perspectives regarding the risks and opportunities associated with a lower-carbon world. I am proud to say that,
as a Company, our commitment to fully adopting the tenets of sustainability has been woven into every aspect of our business.
Sincerely,
Todd L. Normane
Senior Vice President,
Chief Sustainability Officer
Equitrans recognizes that climate change is one of the most critical issues facing our Company, the oil and gas industry, our society, and the world - the effects of which require global efforts to reduce GHG emissions. While we acknowledge the challenges and risks associated with climate change,
we believe that natural gas and its associated infrastructure is, and will remain, a critical component of our Nation's energy strategy. Consequently, we also believe that working to reduce our associated operational emissions is simply the right thing to do. Because of this, we have continued to learn and better understand our impacts and have worked to minimize overall emissions by focusing on the reduction of our operational Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Reduction Aspirations
With the implementation of our Climate Policyin 2021, Equitrans announced its primary interim emission reduction targets and broader aspirations. As the main component of the natural gas we transport, we recognize that methane emissions are one of Equitrans' largest environmental impacts. Therefore, we set an interim target for a Scope 1 and 2 methane emissions reduction of 50% by 2030. In addition, we aspired to achieve a total Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction of 50% by 2040 and a net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon goal for 2050. In this report, Equitrans' emission reductions are compared to the 2019 baseline year, which was Equitrans' first full year of operations as a standalone company.
The topic of climate change remains top-of-mind for many of our stakeholders, and we have been transparent about our climate journey as we track and report our emissions against our reduction targets. As Equitrans' efforts continued to evolve, we remained steadfast in our approach to exploring and embracing new technologies and committed to innovative approaches and collaborative partnerships to do our part in addressing climate change for the benefit of all.
SCOPE 1 AND 2 EMISSIONS TARGETS
50%
reduction in methane by 2030
reduction in total GHG by 2040
2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
4
Greenhouse Gas Reduction Strategies
The majority of our business involves the transportation of natural gas; therefore, Equitrans' GHG reduction efforts have primarily focused on methane emissions. Given the impact of methane on climate change, we continually work to retain as much natural gas in our pipelines as possible, and our approach to managing our GHG emissions is rooted in compliance.
The federal Clean Air Act governs and controls volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and, consequently, methane. Equitrans has worked to comply with the overarching federal New Source Performance Standards (NSPS), 40 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 60 Subparts OOOO and OOOOa (Quad Oa), which are the primary federal oil and gas-specific regulations currently applicable to our operations. Many of Equitrans' sites are subject to Quad Oa requirements, which include potentially affected sources such as
reciprocating compressors, pneumatic controllers, storage vessels, and fugitive emission components at compressor stations. However, these regulations do not cover all facilities and equipment types, and we diligently work to operate all assets to maximize efficiencies and minimize potential GHG emissions.
In addition to regulatory compliance requirements, Equitrans continually seeks ways to reduce our environmental footprint through voluntary efforts. One of our primary means of identifying and reducing methane emissions is through our leak detection and repair (LDAR) program. Using an infrared camera, our LDAR team searches for potential leaks in our natural gas pipelines and related system equipment. If a leak is identified, the team acts quickly to make the necessary repairs, documents all identified leaks, and closely examines each repair to ensure pipeline integrity.
Equitrans routinely schedules the venting of accumulated natural gas that is not suitable for production, and this situation is often referred to as a blowdown. Prior to a scheduled blowdown, and when possible, Equitrans first uses suction pressure to safely recycle the excess gas that would have been vented at our compressor stations. The pressure of suction is less than pipeline pressure and ensures the excess gas moves into compressors, rather than being vented to the atmosphere. When blowdowns are required, Equitrans practices "work stacking" as a method to reduce emissions. This process involves the "stacking" of maintenance and outage activities that would typically require multiple blowdowns but are planned and executed concurrently to reduce unnecessary venting. Equitrans also practices "pig stacking" where feasible, which reduces the amount of pigging emissions.
Another method Equitrans uses to reduce emissions is hot tapping. This is the process of connecting new pipelines to pressurized pipelines while gas continues to flow during the procedure. Hot tapping allows gas to remain in the pipe, eliminating the need for unnecessary blowdowns and vented emissions. These actions are intended to minimize emissions while maintaining safe and efficient operations.
Through the years, we have found it critical to continue investing in new and existing approaches to achieve our longer-term climate goals. When Equitrans' Climate Policy was published in 2021, pneumatic devices were one of Equitrans' largest sources of methane emissions. Since that time, Equitrans has replaced many high-bleed pneumatic controllers with lower-emitting intermittent- or low-bleed controllers or has implemented pneumatic controllers that operate with instrument air systems rather than natural gas, and these efforts have led to a continued reduction in methane emissions. Building on this success, we are currently working to convert pneumatic controls from natural gas to nitrogen at several dehydration sites where installation of a new, permanent compressed air system is not practical or cost effective.
Following the successful implementation of our pneumatic replacement projects, Equitrans shifted its focus to further mitigate event-based emissions from various sources such as pipelines, pigging, and compressor blowdowns. Following evaluation, Equitrans purchased two GoVAC units, a Flex and a Max, to capture event-based methane emissions in our daily operations. A GoVAC unit captures natural gas that would otherwise be vented and reinjects the gas into the pipeline. The GoVAC Flex has been used to mitigate event-based emissions, such as pigging and other smaller pipeline events. The Company plans to use the GoVAC Max for larger pipeline blowdown projects later in 2024.
While Equitrans has been primarily focused on reducing methane emissions, we have also evaluated projects to reduce other GHG emissions. For example, we are initiating a project to harvest waste heat from reciprocating compressors to generate on-site electricity, which would reduce emissions from microturbines currently used to generate electricity. Upon completion, this initiative will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and nitrous oxide emissions that originate from the on-site generating equipment.
In addition to implementing technology to reduce emissions, Equitrans is also seeking to better understand our actual emissions footprint. Historically, GHG emissions in the natural gas industry were calculated using prescribed emissions factors from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other sources. In 2023, Equitrans deployed a project to measure real time methane emissions using fixed, continuous monitoring technologies, the results of which were used to compare against calculations that used emissions factors. Given the success of this pilot project, Equitrans has initiated a phased rollout of sensors to select stations.
The Company is also monitoring methane emissions using mobile sources. Equitrans is a founding member of the Appalachian Methane Initiative (AMI), which is a coalition comprised of operators in the Appalachian Basin. It was formed with the objective of developing a collective approach to methane emissions detection, quantification, and mitigation across the major gas-producing areas of the Appalachian Basin. The goals of AMI are three-fold: to accurately measure facility- level emissions of AMI member companies; to accurately compare methane emissions of AMI member companies with that of non-members; and to accurately assess the contribution of different facility types (coal mines, landfills, and concentrated animal feeding operations) in the Basin to total methane emissions. By fully understanding the source and scale of emissions, Equitrans and other member companies can strategically focus their mitigation efforts.
2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
6
Evaluating Our GHG Emissions Reduction Progress
In 2023, Equitrans' environmental team continued to build out a comprehensive GHG management program with a focus on future emissions mitigation projects and development of a Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC), which we continue to refine.
The MACC will help to inform which emissions mitigation projects provide the most benefit. Overall, the GHG management program includes procedures for potential changes to the 2019 baseline GHG emissions, which we developed to help evaluate future emission reductions and to demonstrate progress towards our climate goals. Any changes to this baseline will be made in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol). For example, the baseline was revised to remove assets Equitrans divested in 2023.
Equitrans reduced its Scope 1 and 2 methane emissions from operations by approximately 36% through 2023, as compared to the 2019 baseline. This decrease in methane emissions is the cumulative result of emissions reduction projects completed since 2021, with the majority of the reductions coming from pneumatics and blowdowns, both of which remained the largest source of methane emissions in 2023. Through our concerted efforts to reduce methane emissions, Equitrans was more than halfway to its 2030 reduction target as of the end of 2023. Assuming the Company remained on a similar trajectory, it is expected Equitrans would achieve its 50% methane emissions reduction goal in or before 2030.
Equitrans' total Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions have decreased approximately 5% since our 2019 baseline year, which was driven by the previously described decrease in methane emissions. While there have been reductions in our methane emissions, our CO2 emissions have generally remained the same during this period. Our CO2 emissions are primarily generated from the operation of our fuel burning equipment, including compressors. Since 2019, natural gas throughput in our gathering and transmission systems has increased, which generally corresponds to an increased use of compressors and, in turn, an increase in emissions. Given the continued and unknown fluctuation of throughput and equipment run-time, we acknowledge there is work needed to meet the Company's total GHG reduction goal by 2040.
SCOPE 1 METHANE EMISSIONS BREAKDOWN BY
2023
EQUIPMENT SOURCE (CH4 METRIC TONS/YEAR)1
Blowdowns
1,719
Pneumatics
1,016
Dehydrators
704
Compressor Venting
523
Tanks
502
Pigging
160
Fugitives
114
Pipeline Leaks
82
Storage
62
Engines
23
Heaters/Reboilers
1
Other Sources (below one metric ton)
0.17
Total
4,906
- Includes 100% of emissions from Equitrans assets and 60% of emissions from the Eureka Midstream Holdings, LLC (Eureka Midstream) assets; excludes Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), MVP Southgate, and additional in-progress projects.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory
Our GHG inventory is developed and reported in accordance with the GHG Protocol requirements. Specifically, we use the equity share organizational boundary, which aligns with our financial reporting. Under the equity share approach, a company accounts for GHG emissions from operations according to its equity share of the asset. The equity share reflects economic interest, which is the extent to which a company has rights to the risks and rewards associated with an asset's operation. For example, as Equitrans owns a 60% interest in Eureka Midstream, we include 60% of the total emissions from Eureka Midstream assets in our GHG inventory reporting.
Equitrans calculates our Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 GHG inventory using the equity share consolidation approach. A year-over-year comparison summary for 2022-2023 for emissions associated with our operations is as follows:
- Scope 1 carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions decreased due to an overall decrease in engine hours and associated fuel combustion.
- Scope 1 methane emissions associated with operations decreased, primarily due to the installation of vent gas recovery on select compressors and the realization of emission reductions related to 2022 pneumatic conversion projects.
- While operational use of electricity increased, overall Scope 2 emissions decreased due to less electricity usage at office locations.
The respective subsections that follow contain in-depth information regarding Equitrans' Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 GHG emissions.
2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
8
SCOPE 1 GHG EMISSIONS
Equitrans works to accurately track and transparently report GHG emissions to allow external stakeholders to better understand our climate performance. On November 6, 2022, an incident occurred at our Rager Mountain Storage facility, located in Cambria County, PA. In light of the Rager Mountain incident, we have presented two data sets for our 2022 Scope 1 emissions:
- The first 2022 data set presents our Companywide GHG emissions associated with Equitrans' normal course operations during 2022 (calculated as Companywide GHG emissions minus emissions associated with the one-time, Rager Mountain incident).
- The second 2022 data set includes emissions from the estimated gas loss related to the one-time, unplanned Rager Mountain incident (calculated as Companywide GHG emissions plus the cumulative gas loss vented to the atmosphere of approximately 1.037 BCF, which was based on results of the final root cause analysis (RCA) that was completed in late July 2023, after publication of the Company's 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR)).
Total Scope 1 Direct Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Metric Tons CO e)1
2
2,500,000
2,288,302
2,000,000
1,756,886
1,601,255
1,533,799
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
0
20212
20222
20223
2023
(Excluding one-time incident)
(Including one-time incident)
SCOPE 1 DIRECT GREENHOUSE GAS
20212
2022 (EXCLUDING
2022 (INCLUDING
222023
EMISSIONS (METRIC TONS CO2e)1
ONE-TIME INCIDENT)2
ONE-TIME INCIDENT)3
Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
1,579,370
1,440,789
1,440,992
1,394,174
Methane (CH4)
174,862
157,766
844,611
137,362
Nitrous Oxide (N2O)
847
774
774
746
Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)
1,806
1,925
1,925
1,516
Perfluorinated Compounds (PFCs)
0
0
0
0
Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6)
0
0
0
0
Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3)
0
0
0
0
Total
1,756,886
1,601,255
2,288,302
1,533,799
- Includes 100% of emissions from Equitrans assets and 60% of the emissions from Eureka Midstream assets; excludes MVP, MVP Southgate, and additional in-progress projects.
- The 2021 emissions and 2022 emissions, excluding the one-time incident, have been restated to remove emissions associated with assets Equitrans divested in 2023.
- Based on results of an initial inventory reduction test, Equitrans' initial gas loss estimate for the Rager Mountain incident was approximately 1.29 Bcf. Following completion of the RCA, the cumulative gas loss was determined to be approximately 1.164 Bcf, of which the RCA indicates approximately 1.037 Bcf of the total cumulative gas loss was vented to the atmosphere and roughly 0.127 Bcf was diverted to and contained within formation(s) located roughly 1,800' and/or 3,000' below ground. The 2022 emissions have been restated based on the RCA value of the gas loss vented to the atmosphere.
SCOPE 2 GHG EMISSIONS
Equitrans is disclosing location-based Scope 2 emissions, which are calculated by multiplying purchased electricity by emissions factors for the regional electric grid. Equitrans purchased and retired 10,000 Green-e Energy certified renewable energy credits (RECs) for calendar-year 2023 operations. These RECs represent 10,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy generated, which, in this case, was from wind energy. By purchasing and retiring these RECs, Equitrans was able to account for a portion of its 2023 purchased electricity using renewable energy with zero carbon emissions. As Equitrans is not disclosing market-based Scope 2 emissions, the REC purchase is not accounted for in the Company's 2023 emissions.
Total Scope 2 Location-Based, Indirect Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Metric Tons CO2e)1
20,000
14,696
15,988
15,523
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
20212
20222
2023
SCOPE 2 LOCATION-BASED, INDIRECT
20212
20222
2023
GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS (METRIC TONS CO2e)1
Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
14,614
15,437
15,893
Methane (CH4)
35
40
37
Nitrous Oxide (N2O)
47
56
49
Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)
0
0
0
Perfluorinated Compounds (PFCs)
0
0
0
Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6)
0
0
0
Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3)
0
0
0
Total
14,696
15,988
15,523
- Includes 100% of emissions from Equitrans assets and 60% of the emissions from Eureka Midstream assets; excludes MVP, MVP Southgate, and additional in-progress projects.
- The 2021 and 2022 emissions have been restated to remove emissions associated with assets Equitrans divested in 2023.
