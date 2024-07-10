As Chief Sustainability Officer for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (Equitrans or Company), I have had a unique vantage point during the past five years - having witnessed Equitrans emerge as an independent, standalone company and forge ahead with its strategic energy infrastructure asset base that continues to support

the energy reliability and security of our Nation. In doing so, our employees have embraced the values of a sustainable business enterprise and have diligently prepared for the transition to a lower-carbon future. As a Company, we engaged in actions that delivered short-term sustainability progress and demonstrable results, and, importantly, we also laid the foundation for a stronger future, as we prepared to achieve critical climate-related goals in unison with the growth of our business.

This report will serve as the coda for Equitrans' sustainability program as we prepare for a different type of transition. On March 11, 2024, Equitrans announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with EQT Corporation (EQT), whereby EQT would acquire 100% of Equitrans in an all-stock transaction. Pending the approval of EQT shareholders and Equitrans shareholders, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Upon the close of the transaction, EQT will acquire all of Equitrans' existing gathering, transmission, and water businesses, as well as its ownership interest in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, [the joint venture formed for purposes of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project], and its ownership interest in Eureka Midstream Holdings, LLC.