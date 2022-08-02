Log in
    ETRN   US2946001011

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

(ETRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-08-02 pm EDT
8.795 USD   +14.52%
Equitrans Midstream Correction to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Discussion
BU
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound with Crude Oil Prices
MT
TRANSCRIPT : Equitrans Midstream Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
Equitrans Midstream Correction to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Discussion

08/02/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is issuing a correction to information discussed during its earnings call earlier today. On the call, ETRN discussed proposed legislation, a summary of which was released yesterday and has been the subject of widespread news coverage (Proposed Energy Permitting Provisions). The Proposed Energy Permitting Provisions relate to improving the energy infrastructure permitting process and specifically mention the Mountain Valley Pipeline project. ETRN incorrectly referred to the Proposed Energy Permitting Provisions as the Federal Permitting Reform and Jobs Act, a previous, separate legislative proposal introduced last year.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our environmental, social, and governance practices visit ETRN Sustainability Reporting.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 366 M - -
Net income 2022 255 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 935 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 7,66%
Capitalization 3 389 M 3 389 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,56x
EV / Sales 2023 6,93x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,83 $
Average target price 9,05 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Karam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Diana M. Charletta President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kirk R. Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carmine Fantini Vice President-Information Technology
Robert F. Vagt Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-24.27%3 389
ENERGY TRANSFER LP37.55%34 928
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP25.15%7 166
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.15.46%5 359
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION149.47%912
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.92%766