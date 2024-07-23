At EQT, we are committed to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for all stakeholders. By promoting a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable low-cost energy. We believe that the scale and contiguity of our acreage position differentiates us from our Appalachian Basin peers and that our evolution into a modern, digitally enabled exploration and production business enhances our strategic advantage.
