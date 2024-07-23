Equitrans Midstream Corporation is a natural gas gatherer in the United States. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in and originating from the Appalachian Basin. It provides midstream services to its customers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio through its three primary assets: the gathering system, transmission system and water network. The Company operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The Gathering segment includes predominantly dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment includes Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems. The Water segment primarily consists of water pipelines, storage, and other facilities that support well completion activities and produce water handling activities. The Company provides a majority of its natural gas gathering, transmission and storage services and water services under long-term contracts.