U.S. Senator Manchin to unveil energy permitting measure on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
will unveil his full energy permitting bill on Wednesday to
speed fossil fuel projects and offer incentives for renewable
energy electricity transmission, legislation that faces an
uphill battle.
"The text will be out tomorrow," Manchin, a Democrat from
West Virginia, told a press conference on Tuesday, noting it
will give senators plenty of time to review the legislation he
wants to attach to a temporary federal funding bill to prevent
government shutdowns before the start of the new fiscal year on
Oct. 1.
Manchin, an important swing vote in the 50-50 Senate,
reached a side deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
during talks for the wider Inflation Reduction Act for his
permitting measure to be voted on this fall.
A short version of the measure has been out for months and
included speeding the permitting of Equitrans Midstream Corp's
long-delayed $6.6 billion West Virginia-to-Virginia
natural gas Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The measure's support for fossil fuel projects has spurred
77 Democrats in the U.S. House and two in the Senate, including
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with
Democrats, to already oppose the measure. Some Republicans also
say they oppose it.
"I've never seen stranger bedfellows than Bernie Sanders
and the extreme liberal left siding up with Republican
leadership" and its rank-and-file senators, Manchin said.
When asked whether he was willing to shut down the
government if he does not win the vote, Manchin said, "I'm not
shutting the government down, I'm voting for it."
Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, said at a
Washington Post event on Tuesday he did not know whether the
measure will pass this month given the opposition from some
Republicans who hope their party can retake the Senate in the
Nov. 8 midterm elections.
But Schatz said the bill has a chance if it offers
incentives for renewable energy including transmission lines.
"Democrats in the Senate by and large are for this because they
understand the need to make it easier to build these projects,"
said Schatz.
