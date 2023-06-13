Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equitrans Midstream Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETRN   US2946001011

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

(ETRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:43:57 2023-06-13 pm EDT
9.225 USD   -0.91%
02:07pUS Mountain Valley natgas pipe closer to construction after WV permit
RE
06/09Sector Update: Energy Stocks Declining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/09Sector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Mountain Valley natgas pipe closer to construction after WV permit

06/13/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
June 13 (Reuters) - The $6.6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline moved another step closer to restarting construction after West Virginia environmental regulators issued a new water permit, the partnership building the pipe said in court papers.

Mountain Valley told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Monday that West Virginia issued a renewed Section 401 water quality certification for the West Virginia-to-Virginia pipe on June 8.

The Fourth Circuit, which has vacated several of the project's federal and state permits, some more than once, was still hearing lawsuits by environmental and local groups opposed to the project.

The project is key to unlocking more gas supplies from Appalachia, the nation's biggest shale gas basin.

Analysts at Height Capital Markets, an investment banking and research firm, said language supporting Mountain Valley in the recently approved U.S. Fiscal Responsibility Act and issuance of the West Virginia permit "significantly raises the probability of a 2023 placed-in-service date" for the project.

Mountain Valley said in the court filing that it expects the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue a Section 404 water permit by June 24, as mandated by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

"Once (the Army Corps) does, Mountain Valley expects to resume construction," Mountain Valley said in the filing.

Mountain Valley, the only big gas pipe under construction in Appalachia, is one of several U.S. pipeline projects delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups.

When Mountain Valley started construction in February 2018, Equitrans Midstream Corp, the lead partner building the project, estimated the 303-mile (488-km), 2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day project would cost about $3.5 billion and enter service by late 2018.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, AltaGas Ltd and RGC Resources Inc. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTAGAS LTD. 0.28% 24.75 Delayed Quote.5.56%
APB RESOURCES 14.80% 2.25 End-of-day quote.50.00%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. -0.23% 92.43 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION -0.75% 9.24 Delayed Quote.38.96%
NEXTERA ENERGY 0.84% 74.545 Delayed Quote.-11.40%
RGC RESOURCES, INC. 1.33% 21.705 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.53% 112.5574 Real-time Quote.-48.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 393 M - -
Net income 2023 191 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 6,44%
Capitalization 4 033 M 4 033 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,07x
EV / Sales 2024 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Equitrans Midstream Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,31 $
Average target price 10,39 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Karam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Diana M. Charletta President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kirk R. Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carmine Fantini Vice President-Information Technology
Robert F. Vagt Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION38.96%4 033
ENERGY TRANSFER LP7.33%39 611
SNAM S.P.A.10.67%18 105
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP7.32%8 686
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-11.20%4 754
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION13.16%842
