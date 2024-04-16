Equity Bancshares, Inc. First Quarter Results Highlighted by Record Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Expansion

Reports NIM of 3.75%, Completes Merger with Rockhold Bancorp, Adding to Missouri Franchise

WICHITA, Kansas, April 16, 2024 (BUSINESSWIRE) - Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), ("Equity", "the Company", "we," "us," "our"), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $14.1 million or $0.90 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our Company entered the year positioned to take advantage of opportunities which we expect will drive our operating growth in the future," said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. "With our team's proven, strategic skillset and cultivated relationships within our banking community, we were able to complete our merger with the Bank of Kirksville on February 9, 2024, just 67 days after announcement of the formal agreement. We are excited about our Company's capacity to continue to leverage our skills and position to grow our franchise."

"In addition, our retail and commercial teams throughout our footprint continued to build customer relationships and provide value to business and consumer customers in the quarter," Mr. Elliott said. "Our classified asset ratio continues to be historically low, while both capital and on balance sheet reserves remain high, positioning Equity to continue to pursue strategic growth opportunities, both organically and through mergers."

Notable Items:

The Company realized earnings per diluted share of $0.90, adjusted to exclude merger expenses of $1.6 million and opening balance sheet provisioning of $1.0 million, earnings per share were $1.03.
The Company completed its all-cash acquisition ("the acquisition") of Rockhold Bancorp, the parent company of the Bank of Kirksville adding eight locations, $118.7 million in loans, and $349.6 million in deposits. A gain on acquisition of $1.2 million was recorded with the closing of the transaction.
The Company realized linked quarter gross loans held-for-investment expansion of $149.3 million. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, loans grew by $30.6 million, or 3.70% annualized
The Company realized expansion in net interest income and net interest margin, as the benefits of previously announced strategic transactions were realized. Total net interest income for the quarter was $44.2 million, an all-time high for the Company.
The Company was active in its share repurchase plan during the quarter, purchasing 209,591 shares at a weighted average cost of $32.24. Under the repurchase plan announced in the fourth quarter of 2023, 790,409 shares remain available for purchase.
Classified assets as a percentage of total risk based capital at Equity Bank closed the period at 6.65% while non-performing assets remained historically low. The allowance for credit losses closed the quarter at 1.28% of total loans.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $14.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding merger expenses and the required provisioning for performing loans acquired in the acquisition, net income was $16.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of the merger expenses and

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

the loss on sale of securities taken by the Company during the previous quarter, operating net income was $12.1 million. The drivers of the periodic change are discussed in detail in the following sections.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $44.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $39.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, the increase was driven by increasing average assets as well as positive trend in margin. Net interest margin increased to 3.75% from 3.49% as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 40 basis points to 6.09% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 19 basis points to 2.77%. The earning asset improvement was driven by the Bank's bond portfolio re-positioning as well as purchase accounting accretion associated with the marks on the acquisition. Additionally, loan coupons continued to improve partially offsetting pressures in funding costs. Further, the addition of non-interest bearing deposits positively impacted total deposit costs during the quarter, limiting expansion to 18 basis points and comparatively improving net interest income.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, there was a provision of $1.0 million compared to a provision of $711 thousand in the previous quarter. The provision for the quarter is entirely attributable to the establishment of reserve on loan acquired in the acquisition. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayment rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we had net charge-offs of $668 thousand as compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $11.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $(43.4) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted for the loss realized on re-positioning our bond portfolio of $50.7 million, non-interest income for the previous period ended was $7.3 million. The comparative increase for the current quarter ended is driven by positive outcomes on resolution of specific loan assets adding $3.0 million as well as the gain recognized on the acquisition of $1.2 million. In addition to these non-recurring benefits, the Bank saw expansion in service fee revenue line items, including service charges, treasury, mortgage banking and wealth management during the period.

The gain on acquisition is primarily attributable to the improvement in the fair value position of the Bank of Kirksville's bond portfolio between announcement of the transaction and close.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $37.1 million as compared to $35.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.1 million. Adjusting for merger expenses in both periods, the increase quarter over quarter was $1.0 million due to the addition of Bank of Kirksville expenses, annual compensation rate adjustments and early year payroll tax dynamics. The conversion of systems related to the acquisition will not be completed until the middle of the second quarter 2024. Following conversion, cost saves are expected to be fully realized.

Income Tax Expense

At March 31, 2024, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.8% as compared to a normalized rate of 7.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The prior quarter's tax rate was normalized to exclude pre-tax losses recognized in the quarter related to the sale of investment securities. The increase in rate from December 31, 2023, to the quarter ending March 31, 2024, was the result of a reduction in the tax benefit related to investments in tax credit structures offset by the tax benefit recognized in the current quarter related to the bargain purchase gain recorded on the acquisition completed during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, the Company has additional capacity for investments in tax credit structures

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

which would positively impact the Company's tax rate. As these investments have not been made as of the end of the quarter, they are not considered in establishing the quarterly tax expense reserve.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.48 billion at March 31, 2024, increasing $149.3 million compared to the previous quarter. Included in this growth figure is $118.7 million in total loans added through the acquisition. Total assets were $5.20 billion as of March 31, 2024, increasing $204.4 million or 4.1% during the quarter.

Total deposits were $4.4 billion at March 31, 2024, increasing $225.6 million from the previous quarter end. Included in the growth figure is $349.6 million added through the acquisition. Of the total deposit balance, non-interest-bearing accounts comprise approximately 22.5%. During the quarter, the Company's $140.0 million Federal Reserve Bank borrowing matured and was replaced with borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Total Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were $219.9 million as of the end of the quarter, up $119.9 million as compared to December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2024, Equity's allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.3% as compared to December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $25.3 million as of March 31, 2024, or 0.5% of total assets, compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2023, or 0.5% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $24.2 million at March 31, 2024, as compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2023. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $38.1 million, or 6.65% of regulatory capital, down from $40.5 million, or 7.1% of regulatory capital as of December 31, 2023.

Capital

Quarter over quarter, book capital increased $3.9 million to $456.8 million and tangible capital decreased $6.7 million to $384.8 million. The increase in book capital is primarily due to earnings, partially offset by treasury share purchases of $6.7 million, increase in unrealized loss on bonds and cash flow hedges of $2.9 million and dividends declared of $1.9 million. The comparative reduction in tangible capital is due to the addition of $11.5 million in core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition.

The Company's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.1%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.7% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1% at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, the Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.7%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 15.5% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5%.

Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.2%, total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.3% and the total leverage ratio was 10.2% at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.9%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.1% and the total leverage ratio was 10.6%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates "core" performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company's earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Navratil, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter results on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until May 1, 2024, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity's common stock is traded on the NYSE National, Inc. under the symbol "EQBK." Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity's management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "positioned," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would" and "outlook," or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity's control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Equity's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2024, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity's behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Brian J. Katzfey

VP, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Equity Bank

(316) 858-3128

bkatzfey@equitybank.com

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley

Chief Marketing Officer

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

(913) 583-8004

jhanley@equitybank.com

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 2. Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 3. Selected Financial Highlights
Table 4. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 5. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

TABLE 1. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

Interest and dividend income

Loans, including fees

$

58,829

$

54,932

$

55,152

$

52,748

$

48,381

Securities, taxable

9,877

6,417

5,696

5,813

5,947

Securities, nontaxable

391

354

369

568

669

Federal funds sold and other

2,670

2,591

3,822

2,127

1,126

Total interest and dividend income

71,767

64,294

65,039

61,256

56,123

Interest expense

Deposits

22,855

20,074

19,374

17,204

13,821

Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements

326

298

246

192

195

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,144

1,005

968

953

1,018

Federal Reserve Bank borrowings

1,361

1,546

1,546

1,528

135

Subordinated debt

1,899

1,904

1,893

1,950

1,844

Total interest expense

27,585

24,827

24,027

21,827

17,013

Net interest income

44,182

39,467

41,012

39,429

39,110

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

1,000

711

1,230

298

(366

)

Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses

43,182

38,756

39,782

39,131

39,476

Non-interest income

Service charges and fees

2,569

2,299

2,690

2,653

2,545

Debit card income

2,447

2,524

2,591

2,653

2,554

Mortgage banking

188

125

226

213

88

Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance

828

925

794

757

1,583

Net gain on acquisition and branch sales

1,240

-

-

-

-

Net gains (losses) from securities transactions

43

(50,618

)

(1

)

(1,322

)

32

Other

4,416

1,331

2,435

1,996

1,798

Total non-interest income

11,731

(43,414

)

8,735

6,950

8,600

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

18,097

16,598

15,857

15,237

16,692

Net occupancy and equipment

3,535

3,244

3,262

2,940

2,879

Data processing

4,828

4,471

4,553

4,493

3,916

Professional fees

1,392

1,413

1,312

1,645

1,384

Advertising and business development

1,238

1,598

1,419

1,249

1,159

Telecommunications

655

460

502

516

485

FDIC insurance

571

660

660

515

360

Courier and postage

606

577

548

463

458

Free nationwide ATM cost

494

508

516

524

525

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

899

739

799

918

918

Loan expense

109

155

132

136

117

Other real estate owned

(84

)

224

128

71

119

Merger expenses

1,556

292

-

-

-

Other

3,256

4,059

4,556

4,423

4,217

Total non-interest expense

37,152

34,998

34,244

33,130

33,229

Income (loss) before income tax

17,761

(39,656

)

14,273

12,951

14,847

Provision for income taxes (benefit)

3,693

(11,357

)

1,932

1,495

2,524

Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders

$

14,068

$

(28,299

)

$

12,341

$

11,456

$

12,323

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.91

$

(1.84

)

$

0.80

$

0.74

$

0.78

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.90

$

(1.84

)

$

0.80

$

0.74

$

0.77

Weighted average common shares

15,425,709

15,417,200

15,404,992

15,468,378

15,858,808

Weighted average diluted common shares

15,569,225

15,417,200

15,507,172

15,554,255

16,028,051

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

217,611

$

363,289

$

183,404

$

262,604

$

249,982

Federal funds sold

17,407

15,810

15,613

15,495

384

Cash and cash equivalents

235,018

379,099

199,017

278,099

250,366

Available-for-sale securities

1,091,717

919,648

1,057,009

1,094,748

1,183,247

Held-to-maturity securities

2,205

2,209

2,212

2,216

1,944

Loans held for sale

1,311

476

627

2,456

648

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)

3,437,714

3,289,381

3,237,932

3,278,126

3,285,515

Other real estate owned, net

1,465

1,833

3,369

4,362

4,171

Premises and equipment, net

116,792

112,632

110,271

106,186

104,789

Bank-owned life insurance

125,693

124,865

124,245

123,451

122,971

Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

27,009

20,608

20,780

21,129

33,359

Interest receivable

27,082

25,497

23,621

21,360

20,461

Goodwill

53,101

53,101

53,101

53,101

53,101

Core deposit intangibles, net

17,854

7,222

7,961

8,760

9,678

Other

102,075

98,021

105,122

100,889

86,466

Total assets

$

5,239,036

$

5,034,592

$

4,945,267

$

5,094,883

$

5,156,716

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

Demand

$

981,623

$

898,129

$

936,217

$

978,968

$

1,012,671

Total non-interest-bearing deposits

981,623

898,129

936,217

978,968

1,012,671

Demand, savings and money market

2,574,871

2,483,807

2,397,003

2,397,524

2,334,463

Time

814,532

763,519

748,950

854,458

939,799

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,389,403

3,247,326

3,145,953

3,251,982

3,274,262

Total deposits

4,371,026

4,145,455

4,082,170

4,230,950

4,286,933

Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements

43,811

43,582

39,701

44,770

45,098

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings

219,931

240,000

240,000

240,000

251,222

Subordinated debt

97,058

96,921

96,787

96,653

96,522

Contractual obligations

18,493

19,315

29,019

29,608

19,372

Interest payable and other liabilities

31,941

36,459

39,460

34,467

32,446

Total liabilities

4,782,260

4,581,732

4,527,137

4,676,448

4,731,593

Commitments and contingent liabilities

Stockholders' equity

Common stock

208

207

207

207

206

Additional paid-in capital

490,533

489,187

488,137

487,225

486,658

Retained earnings

153,201

141,006

171,188

160,715

150,810

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(60,788

)

(57,920

)

(122,047

)

(110,225

)

(101,238

)

Treasury stock

(126,378

)

(119,620

)

(119,355

)

(119,487

)

(111,313

)

Total stockholders' equity

456,776

452,860

418,130

418,435

425,123

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,239,036

$

5,034,592

$

4,945,267

$

5,094,883

$

5,156,716

(1) Allowance for credit losses

$

44,449

$

43,520

$

44,186

$

44,544

$

45,103

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

TABLE 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Loans Held For Investment by Type

Commercial real estate

$

1,797,192

$

1,759,855

$

1,721,761

$

1,764,460

$

1,746,834

Commercial and industrial

649,035

598,327

585,129

583,664

605,576

Residential real estate

581,988

556,328

558,188

560,389

563,791

Agricultural real estate

198,291

196,114

205,865

202,317

202,274

Agricultural

149,312

118,587

103,352

104,510

106,169

Consumer

106,345

103,690

107,823

107,330

105,974

Total loans held-for-investment

3,482,163

3,332,901

3,282,118

3,322,670

3,330,618

Allowance for credit losses

(44,449

)

(43,520

)

(44,186

)

(44,544

)

(45,103

)

Net loans held for investment

$

3,437,714

$

3,289,381

$

3,237,932

$

3,278,126

$

3,285,515

Asset Quality Ratios

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.28

%

1.31

%

1.35

%

1.34

%

1.35

%

Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.09

%

1.10

%

1.03

%

0.78

%

0.66

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.48

%

0.53

%

0.42

%

0.31

%

0.33

%

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
real estate owned

0.73

%

0.79

%

0.63

%

0.47

%

0.51

%

Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital

6.65

%

7.09

%

6.27

%

7.94

%

10.09

%

Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)

Investment securities

$

1,074,101

$

985,591

$

1,085,905

$

1,155,971

$

1,185,482

Total gross loans receivable

3,452,553

3,293,755

3,281,483

3,337,497

3,305,681

Interest-earning assets

4,742,200

4,480,279

4,635,384

4,678,744

4,611,019

Total assets

5,152,915

4,892,712

5,046,179

5,064,912

4,994,417

Interest-bearing deposits

3,319,907

3,092,637

3,206,300

3,226,965

3,235,557

Borrowings

390,166

391,691

385,125

385,504

247,932

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,710,073

3,484,328

3,591,425

3,612,469

3,483,489

Total deposits

4,254,883

4,019,362

4,177,332

4,204,334

4,279,451

Total liabilities

4,692,670

4,469,504

4,619,919

4,640,050

4,573,917

Total stockholders' equity

460,244

423,207

426,260

424,862

420,500

Tangible common equity*

398,041

361,451

363,625

361,409

356,053

Performance ratios

Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized

1.10

%

(2.29

)%

0.97

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

Return on average assets before income tax and
provision for loan losses*

1.46

%

(3.16

)%

1.22

%

1.05

%

1.18

%

Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized

12.29

%

(26.53

)%

11.49

%

10.82

%

11.89

%

Return on average equity before income tax and
provision for loan losses*

16.39

%

(36.51

)%

14.43

%

12.51

%

13.97

%

Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized*

14.96

%

(30.39

)%

14.18

%

13.55

%

14.89

%

Yield on loans annualized

6.85

%

6.62

%

6.67

%

6.34

%

5.94

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized

2.77

%

2.58

%

2.40

%

2.14

%

1.73

%

Cost of total deposits annualized

2.16

%

1.98

%

1.84

%

1.64

%

1.31

%

Net interest margin annualized

3.75

%

3.49

%

3.51

%

3.38

%

3.44

%

Efficiency ratio*

65.16

%

74.35

%

68.83

%

69.44

%

70.00

%

Non-interest income / average assets

0.92

%

(3.52

)%

0.69

%

0.55

%

0.74

%

Non-interest expense / average assets

2.90

%

2.84

%

2.69

%

2.62

%

2.74

%

Capital Ratios

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.10

%

9.46

%

9.77

%

9.54

%

9.60

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.14

%

11.74

%

12.65

%

12.23

%

12.21

%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio

11.73

%

12.36

%

13.28

%

12.84

%

12.83

%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

14.71

%

15.48

%

16.42

%

15.96

%

15.98

%

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

8.72

%

8.99

%

8.46

%

8.21

%

8.24

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

7.45

%

7.87

%

7.29

%

7.06

%

7.09

%

Dividend payout ratio

13.31

%

(6.65

)%

15.13

%

13.53

%

10.49

%

Book value per common share

$

29.80

$

29.35

$

27.13

$

27.18

$

27.03

Tangible book value per common share*

$

25.10

$

25.37

$

23.09

$

23.08

$

22.96

Tangible book value per diluted common share*

$

24.87

$

25.05

$

22.96

$

22.98

$

22.83

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GGAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

TABLE 4. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)

Interest-earning assets

Loans (1)

Commercial and industrial

$

634,637

$

12,412

7.87

%

$

577,452

$

9,634

6.77

%

Commercial real estate

1,449,177

24,601

6.83

%

1,344,727

20,112

6.07

%

Real estate construction

354,801

7,775

8.81

%

404,016

6,695

6.72

%

Residential real estate

580,426

6,461

4.48

%

570,139

5,802

4.13

%

Agricultural real estate

197,023

3,468

7.08

%

202,901

3,114

6.22

%

Agricultural

131,035

2,391

7.34

%

100,251

1,478

5.98

%

Consumer

105,454

1,721

6.56

%

106,195

1,546

5.91

%

Total loans

3,452,553

58,829

6.85

%

3,305,681

48,381

5.94

%

Securities

Taxable securities

1,011,466

9,877

3.93

%

1,083,645

5,947

2.23

%

Nontaxable securities

62,635

391

2.51

%

101,837

669

2.67

%

Total securities

1,074,101

10,268

3.84

%

1,185,482

6,616

2.26

%

Federal funds sold and other

215,546

2,670

4.98

%

119,856

1,126

3.81

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

4,742,200

71,767

6.09

%

$

4,611,019

56,123

4.94

%

Interest-bearing liabilities

Demand, savings and money market deposits

$

2,520,521

15,660

2.50

%

$

2,350,042

8,453

1.46

%

Time deposits

799,386

7,195

3.62

%

885,515

5,368

2.46

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,319,907

22,855

2.77

%

3,235,557

13,821

1.73

%

FHLB advances

113,348

1,144

4.06

%

89,078

1,018

4.64

%

Other borrowings

276,818

3,586

5.21

%

158,854

2,174

5.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,710,073

27,585

2.99

%

$

3,483,489

17,013

1.98

%

Net interest income

$

44,182

$

39,110

Interest rate spread

3.10

%

2.96

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.75

%

3.44

%

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.

(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

TABLE 5. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)

Interest-earning assets

Loans (1)

Commercial and industrial

$

634,637

$

12,412

7.87

%

$

580,726

$

11,397

7.79

%

Commercial real estate

1,449,177

24,601

6.83

%

1,309,588

21,630

6.55

%

Real estate construction

354,801

7,775

8.81

%

439,708

9,000

8.12

%

Residential real estate

580,426

6,461

4.48

%

561,382

5,866

4.15

%

Agricultural real estate

197,023

3,468

7.08

%

196,468

3,421

6.91

%

Agricultural

131,035

2,391

7.34

%

100,226

1,928

7.63

%

Consumer

105,454

1,721

6.56

%

105,657

1,690

6.35

%

Total loans

3,452,553

58,829

6.85

%

3,293,755

54,932

6.62

%

Securities

Taxable securities

1,011,466

9,877

3.93

%

932,376

6,417

2.73

%

Nontaxable securities

62,635

391

2.51

%

53,215

354

2.64

%

Total securities

1,074,101

10,268

3.84

%

985,591

6,771

2.73

%

Federal funds sold and other

215,546

2,670

4.98

%

200,933

2,591

5.12

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

4,742,200

71,767

6.09

%

$

4,480,279

64,294

5.69

%

Interest-bearing liabilities

Demand savings and money market deposits

$

2,520,521

15,660

2.50

%

$

2,351,663

13,918

2.35

%

Time deposits

799,386

7,195

3.62

%

740,974

6,156

3.30

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,319,907

22,855

2.77

%

3,092,637

20,074

2.58

%

FHLB advances

113,348

1,144

4.06

%

102,432

1,005

3.89

%

Other borrowings

276,818

3,586

5.21

%

289,259

3,748

5.14

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,710,073

27,585

2.99

%

$

3,484,328

24,827

2.83

%

Net interest income

$

44,182

$

39,467

Interest rate spread

3.10

%

2.86

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.75

%

3.49

%

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.

(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Total stockholders' equity

$

456,776

$

452,860

$

418,130

$

418,435

$

425,123

Less: goodwill

53,101

53,101

53,101

53,101

53,101

Less: core deposit intangibles, net

17,854

7,222

7,961

8,760

9,678

Less: mortgage servicing rights, net

50

75

100

126

151

Less: naming rights, net

989

1,000

1,011

1,022

1,033

Tangible common equity

$

384,782

$

391,462

$

355,957

$

355,426

$

361,160

Common shares outstanding at period end

15,327,799

15,428,251

15,413,064

15,396,739

15,730,257

Diluted common shares outstanding at period end

15,469,531

15,629,185

15,500,749

15,468,319

15,822,536

Book value per common share

$

29.80

$

29.35

$

27.13

$

27.18

$

27.03

Tangible book value per common share

$

25.10

$

25.37

$

23.09

$

23.08

$

22.96

Tangible book value per diluted common share

$

24.87

$

25.05

$

22.96

$

22.98

$

22.83

Total assets

$

5,239,036

$

5,034,592

$

4,945,267

$

5,094,883

$

5,156,716

Less: goodwill

53,101

53,101

53,101

53,101

53,101

Less: core deposit intangibles, net

17,854

7,222

7,961

8,760

9,678

Less: mortgage servicing rights, net

50

75

100

126

151

Less: naming rights, net

989

1,000

1,011

1,022

1,033

Tangible assets

$

5,167,042

$

4,973,194

$

4,883,094

$

5,031,874

$

5,092,753

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

8.72

%

8.99

%

8.46

%

8.21

%

8.24

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.45

%

7.87

%

7.29

%

7.06

%

7.09

%

Total average stockholders' equity

$

460,244

$

423,207

$

426,260

$

424,862

$

420,500

Less: average intangible assets

62,203

61,756

62,635

63,453

64,447

Average tangible common equity

$

398,041

$

361,451

$

363,625

$

361,409

$

356,053

Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders

$

14,068

$

(28,299

)

$

12,341

$

11,456

$

12,323

Add: amortization of intangible assets

935

775

835

954

954

Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization

196

163

175

200

200

Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common
stockholders

$

14,807

$

(27,687

)

$

13,001

$

12,210

$

13,077

Return on total average stockholders' equity
(ROAE) annualized

12.29

%

(26.53

)%

11.49

%

10.82

%

11.89

%

Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized

14.96

%

(30.39

)%

14.18

%

13.55

%

14.89

%

Non-interest expense

$

37,152

$

34,998

$

34,244

$

33,130

$

33,229

Less: merger expense

1,556

297

-

-

-

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

35,596

$

34,701

$

34,244

$

33,130

$

33,229

Net interest income

$

44,182

$

39,467

$

41,012

$

39,429

$

39,110

Non-interest income

11,731

(43,414

)

8,735

6,950

8,600

Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales

1,240

-

-

-

-

Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions

43

(50,618

)

(1

)

(1,322

)

32

Adjusted non-interest income

$

10,448

$

7,204

$

8,736

$

8,272

$

8,568

Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income

$

54,630

$

46,671

$

49,748

$

47,701

$

47,678

Non-interest expense to
net interest income plus non-interest income

66.45

%

-886.70

%

68.84

%

71.43

%

69.65

%

Efficiency ratio

65.16

%

74.35

%

68.83

%

69.45

%

69.69

%

Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders

$

14,068

$

(28,299

)

$

12,341

$

11,456

$

12,323

Add: income tax provision

3,693

(11,357

)

1,932

1,495

2,524

Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses

1,000

711

1,230

298

(366

)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$

18,761

$

(38,945

)

$

15,503

$

13,249

$

14,481

Total average assets

$

5,152,915

$

4,892,712

$

5,046,179

$

5,064,912

$

4,994,417

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Total average stockholders' equity

$

460,244

$

423,207

$

426,620

$

424,862

$

420,500

Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized

1.10

%

(2.29

)%

0.97

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.46

%

(3.16

)%

1.22

%

1.05

%

1.18

%

Adjusted return on average equity

16.39

%

(36.51

)%

14.43

%

12.51

%

13.97

%

