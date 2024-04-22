Company will acquire KansasLand Bank, add Western and Central Kansas locations

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK) (“Equity” or the “Company”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, announced today its entry into a definitive merger agreement with KansasLand Bancshares Inc. (“KansasLand”), the parent company of KansasLand Bank in Quinter and Americus, Kansas, adding two locations to Equity Bank’s current network. Equity has one bank in Quinter, and two locations in Topeka, northeast of Americus.

“We are proud to work with KansasLand Bank to add two new Equity locations in our home state of Kansas,” said Brad Elliott, Equity Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “These regions of Kansas are important to our state and offer excellent opportunities for Equity to continue to enact our mission. This merger underscores our commitment to serving communities across the state, providing people with access to financial services and fostering economic growth. We intend to continue to build lasting relationships and support the aspirations of families and businesses in Americus and Gove County.”

“We are pleased to join the Equity Bank family and network,” said Scott Bird, President, Chairman & CEO of KansasLand Bank. “This merger will provide our customers unparalleled customer service and access to state-of-the-art financial products and services, while ensuring the continuation of our mission of giving back to our communities.”

“We welcome all KansasLand customers and team members,” said Levi Getz, Equity Bank Regional President, Western Kansas. “We’re honored to have this opportunity to bring these organizations together and serve our communities.”

Since 2002, Equity Bank has completed 23 combined whole-bank, deposit, or branch acquisitions. In February, the Company completed its acquisition of Rockhold Bancorp and its subsidiary, the Bank of Kirksville, which added eight North Central Missouri offices, in just 67 days.

A pro forma Equity, including two KansasLand locations, will comprise a network of 73 bank locations, including 38 offices in Kansas, and $5.3 billion in total assets.

Established in 1902, KansasLand currently operates two locations in Kansas, one in Quinter and one in Americus. KansasLand had $55 million in consolidated total assets and $43 million in total deposits as of December 31, 2023.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

