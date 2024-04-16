Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $14.1 million or $0.90 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“Our Company entered the year positioned to take advantage of opportunities which we expect will drive our operating growth in the future,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “With our team’s proven, strategic skillset and cultivated relationships within our banking community, we were able to complete our merger with the Bank of Kirksville on February 9, 2024, just 67 days after announcement of the formal agreement. We are excited about our Company’s capacity to continue to leverage our skills and position to grow our franchise.”

"In addition, our retail and commercial teams throughout our footprint continued to build customer relationships and provide value to business and consumer customers in the quarter," Mr. Elliott said. "Our classified asset ratio continues to be historically low, while both capital and on balance sheet reserves remain high, positioning Equity to continue to pursue strategic growth opportunities, both organically and through mergers.”

Notable Items:

  • The Company realized earnings per diluted share of $0.90, adjusted to exclude merger expenses of $1.6 million and opening balance sheet provisioning of $1.0 million, earnings per share were $1.03.
  • The Company completed its all-cash acquisition (“the acquisition”) of Rockhold Bancorp, the parent company of the Bank of Kirksville adding eight locations, $118.7 million in loans, and $349.6 million in deposits. A gain on acquisition of $1.2 million was recorded with the closing of the transaction.
  • The Company realized linked quarter gross loans held-for-investment expansion of $149.3 million. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, loans grew by $30.6 million, or 3.70% annualized
  • The Company realized expansion in net interest income and net interest margin, as the benefits of previously announced strategic transactions were realized. Total net interest income for the quarter was $44.2 million, an all-time high for the Company.
  • The Company was active in its share repurchase plan during the quarter, purchasing 209,591 shares at a weighted average cost of $32.24. Under the repurchase plan announced in the fourth quarter of 2023, 790,409 shares remain available for purchase.
  • Classified assets as a percentage of total risk based capital at Equity Bank closed the period at 6.65% while non-performing assets remained historically low. The allowance for credit losses closed the quarter at 1.28% of total loans.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $14.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding merger expenses and the required provisioning for performing loans acquired in the acquisition, net income was $16.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of the merger expenses and the loss on sale of securities taken by the Company during the previous quarter, operating net income was $12.1 million. The drivers of the periodic change are discussed in detail in the following sections.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $44.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $39.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, the increase was driven by increasing average assets as well as positive trend in margin. Net interest margin increased to 3.75% from 3.49% as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 40 basis points to 6.09% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 19 basis points to 2.77%. The earning asset improvement was driven by the Bank’s bond portfolio re-positioning as well as purchase accounting accretion associated with the marks on the acquisition. Additionally, loan coupons continued to improve partially offsetting pressures in funding costs. Further, the addition of non-interest bearing deposits positively impacted total deposit costs during the quarter, limiting expansion to 18 basis points and comparatively improving net interest income.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, there was a provision of $1.0 million compared to a provision of $711 thousand in the previous quarter. The provision for the quarter is entirely attributable to the establishment of reserve on loan acquired in the acquisition. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayment rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we had net charge-offs of $668 thousand as compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $11.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $(43.4) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted for the loss realized on re-positioning our bond portfolio of $50.7 million, non-interest income for the previous period ended was $7.3 million. The comparative increase for the current quarter ended is driven by positive outcomes on resolution of specific loan assets adding $3.0 million as well as the gain recognized on the acquisition of $1.2 million. In addition to these non-recurring benefits, the Bank saw expansion in service fee revenue line items, including service charges, treasury, mortgage banking and wealth management during the period.

The gain on acquisition is primarily attributable to the improvement in the fair value position of the Bank of Kirksville’s bond portfolio between announcement of the transaction and close.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $37.1 million as compared to $35.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.1 million. Adjusting for merger expenses in both periods, the increase quarter over quarter was $1.0 million due to the addition of Bank of Kirksville expenses, annual compensation rate adjustments and early year payroll tax dynamics. The conversion of systems related to the acquisition will not be completed until the middle of the second quarter 2024. Following conversion, cost saves are expected to be fully realized.

Income Tax Expense

At March 31, 2024, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.8% as compared to a normalized rate of 7.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The prior quarter's tax rate was normalized to exclude pre-tax losses recognized in the quarter related to the sale of investment securities. The increase in rate from December 31, 2023, to the quarter ending March 31, 2024, was the result of a reduction in the tax benefit related to investments in tax credit structures offset by the tax benefit recognized in the current quarter related to the bargain purchase gain recorded on the acquisition completed during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, the Company has additional capacity for investments in tax credit structures which would positively impact the Company's tax rate. As these investments have not been made as of the end of the quarter, they are not considered in establishing the quarterly tax expense reserve.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.48 billion at March 31, 2024, increasing $149.3 million compared to the previous quarter. Included in this growth figure is $118.7 million in total loans added through the acquisition. Total assets were $5.20 billion as of March 31, 2024, increasing $204.4 million or 4.1% during the quarter.

Total deposits were $4.4 billion at March 31, 2024, increasing $225.6 million from the previous quarter end. Included in the growth figure is $349.6 million added through the acquisition. Of the total deposit balance, non-interest-bearing accounts comprise approximately 22.5%. During the quarter, the Company’s $140.0 million Federal Reserve Bank borrowing matured and was replaced with borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Total Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were $219.9 million as of the end of the quarter, up $119.9 million as compared to December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2024, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.3% as compared to December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $25.3 million as of March 31, 2024, or 0.5% of total assets, compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2023, or 0.5% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $24.2 million at March 31, 2024, as compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2023. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $38.1 million, or 6.65% of regulatory capital, down from $40.5 million, or 7.1% of regulatory capital as of December 31, 2023.

Capital

Quarter over quarter, book capital increased $3.9 million to $456.8 million and tangible capital decreased $6.7 million to $384.8 million. The increase in book capital is primarily due to earnings, partially offset by treasury share purchases of $6.7 million, increase in unrealized loss on bonds and cash flow hedges of $2.9 million and dividends declared of $1.9 million. The comparative reduction in tangible capital is due to the addition of $11.5 million in core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition.

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.1%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.7% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1% at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.7%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 15.5% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5%.

Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.2%, total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.3% and the total leverage ratio was 10.2% at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.9%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.1% and the total leverage ratio was 10.6%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

TABLE 1. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of and for the three months ended

 

 

March 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

 

March 31,
2023

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

$

58,829

 

 

$

54,932

 

 

$

55,152

 

 

$

52,748

 

 

$

48,381

 

Securities, taxable

 

 

9,877

 

 

 

6,417

 

 

 

5,696

 

 

 

5,813

 

 

 

5,947

 

Securities, nontaxable

 

 

391

 

 

 

354

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

669

 

Federal funds sold and other

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

2,591

 

 

 

3,822

 

 

 

2,127

 

 

 

1,126

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

71,767

 

 

 

64,294

 

 

 

65,039

 

 

 

61,256

 

 

 

56,123

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

22,855

 

 

 

20,074

 

 

 

19,374

 

 

 

17,204

 

 

 

13,821

 

Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements

 

 

326

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

195

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

 

1,144

 

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

968

 

 

 

953

 

 

 

1,018

 

Federal Reserve Bank borrowings

 

 

1,361

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

1,528

 

 

 

135

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

1,899

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

1,893

 

 

 

1,950

 

 

 

1,844

 

Total interest expense

 

 

27,585

 

 

 

24,827

 

 

 

24,027

 

 

 

21,827

 

 

 

17,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

44,182

 

 

 

39,467

 

 

 

41,012

 

 

 

39,429

 

 

 

39,110

 

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

711

 

 

 

1,230

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

(366

)

Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses

 

 

43,182

 

 

 

38,756

 

 

 

39,782

 

 

 

39,131

 

 

 

39,476

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees

 

 

2,569

 

 

 

2,299

 

 

 

2,690

 

 

 

2,653

 

 

 

2,545

 

Debit card income

 

 

2,447

 

 

 

2,524

 

 

 

2,591

 

 

 

2,653

 

 

 

2,554

 

Mortgage banking

 

 

188

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

88

 

Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance

 

 

828

 

 

 

925

 

 

 

794

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

1,583

 

Net gain on acquisition and branch sales

 

 

1,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) from securities transactions

 

 

43

 

 

 

(50,618

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1,322

)

 

 

32

 

Other

 

 

4,416

 

 

 

1,331

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

1,996

 

 

 

1,798

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

11,731

 

 

 

(43,414

)

 

 

8,735

 

 

 

6,950

 

 

 

8,600

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

18,097

 

 

 

16,598

 

 

 

15,857

 

 

 

15,237

 

 

 

16,692

 

Net occupancy and equipment

 

 

3,535

 

 

 

3,244

 

 

 

3,262

 

 

 

2,940

 

 

 

2,879

 

Data processing

 

 

4,828

 

 

 

4,471

 

 

 

4,553

 

 

 

4,493

 

 

 

3,916

 

Professional fees

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

1,413

 

 

 

1,312

 

 

 

1,645

 

 

 

1,384

 

Advertising and business development

 

 

1,238

 

 

 

1,598

 

 

 

1,419

 

 

 

1,249

 

 

 

1,159

 

Telecommunications

 

 

655

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

516

 

 

 

485

 

FDIC insurance

 

 

571

 

 

 

660

 

 

 

660

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

360

 

Courier and postage

 

 

606

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

463

 

 

 

458

 

Free nationwide ATM cost

 

 

494

 

 

 

508

 

 

 

516

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

525

 

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

 

 

899

 

 

 

739

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

918

 

 

 

918

 

Loan expense

 

 

109

 

 

 

155

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

117

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

(84

)

 

 

224

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

119

 

Merger expenses

 

 

1,556

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

3,256

 

 

 

4,059

 

 

 

4,556

 

 

 

4,423

 

 

 

4,217

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

37,152

 

 

 

34,998

 

 

 

34,244

 

 

 

33,130

 

 

 

33,229

 

Income (loss) before income tax

 

 

17,761

 

 

 

(39,656

)

 

 

14,273

 

 

 

12,951

 

 

 

14,847

 

Provision for income taxes (benefit)

 

 

3,693

 

 

 

(11,357

)

 

 

1,932

 

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

2,524

 

Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders

 

$

14,068

 

 

$

(28,299

)

 

$

12,341

 

 

$

11,456

 

 

$

12,323

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

(1.84

)

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.78

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

(1.84

)

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.77

 

Weighted average common shares

 

 

15,425,709

 

 

 

15,417,200

 

 

 

15,404,992

 

 

 

15,468,378

 

 

 

15,858,808

 

Weighted average diluted common shares

 

 

15,569,225

 

 

 

15,417,200

 

 

 

15,507,172

 

 

 

15,554,255

 

 

 

16,028,051

 

TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

March 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

 

March 31,
2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

217,611

 

 

$

363,289

 

 

$

183,404

 

 

$

262,604

 

 

$

249,982

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

17,407

 

 

 

15,810

 

 

 

15,613

 

 

 

15,495

 

 

 

384

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

235,018

 

 

 

379,099

 

 

 

199,017

 

 

 

278,099

 

 

 

250,366

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

1,091,717

 

 

 

919,648

 

 

 

1,057,009

 

 

 

1,094,748

 

 

 

1,183,247

 

Held-to-maturity securities

 

 

2,205

 

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

2,212

 

 

 

2,216

 

 

 

1,944

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

1,311

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

627

 

 

 

2,456

 

 

 

648

 

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)

 

 

3,437,714

 

 

 

3,289,381

 

 

 

3,237,932

 

 

 

3,278,126

 

 

 

3,285,515

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

 

1,465

 

 

 

1,833

 

 

 

3,369

 

 

 

4,362

 

 

 

4,171

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

116,792

 

 

 

112,632

 

 

 

110,271

 

 

 

106,186

 

 

 

104,789

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

125,693

 

 

 

124,865

 

 

 

124,245

 

 

 

123,451

 

 

 

122,971

 

Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

 

27,009

 

 

 

20,608

 

 

 

20,780

 

 

 

21,129

 

 

 

33,359

 

Interest receivable

 

 

27,082

 

 

 

25,497

 

 

 

23,621

 

 

 

21,360

 

 

 

20,461

 

Goodwill

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

Core deposit intangibles, net

 

 

17,854

 

 

 

7,222

 

 

 

7,961

 

 

 

8,760

 

 

 

9,678

 

Other

 

 

102,075

 

 

 

98,021

 

 

 

105,122

 

 

 

100,889

 

 

 

86,466

 

Total assets

 

$

5,239,036

 

 

$

5,034,592

 

 

$

4,945,267

 

 

$

5,094,883

 

 

$

5,156,716

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

 

$

981,623

 

 

$

898,129

 

 

$

936,217

 

 

$

978,968

 

 

$

1,012,671

 

Total non-interest-bearing deposits

 

 

981,623

 

 

 

898,129

 

 

 

936,217

 

 

 

978,968

 

 

 

1,012,671

 

Demand, savings and money market

 

 

2,574,871

 

 

 

2,483,807

 

 

 

2,397,003

 

 

 

2,397,524

 

 

 

2,334,463

 

Time

 

 

814,532

 

 

 

763,519

 

 

 

748,950

 

 

 

854,458

 

 

 

939,799

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

3,389,403

 

 

 

3,247,326

 

 

 

3,145,953

 

 

 

3,251,982

 

 

 

3,274,262

 

Total deposits

 

 

4,371,026

 

 

 

4,145,455

 

 

 

4,082,170

 

 

 

4,230,950

 

 

 

4,286,933

 

Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements

 

 

43,811

 

 

 

43,582

 

 

 

39,701

 

 

 

44,770

 

 

 

45,098

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings

 

 

219,931

 

 

 

240,000

 

 

 

240,000

 

 

 

240,000

 

 

 

251,222

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

97,058

 

 

 

96,921

 

 

 

96,787

 

 

 

96,653

 

 

 

96,522

 

Contractual obligations

 

 

18,493

 

 

 

19,315

 

 

 

29,019

 

 

 

29,608

 

 

 

19,372

 

Interest payable and other liabilities

 

 

31,941

 

 

 

36,459

 

 

 

39,460

 

 

 

34,467

 

 

 

32,446

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,782,260

 

 

 

4,581,732

 

 

 

4,527,137

 

 

 

4,676,448

 

 

 

4,731,593

 

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

208

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

206

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

490,533

 

 

 

489,187

 

 

 

488,137

 

 

 

487,225

 

 

 

486,658

 

Retained earnings

 

 

153,201

 

 

 

141,006

 

 

 

171,188

 

 

 

160,715

 

 

 

150,810

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

(60,788

)

 

 

(57,920

)

 

 

(122,047

)

 

 

(110,225

)

 

 

(101,238

)

Treasury stock

 

 

(126,378

)

 

 

(119,620

)

 

 

(119,355

)

 

 

(119,487

)

 

 

(111,313

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

456,776

 

 

 

452,860

 

 

 

418,130

 

 

 

418,435

 

 

 

425,123

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

5,239,036

 

 

$

5,034,592

 

 

$

4,945,267

 

 

$

5,094,883

 

 

$

5,156,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Allowance for credit losses

 

$

44,449

 

 

$

43,520

 

 

$

44,186

 

 

$

44,544

 

 

$

45,103

 

TABLE 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of and for the three months ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2023

 

2023

 

2023

Loans Held For Investment by Type

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

$

1,797,192

 

 

$

1,759,855

 

 

$

1,721,761

 

 

$

1,764,460

 

 

$

1,746,834

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

649,035

 

 

 

598,327

 

 

 

585,129

 

 

 

583,664

 

 

 

605,576

 

Residential real estate

 

 

581,988

 

 

 

556,328

 

 

 

558,188

 

 

 

560,389

 

 

 

563,791

 

Agricultural real estate

 

 

198,291

 

 

 

196,114

 

 

 

205,865

 

 

 

202,317

 

 

 

202,274

 

Agricultural

 

 

149,312

 

 

 

118,587

 

 

 

103,352

 

 

 

104,510

 

 

 

106,169

 

Consumer

 

 

106,345

 

 

 

103,690

 

 

 

107,823

 

 

 

107,330

 

 

 

105,974

 

Total loans held-for-investment

 

 

3,482,163

 

 

 

3,332,901

 

 

 

3,282,118

 

 

 

3,322,670

 

 

 

3,330,618

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(44,449

)

 

 

(43,520

)

 

 

(44,186

)

 

 

(44,544

)

 

 

(45,103

)

Net loans held for investment

 

$

3,437,714

 

 

$

3,289,381

 

 

$

3,237,932

 

 

$

3,278,126

 

 

$

3,285,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.35

%

Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

0.78

%

 

 

0.66

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

0.42

%

 

 

0.31

%

 

 

0.33

%

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
real estate owned

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.47

%

 

 

0.51

%

Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital

 

 

6.65

%

 

 

7.09

%

 

 

6.27

%

 

 

7.94

%

 

 

10.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

$

1,074,101

 

 

$

985,591

 

 

$

1,085,905

 

 

$

1,155,971

 

 

$

1,185,482

 

Total gross loans receivable

 

 

3,452,553

 

 

 

3,293,755

 

 

 

3,281,483

 

 

 

3,337,497

 

 

 

3,305,681

 

Interest-earning assets

 

 

4,742,200

 

 

 

4,480,279

 

 

 

4,635,384

 

 

 

4,678,744

 

 

 

4,611,019

 

Total assets

 

 

5,152,915

 

 

 

4,892,712

 

 

 

5,046,179

 

 

 

5,064,912

 

 

 

4,994,417

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

3,319,907

 

 

 

3,092,637

 

 

 

3,206,300

 

 

 

3,226,965

 

 

 

3,235,557

 

Borrowings

 

 

390,166

 

 

 

391,691

 

 

 

385,125

 

 

 

385,504

 

 

 

247,932

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

3,710,073

 

 

 

3,484,328

 

 

 

3,591,425

 

 

 

3,612,469

 

 

 

3,483,489

 

Total deposits

 

 

4,254,883

 

 

 

4,019,362

 

 

 

4,177,332

 

 

 

4,204,334

 

 

 

4,279,451

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,692,670

 

 

 

4,469,504

 

 

 

4,619,919

 

 

 

4,640,050

 

 

 

4,573,917

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

460,244

 

 

 

423,207

 

 

 

426,260

 

 

 

424,862

 

 

 

420,500

 

Tangible common equity*

 

 

398,041

 

 

 

361,451

 

 

 

363,625

 

 

 

361,409

 

 

 

356,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

(2.29

)%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

1.00

%

Return on average assets before income tax and
provision for loan losses*

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

(3.16

)%

 

 

1.22

%

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

1.18

%

Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized

 

 

12.29

%

 

 

(26.53

)%

 

 

11.49

%

 

 

10.82

%

 

 

11.89

%

Return on average equity before income tax and
provision for loan losses*

 

 

16.39

%

 

 

(36.51

)%

 

 

14.43

%

 

 

12.51

%

 

 

13.97

%

Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized*

 

 

14.96

%

 

 

(30.39

)%

 

 

14.18

%

 

 

13.55

%

 

 

14.89

%

Yield on loans annualized

 

 

6.85

%

 

 

6.62

%

 

 

6.67

%

 

 

6.34

%

 

 

5.94

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

2.58

%

 

 

2.40

%

 

 

2.14

%

 

 

1.73

%

Cost of total deposits annualized

 

 

2.16

%

 

 

1.98

%

 

 

1.84

%

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

1.31

%

Net interest margin annualized

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

3.51

%

 

 

3.38

%

 

 

3.44

%

Efficiency ratio*

 

 

65.16

%

 

 

74.35

%

 

 

68.83

%

 

 

69.44

%

 

 

70.00

%

Non-interest income / average assets

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

(3.52

)%

 

 

0.69

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.74

%

Non-interest expense / average assets

 

 

2.90

%

 

 

2.84

%

 

 

2.69

%

 

 

2.62

%

 

 

2.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

 

 

9.10

%

 

 

9.46

%

 

 

9.77

%

 

 

9.54

%

 

 

9.60

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

 

11.14

%

 

 

11.74

%

 

 

12.65

%

 

 

12.23

%

 

 

12.21

%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio

 

 

11.73

%

 

 

12.36

%

 

 

13.28

%

 

 

12.84

%

 

 

12.83

%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

 

 

14.71

%

 

 

15.48

%

 

 

16.42

%

 

 

15.96

%

 

 

15.98

%

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

 

 

8.72

%

 

 

8.99

%

 

 

8.46

%

 

 

8.21

%

 

 

8.24

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

 

 

7.45

%

 

 

7.87

%

 

 

7.29

%

 

 

7.06

%

 

 

7.09

%

Dividend payout ratio

 

 

13.31

%

 

 

(6.65

)%

 

 

15.13

%

 

 

13.53

%

 

 

10.49

%

Book value per common share

 

$

29.80

 

 

$

29.35

 

 

$

27.13

 

 

$

27.18

 

 

$

27.03

 

Tangible book value per common share*

 

$

25.10

 

 

$

25.37

 

 

$

23.09

 

 

$

23.08

 

 

$

22.96

 

Tangible book value per diluted common share*

 

$

24.87

 

 

$

25.05

 

 

$

22.96

 

 

$

22.98

 

 

$

22.83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

TABLE 4. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the three months ended

 

March 31, 2024

 

March 31, 2023

 

Average Outstanding Balance

 

 

Interest Income/ Expense

 

 

Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)

 

Average Outstanding Balance

 

 

Interest Income/ Expense

 

 

Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

$

634,637

 

 

$

12,412

 

 

 

7.87

%

 

$

577,452

 

 

$

9,634

 

 

 

6.77

%

Commercial real estate

 

1,449,177

 

 

 

24,601

 

 

 

6.83

%

 

 

1,344,727

 

 

 

20,112

 

 

 

6.07

%

Real estate construction

 

354,801

 

 

 

7,775

 

 

 

8.81

%

 

 

404,016

 

 

 

6,695

 

 

 

6.72

%

Residential real estate

 

580,426

 

 

 

6,461

 

 

 

4.48

%

 

 

570,139

 

 

 

5,802

 

 

 

4.13

%

Agricultural real estate

 

197,023

 

 

 

3,468

 

 

 

7.08

%

 

 

202,901

 

 

 

3,114

 

 

 

6.22

%

Agricultural

 

131,035

 

 

 

2,391

 

 

 

7.34

%

 

 

100,251

 

 

 

1,478

 

 

 

5.98

%

Consumer

 

105,454

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

6.56

%

 

 

106,195

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

5.91

%

Total loans

 

3,452,553

 

 

 

58,829

 

 

 

6.85

%

 

 

3,305,681

 

 

 

48,381

 

 

 

5.94

%

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable securities

 

1,011,466

 

 

 

9,877

 

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

1,083,645

 

 

 

5,947

 

 

 

2.23

%

Nontaxable securities

 

62,635

 

 

 

391

 

 

 

2.51

%

 

 

101,837

 

 

 

669

 

 

 

2.67

%

Total securities

 

1,074,101

 

 

 

10,268

 

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

1,185,482

 

 

 

6,616

 

 

 

2.26

%

Federal funds sold and other

 

215,546

 

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

4.98

%

 

 

119,856

 

 

 

1,126

 

 

 

3.81

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

4,742,200

 

 

 

71,767

 

 

 

6.09

%

 

$

4,611,019

 

 

 

56,123

 

 

 

4.94

%

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand, savings and money market deposits

$

2,520,521

 

 

 

15,660

 

 

 

2.50

%

 

$

2,350,042

 

 

 

8,453

 

 

 

1.46

%

Time deposits

 

799,386

 

 

 

7,195

 

 

 

3.62

%

 

 

885,515

 

 

 

5,368

 

 

 

2.46

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

3,319,907

 

 

 

22,855

 

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

3,235,557

 

 

 

13,821

 

 

 

1.73

%

FHLB advances

 

113,348

 

 

 

1,144

 

 

 

4.06

%

 

 

89,078

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

4.64

%

Other borrowings

 

276,818

 

 

 

3,586

 

 

 

5.21

%

 

 

158,854

 

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

5.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,710,073

 

 

 

27,585

 

 

 

2.99

%

 

$

3,483,489

 

 

 

17,013

 

 

 

1.98

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

44,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

39,110

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.

(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 5. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the three months ended

 

March 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

Average Outstanding Balance

 

 

Interest Income/ Expense

 

 

Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)

 

Average Outstanding Balance

 

 

Interest Income/ Expense

 

 

Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

$

634,637

 

 

$

12,412

 

 

 

7.87%

 

$

580,726

 

 

$

11,397

 

 

 

7.79%

Commercial real estate

 

1,449,177

 

 

 

24,601

 

 

 

6.83%

 

 

1,309,588

 

 

 

21,630

 

 

 

6.55%

Real estate construction

 

354,801

 

 

 

7,775

 

 

 

8.81%

 

 

439,708

 

 

 

9,000

 

 

 

8.12%

Residential real estate

 

580,426

 

 

 

6,461

 

 

 

4.48%

 

 

561,382

 

 

 

5,866

 

 

 

4.15%

Agricultural real estate

 

197,023

 

 

 

3,468

 

 

 

7.08%

 

 

196,468

 

 

 

3,421

 

 

 

6.91%

Agricultural

 

131,035

 

 

 

2,391

 

 

 

7.34%

 

 

100,226

 

 

 

1,928

 

 

 

7.63%

Consumer

 

105,454

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

6.56%

 

 

105,657

 

 

 

1,690

 

 

 

6.35%

Total loans

 

3,452,553

 

 

 

58,829

 

 

 

6.85%

 

 

3,293,755

 

 

 

54,932

 

 

 

6.62%

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable securities

 

1,011,466

 

 

 

9,877

 

 

 

3.93%

 

 

932,376

 

 

 

6,417

 

 

 

2.73%

Nontaxable securities

 

62,635

 

 

 

391

 

 

 

2.51%

 

 

53,215

 

 

 

354

 

 

 

2.64%

Total securities

 

1,074,101

 

 

 

10,268

 

 

 

3.84%

 

 

985,591

 

 

 

6,771

 

 

 

2.73%

Federal funds sold and other

 

215,546

 

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

4.98%

 

 

200,933

 

 

 

2,591

 

 

 

5.12%

Total interest-earning assets

$

4,742,200

 

 

 

71,767

 

 

 

6.09%

 

$

4,480,279

 

 

 

64,294

 

 

 

5.69%

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand savings and money market deposits

$

2,520,521

 

 

 

15,660

 

 

 

2.50%

 

$

2,351,663

 

 

 

13,918

 

 

 

2.35%

Time deposits

 

799,386

 

 

 

7,195

 

 

 

3.62%

 

 

740,974

 

 

 

6,156

 

 

 

3.30%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

3,319,907

 

 

 

22,855

 

 

 

2.77%

 

 

3,092,637

 

 

 

20,074

 

 

 

2.58%

FHLB advances

 

113,348

 

 

 

1,144

 

 

 

4.06%

 

 

102,432

 

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

3.89%

Other borrowings

 

276,818

 

 

 

3,586

 

 

 

5.21%

 

 

289,259

 

 

 

3,748

 

 

 

5.14%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,710,073

 

 

 

27,585

 

 

 

2.99%

 

$

3,484,328

 

 

 

24,827

 

 

 

2.83%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

44,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

39,467

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.10%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.86%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.75%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.49%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.

(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of and for the three months ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2023

 

2023

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

$

456,776

 

 

$

452,860

 

 

$

418,130

 

 

$

418,435

 

 

$

425,123

 

Less: goodwill

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

Less: core deposit intangibles, net

 

 

17,854

 

 

 

7,222

 

 

 

7,961

 

 

 

8,760

 

 

 

9,678

 

Less: mortgage servicing rights, net

 

 

50

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

151

 

Less: naming rights, net

 

 

989

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

1,022

 

 

 

1,033

 

Tangible common equity

 

$

384,782

 

 

$

391,462

 

 

$

355,957

 

 

$

355,426

 

 

$

361,160

 

Common shares outstanding at period end

 

 

15,327,799

 

 

 

15,428,251

 

 

 

15,413,064

 

 

 

15,396,739

 

 

 

15,730,257

 

Diluted common shares outstanding at period end

 

 

15,469,531

 

 

 

15,629,185

 

 

 

15,500,749

 

 

 

15,468,319

 

 

 

15,822,536

 

Book value per common share

 

$

29.80

 

 

$

29.35

 

 

$

27.13

 

 

$

27.18

 

 

$

27.03

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

$

25.10

 

 

$

25.37

 

 

$

23.09

 

 

$

23.08

 

 

$

22.96

 

Tangible book value per diluted common share

 

$

24.87

 

 

$

25.05

 

 

$

22.96

 

 

$

22.98

 

 

$

22.83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

5,239,036

 

 

$

5,034,592

 

 

$

4,945,267

 

 

$

5,094,883

 

 

$

5,156,716

 

Less: goodwill

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

 

 

53,101

 

Less: core deposit intangibles, net

 

 

17,854

 

 

 

7,222

 

 

 

7,961

 

 

 

8,760

 

 

 

9,678

 

Less: mortgage servicing rights, net

 

 

50

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

151

 

Less: naming rights, net

 

 

989

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

1,022

 

 

 

1,033

 

Tangible assets

 

$

5,167,042

 

 

$

4,973,194

 

 

$

4,883,094

 

 

$

5,031,874

 

 

$

5,092,753

 

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

 

 

8.72

%

 

 

8.99

%

 

 

8.46

%

 

 

8.21

%

 

 

8.24

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

 

7.45

%

 

 

7.87

%

 

 

7.29

%

 

 

7.06

%

 

 

7.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average stockholders' equity

 

$

460,244

 

 

$

423,207

 

 

$

426,260

 

 

$

424,862

 

 

$

420,500

 

Less: average intangible assets

 

 

62,203

 

 

 

61,756

 

 

 

62,635

 

 

 

63,453

 

 

 

64,447

 

Average tangible common equity

 

$

398,041

 

 

$

361,451

 

 

$

363,625

 

 

$

361,409

 

 

$

356,053

 

Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders

 

$

14,068

 

 

$

(28,299

)

 

$

12,341

 

 

$

11,456

 

 

$

12,323

 

Add: amortization of intangible assets

 

 

935

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

835

 

 

 

954

 

 

 

954

 

Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization

 

 

196

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

200

 

Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common
stockholders

 

$

14,807

 

 

$

(27,687

)

 

$

13,001

 

 

$

12,210

 

 

$

13,077

 

Return on total average stockholders' equity
(ROAE) annualized

 

 

12.29

%

 

 

(26.53

)%

 

 

11.49

%

 

 

10.82

%

 

 

11.89

%

Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized

 

 

14.96

%

 

 

(30.39

)%

 

 

14.18

%

 

 

13.55

%

 

 

14.89

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense

 

$

37,152

 

 

$

34,998

 

 

$

34,244

 

 

$

33,130

 

 

$

33,229

 

Less: merger expense

 

 

1,556

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-interest expense

 

$

35,596

 

 

$

34,701

 

 

$

34,244

 

 

$

33,130

 

 

$

33,229

 

Net interest income

 

$

44,182

 

 

$

39,467

 

 

$

41,012

 

 

$

39,429

 

 

$

39,110

 

Non-interest income

 

 

11,731

 

 

 

(43,414

)

 

 

8,735

 

 

 

6,950

 

 

 

8,600

 

Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales

 

 

1,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions

 

 

43

 

 

 

(50,618

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1,322

)

 

 

32

 

Adjusted non-interest income

 

$

10,448

 

 

$

7,204

 

 

$

8,736

 

 

$

8,272

 

 

$

8,568

 

Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income

 

$

54,630

 

 

$

46,671

 

 

$

49,748

 

 

$

47,701

 

 

$

47,678

 

Non-interest expense to
net interest income plus non-interest income

 

 

66.45

%

 

 

-886.70

%

 

 

68.84

%

 

 

71.43

%

 

 

69.65

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

65.16

%

 

 

74.35

%

 

 

68.83

%

 

 

69.45

%

 

 

69.69

%

Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders

 

$

14,068

 

 

$

(28,299

)

 

$

12,341

 

 

$

11,456

 

 

$

12,323

 

Add: income tax provision

 

 

3,693

 

 

 

(11,357

)

 

 

1,932

 

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

2,524

 

Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

711

 

 

 

1,230

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

(366

)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

 

$

18,761

 

 

$

(38,945

)

 

$

15,503

 

 

$

13,249

 

 

$

14,481

 

Total average assets

 

$

5,152,915

 

 

$

4,892,712

 

 

$

5,046,179

 

 

$

5,064,912

 

 

$

4,994,417

 

Total average stockholders' equity

 

$

460,244

 

 

$

423,207

 

 

$

426,620

 

 

$

424,862

 

 

$

420,500

 

Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

(2.29

)%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

1.00

%

Adjusted return on average assets

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

(3.16

)%

 

 

1.22

%

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

1.18

%

Adjusted return on average equity

 

 

16.39

%

 

 

(36.51

)%

 

 

14.43

%

 

 

12.51

%

 

 

13.97

%

 