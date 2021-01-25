Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results
01/25/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Equity successfully acquired assets and deposits of Almena State Bank, originates $282.1 million of Main Street Lending Program loans through its continued support programs during the pandemic and adds $3.93 tangible book value per share in 2020
WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Equity reported net income of $12.5 million, or $0.84, per diluted share in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and a net loss of $75.0 million or $4.97 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. When excluding the $104.8 million goodwill impairment recognized in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, adjusted net income totaled $23.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The results in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reflect the Company’s purchase of assets and deposit liabilities of Almena State Bank, acquired on October 23, 2020, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the success of Equity’s customers in obtaining forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans from the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) totaling $102.8 million resulting in a recognition of $3.8 million of fee income.
“No one could have imagined the challenges that our employees, customers and communities faced in 2020 due to the pandemic. The perseverance exhibited in collaborating with our customers through a period of great uncertainty showed the integrity, entrepreneurship and accountability of the Equity team. I am honored to be a part of a team that worked tirelessly for customers when they needed us, and in turn, our customers were able to support our communities in a time of need,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity.
“In a year that was dominated by events outside of Equity’s control, we took steps to fundamentally grow our franchise and position the Company for long-term stability and growth. We provided $24.3 million of reserves for potential loan losses, raised $75.0 million of proactive capital through a subordinated debt offering and grew tangible book value $3.93 per share, from $20.75 at December 31, 2019, to $24.68 at December 31, 2020, which is the highest level we have recorded as a publicly traded company.”
Notable Items:
Tangible book value per common share was $24.68 at December 31, 2020, as compared to $20.75 at December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 18.9% or $3.93 per share. The Company authorized a second stock repurchase program in October 2020, totaling 800,000 shares. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 313,231 shares at a weighted average cost of $20.82, totaling $6.5 million.
The Company was anticipating adopting ASU 2016-13, also known as Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) at December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020. On December 27, 2020, the President signed into law the 2021 Fiscal Year Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which included an option to delay adoption of ASU 2016-13 to January 1, 2022. The Company, after conferring with its advisors, will adopt CECL on January 1, 2021, and will not take the option to further delay adoption.
During the year ended December 31, 2020, Equity originated $282.1 million of loans through the Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”). The MSLP program ended at December 31, 2020. Pursuant to the MSLP terms, 95% of the total originations were sold to a special purpose vehicle of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Of the $559.3 million of 2020 PPP loans originated, the Company’s customers have successfully had $102.8 million of PPP loans forgiven, resulting in the recognition of fee income totaling $3.8 million and $6.1 million in the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2020, $253.7 million loans remain from the 2020 PPP with an unrecognized $4.5 million of fee income.
The Company completed the purchase of assets and assumption of deposit liabilities from the FDIC, as the receiver of Almena State Bank. Consequently, the Company recognized a bargain purchase gain of $2.1 million and $299 thousand of merger related expense in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:
Total loans held for investment of $2.59 billion at December 31, 2020, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019.
Total deposits of $3.45 billion at December 31, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019. Signature deposits, including core deposits comprised of checking, savings and money market accounts, were $2.82 billion at December 31, 2020, relative to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.
Total assets were $4.01 billion at December 31, 2020, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $12.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the net loss allocable to common stockholders of $90.4 million, or $6.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $102.9 million. This increase was primarily attributable to the goodwill impairment charge of $104.8 million taken during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a $2.1 million acquisition gain from the Almena State Bank transaction during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income, excluding the gain on acquisition and merger expense, was $10.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, or $0.67 per diluted share. Net income, excluding the goodwill impairment and using an assumed 22.5% effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, totaled $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $35.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $32.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $3.5 million, or 10.8%. The increase in net interest income was driven by the recognition of fee income from PPP loan forgiveness by the SBA, totaling $3.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. As a result of the PPP loan forgiveness, net interest margin increased 41 basis points to 3.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from 3.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The yield on earning assets improved 35 basis points to 4.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 4.01% from the previous quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined to 0.65% or five basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 0.70% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined seven basis points to 0.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from 0.50% in the previous quarter primarily attributed to the decline in the cost of time deposits, which declined 23 basis points between the quarters. The cost of other borrowings increased to 4.71% in the three months ended December 31, 2020 from 4.45% from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, mainly due to the entire $75.0 million of subordinated debt at 7.0% not being on the balance sheet for the entire third quarter.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $815 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we had net charge-offs of $1.4 million as compared to $806 thousand for three months ended September 30, 2020.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, or $6.4 million with the net gain on the purchase and assumption of Almena State Bank excluded, as compared to the $6.5 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Service charges and fees were $1.8 million representing an increase of $53 thousand, or 3.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Debit card income totaled $2.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, decreasing $90 thousand, or 3.6%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $28.5 million, or $28.2 million with merger expense excluded. When the goodwill impairment charge of $104.8 million is excluded from the previous quarter, pro-forma non-interest expense totaled $26.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The $2.5 million increase is primarily attributed to a $1.5 million increase in other real estate owned expense and a $437 thousand increase in FDIC insurance assessments. The most significant contributor to the increase in other real estate owned expense was a $947 thousand valuation adjustment on two facilities that were closed in May 2020.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2020, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.30%, as compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2019. Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 2.12% as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $53.6 million as of December 31, 2020, or 1.34% of total assets. Nonperforming assets were $46.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.19% of total assets.
Regulatory Capital
The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 17.4% and the total leverage ratio was 9.3% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.6%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.6% and the total leverage ratio was 9.0%. The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.5%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.7% and a total leverage ratio of 10.1% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2019, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.0%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.5% and the total leverage ratio was 8.9%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company’s expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue we recognize, how much of that dollar is expended. In order to improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, we remove non-core items. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Return on average assets before income tax provision, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates the “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity we believe it can be used as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 8 in the following press release tables.
Conference Call and Webcast
Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, 9:00 a.m. central time.
Investors, news media and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at. On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, participants may also dial into the call toll-free at (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the U.S. or (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 6781789.
Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Presentation slides to pair with the call or webcast will be posted one hour prior to the call at investor.equitybank.com.
A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until February 2, 2021, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 6781789 at investor.equitybank.com.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.
John J. Hanley SVP, Senior Director of Marketing Equity Bancshares, Inc. (816) 505-4063 jhanley@equitybank.com
Unaudited Financial Tables
Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Operations
Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Operations
Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
Table 5. Year-to-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 6. Quarter-to-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
35,383
$
36,687
$
134,664
$
149,298
Securities, taxable
3,408
4,615
15,521
19,339
Securities, nontaxable
913
1,037
3,682
4,180
Federal funds sold and other
285
645
1,694
2,682
Total interest and dividend income
39,989
42,984
155,561
175,499
Interest expense
Deposits
2,755
8,533
16,582
40,914
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
25
39
105
155
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
94
1,564
2,292
6,667
Federal Reserve Bank discount window
—
—
6
—
Bank stock loan
—
147
415
654
Subordinated debt
1,556
296
3,509
1,251
Total interest expense
4,430
10,579
22,909
49,641
Net interest income
35,559
32,405
132,652
125,858
Provision for loan losses
1,000
1,055
24,255
18,354
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,559
31,350
108,397
107,504
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
1,759
2,241
6,856
8,672
Debit card income
2,401
2,101
9,136
8,230
Mortgage banking
855
769
3,153
2,468
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
489
504
1,941
1,998
Net gain on acquisition
2,145
—
2,145
—
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
(1
)
(3
)
11
14
Other
852
1,029
2,781
3,606
Total non-interest income
8,500
6,641
26,023
24,988
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,053
11,918
54,129
52,122
Net occupancy and equipment
2,206
2,342
8,784
8,674
Data processing
2,748
2,688
10,991
10,124
Professional fees
1,095
1,359
4,282
4,734
Advertising and business development
801
901
2,498
3,075
Telecommunications
510
486
1,873
2,079
FDIC insurance
797
109
2,088
1,228
Courier and postage
338
328
1,441
1,348
Free nationwide ATM cost
423
440
1,609
1,680
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,044
820
3,850
3,168
Loan expense
161
267
789
875
Other real estate owned
1,600
381
2,310
707
Merger expenses
299
—
299
915
Goodwill impairment
—
—
104,831
—
Other
2,385
2,807
9,216
8,906
Total non-interest expense
28,460
24,846
208,990
99,635
Income (loss) before income tax
14,599
13,145
(74,570
)
32,857
Provision for income taxes
2,111
3,131
400
7,278
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
12,488
$
10,014
$
(74,970
)
$
25,579
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.85
$
0.65
$
(4.97
)
$
1.64
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.84
$
0.64
$
(4.97
)
$
1.61
Weighted average common shares
14,760,810
15,442,841
15,098,512
15,619,891
Weighted average diluted common shares
14,934,058
15,684,673
15,098,512
15,843,139
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
35,383
$
32,278
$
32,627
$
34,376
$
36,687
Securities, taxable
3,408
3,476
4,017
4,620
4,615
Securities, nontaxable
913
923
880
966
1,037
Federal funds sold and other
285
405
409
595
645
Total interest and dividend income
39,989
37,082
37,933
40,557
42,984
Interest expense
Deposits
2,755
3,064
3,899
6,864
8,533
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
25
25
24
31
39
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
94
471
552
1,175
1,564
Federal Reserve Bank discount window
—
—
6
—
—
Bank stock loan
—
—
306
109
147
Subordinated debentures
1,556
1,415
255
283
296
Total interest expense
4,430
4,975
5,042
8,462
10,579
Net interest income
35,559
32,107
32,891
32,095
32,405
Provision for loan losses
1,000
815
12,500
9,940
1,055
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,559
31,292
20,391
22,155
31,350
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
1,759
1,706
1,365
2,026
2,241
Debit card income
2,401
2,491
2,201
2,043
2,101
Mortgage banking
855
877
831
590
769
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
489
489
481
482
504
Net gain on acquisition
2,145
—
—
—
—
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
(1
)
—
4
8
(3
)
Other
852
922
850
157
1,029
Total non-interest income
8,500
6,485
5,732
5,306
6,641
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,053
13,877
12,695
13,504
11,918
Net occupancy and equipment
2,206
2,224
2,119
2,235
2,342
Data processing
2,748
2,817
2,763
2,663
2,688
Professional fees
1,095
877
943
1,367
1,359
Advertising and business development
801
598
403
696
901
Telecommunications
510
486
390
487
486
FDIC insurance
797
360
414
517
109
Courier and postage
338
366
353
384
328
Free nationwide ATM cost
423
439
327
420
440
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,044
1,030
974
802
820
Loan expense
161
107
287
234
267
Other real estate owned
1,600
133
269
308
381
Merger expenses
299
—
—
—
—
Goodwill impairment
—
104,831
—
—
—
Other
2,385
2,690
2,000
2,141
2,807
Total non-interest expense
28,460
130,835
23,937
25,758
24,846
Income (loss) before income tax
14,599
(93,058
)
2,186
1,703
13,145
Provision for income taxes (benefit)
2,111
(2,653
)
497
445
3,131
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
12,488
$
(90,405
)
$
1,689
$
1,258
$
10,014
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.85
$
(6.01
)
$
0.11
$
0.08
$
0.65
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.84
$
(6.01
)
$
0.11
$
0.08
$
0.64
Weighted average common shares
14,760,810
15,040,407
15,209,483
15,387,697
15,442,841
Weighted average diluted common shares
14,934,058
15,040,407
15,304,009
15,595,024
15,684,673
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
280,150
$
65,534
$
178,045
$
141,989
$
88,973
Federal funds sold
548
305
245
263
318
Cash and cash equivalents
280,698
65,839
178,290
142,252
89,291
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
249
499
2,248
2,498
2,498
Available-for-sale securities
871,827
798,576
177,228
187,812
142,067
Held-to-maturity securities(1)
—
—
662,522
721,992
769,059
Loans held for sale
12,394
9,053
4,802
6,494
5,933
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses(2)
2,557,987
2,691,626
2,772,256
2,485,208
2,544,420
Other real estate owned, net
11,733
8,727
7,374
5,870
8,293
Premises and equipment, net
89,412
86,087
87,055
84,732
84,478
Bank-owned life insurance
77,044
76,555
76,066
75,585
75,103
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
16,415
32,545
31,832
31,662
31,137
Interest receivable
15,831
18,110
19,598
15,549
15,738
Goodwill
31,601
31,601
136,432
136,432
136,432
Core deposit intangibles, net
16,057
17,101
18,131
19,105
19,907
Other
32,108
29,252
31,435
28,641
25,222
Total assets
$
4,013,356
$
3,865,571
$
4,205,269
$
3,943,832
$
3,949,578
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits
Demand
$
791,639
$
693,967
$
756,613
$
508,441
$
481,298
Total non-interest-bearing deposits
791,639
693,967
756,613
508,441
481,298
Savings, NOW and money market
2,029,097
1,816,307
1,800,132
1,668,145
1,749,048
Time
626,854
623,344
690,522
783,811
833,170
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,655,951
2,439,651
2,490,654
2,451,956
2,582,218
Total deposits
3,447,590
3,133,618
3,247,267
2,960,397
3,063,516
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
36,029
46,295
51,557
37,113
35,708
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,144
167,862
344,900
389,620
324,373
Bank stock loan
—
—
—
40,000
8,990
Subordinated debentures
87,684
87,537
55,575
14,638
14,561
Contractual obligations
5,189
5,478
5,571
5,781
5,836
Interest payable and other liabilities
19,071
22,609
20,633
18,932
18,534
Total liabilities
3,605,707
3,463,399
3,725,503
3,466,481
3,471,518
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
174
174
174
174
174
Additional paid-in capital
386,820
386,017
384,955
383,850
382,731
Retained earnings
50,787
38,299
128,704
127,015
125,757
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
19,781
21,074
3,390
3,769
(3
)
Employee stock loans
(43
)
(43
)
(43
)
(43
)
(77
)
Treasury stock
(49,870
)
(43,349
)
(37,414
)
(37,414
)
(30,522
)
Total stockholders’ equity
407,649
402,172
479,766
477,351
478,060
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,013,356
$
3,865,571
$
4,205,269
$
3,943,832
$
3,949,578
(1) Fair market value of held-to-maturity securities
$
—
$
—
$
689,206
$
750,900
$
783,911
(2) Allowance for loan losses
33,709
34,087
34,078
21,915
12,232
TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Loans Held-For-Investment by Type
Commercial real estate
$
1,188,696
$
1,188,329
$
1,191,336
$
1,200,762
$
1,158,022
Commercial and industrial
734,495
857,244
883,355
542,571
592,052
Residential real estate
382,026
402,242
442,486
480,603
503,439
Agricultural real estate
133,693
127,349
129,080
130,795
141,868
Consumer
58,464
67,465
71,037
64,799
68,378
Agricultural
94,322
83,084
89,040
87,593
92,893
Total loans held-for-investment
2,591,696
2,725,713
2,806,334
2,507,123
2,556,652
Allowance for loan losses
(33,709
)
(34,087
)
(34,078
)
(21,915
)
(12,232
)
Net loans held-for-investment
$
2,557,987
$
2,691,626
$
2,772,256
$
2,485,208
$
2,544,420
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.30
%
1.25
%
1.21
%
0.87
%
0.48
%
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
2.11
%
2.12
%
1.88
%
2.47
%
1.66
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.34
%
1.55
%
1.37
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned
2.06
%
2.19
%
2.05
%
1.92
%
1.83
%
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
25.50
%
18.35
%
20.81
%
19.50
%
21.24
%
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
Investment securities
$
814,114
$
802,525
$
877,308
$
907,910
$
911,923
Total gross loans receivable
2,692,223
2,758,680
2,806,865
2,525,344
2,568,301
Interest-earning assets
3,647,730
3,679,168
3,786,629
3,519,267
3,563,642
Total assets
3,910,628
4,041,187
4,159,336
3,888,205
3,932,909
Interest-bearing deposits
2,551,219
2,430,407
2,487,187
2,531,508
2,563,519
Borrowings
172,730
377,158
384,727
355,303
377,561
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,723,949
2,807,565
2,871,914
2,886,811
2,941,080
Total deposits
2,960,791
3,145,810
3,257,631
3,021,181
3,055,275
Total liabilities
3,501,055
3,558,100
3,675,731
3,405,638
3,459,347
Total stockholders' equity
409,572
483,088
483,605
482,567
473,562
Tangible common equity*
355,025
329,039
327,411
325,470
315,569
Performance ratios
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
1.27
%
(8.90
)%
0.16
%
0.13
%
1.01
%
Return on average assets before income tax, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment*
1.59
%
1.24
%
1.42
%
1.20
%
1.43
%
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
12.13
%
(74.45
)%
1.40
%
1.05
%
8.39
%
Return on average equity before income tax, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment*
15.15
%
10.37
%
12.21
%
9.70
%
11.90
%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*
14.93
%
(108.31
)%
3.03
%
2.35
%
13.42
%
Return on average tangible common equity adjusted for goodwill impairment*
14.93
%
12.02
%
3.03
%
2.35
%
13.42
%
Yield on loans annualized
5.23
%
4.65
%
4.68
%
5.47
%
5.67
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
0.43
%
0.50
%
0.63
%
1.09
%
1.32
%
Cost of total deposits annualized
0.37
%
0.39
%
0.48
%
0.91
%
1.11
%
Net interest margin annualized
3.88
%
3.47
%
3.49
%
3.67
%
3.61
%
Efficiency ratio*
67.19
%
67.38
%
61.98
%
68.88
%
63.63
%
Non-interest income / average assets
0.86
%
0.64
%
0.55
%
0.55
%
0.67
%
Non-interest expense / average assets
2.90
%
12.88
%
2.31
%
2.66
%
2.51
%
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.30
%
8.76
%
8.52
%
9.02
%
9.02
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.82
%
12.76
%
12.02
%
11.67
%
11.63
%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
13.38
%
13.32
%
12.57
%
12.20
%
12.15
%
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
17.36
%
17.35
%
15.33
%
13.00
%
12.59
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
10.16
%
10.40
%
11.41
%
12.10
%
12.10
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
9.05
%
9.23
%
8.00
%
8.47
%
8.45
%
Book value per common share
$
28.04
$
27.08
$
31.53
$
31.41
$
30.95
Tangible book value per common share*
$
24.68
$
23.72
$
21.29
$
21.10
$
20.75
Tangible book value per diluted common share*
$
24.32
$
23.57
$
21.13
$
20.96
$
20.39
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
For the year ended
For the year ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
763,971
$
35,601
4.66
%
$
567,215
$
34,225
6.03
%
Commercial real estate
952,083
50,667
5.32
%
1,012,146
57,316
5.66
%
Real estate construction
238,015
10,947
4.60
%
212,658
13,776
6.48
%
Residential real estate
449,789
19,894
4.42
%
519,119
24,338
4.69
%
Agricultural real estate
133,813
8,008
5.98
%
140,365
8,496
6.05
%
Consumer
70,064
4,603
6.57
%
70,390
5,563
7.90
%
Agricultural
88,206
4,944
5.61
%
85,747
5,584
6.51
%
Total loans
2,695,941
134,664
5.00
%
2,607,640
149,298
5.73
%
Securities
Taxable securities
727,452
15,521
2.13
%
777,802
19,339
2.49
%
Nontaxable securities
122,783
3,682
3.00
%
142,816
4,180
2.93
%
Total securities
850,235
19,203
2.26
%
920,618
23,519
2.55
%
Federal funds sold and other
112,053
1,694
1.51
%
83,887
2,682
3.20
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
3,658,229
155,561
4.25
%
$
3,612,145
175,499
4.86
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
1,795,108
5,893
0.33
%
$
1,699,952
21,008
1.24
%
Time deposits
704,921
10,689
1.52
%
967,803
19,906
2.06
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,500,029
16,582
0.66
%
2,667,755
40,914
1.53
%
FHLB advances
213,155
2,292
1.08
%
277,328
6,667
2.40
%
Other borrowings
109,064
4,035
3.70
%
69,270
2,060
2.97
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,822,248
22,909
0.81
%
$
3,014,353
49,641
1.65
%
Net interest income
$
132,652
$
125,858
Interest rate spread
3.44
%
3.21
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.63
%
3.48
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
782,433
$
10,943
5.56
%
$
568,868
$
8,657
6.04
%
Commercial real estate
980,686
12,647
5.13
%
942,447
13,966
5.88
%
Real estate construction
216,714
2,301
4.22
%
236,447
3,308
5.55
%
Residential real estate
406,450
5,005
4.90
%
522,113
5,815
4.42
%
Agricultural real estate
135,337
2,244
6.60
%
144,824
2,236
6.13
%
Consumer
78,430
1,080
5.48
%
69,980
1,385
7.85
%
Agricultural
92,173
1,163
5.02
%
83,622
1,320
6.26
%
Total loans
2,692,223
35,383
5.23
%
2,568,301
36,687
5.67
%
Securities
Taxable securities
698,985
3,408
1.94
%
768,867
4,615
2.38
%
Nontaxable securities
115,129
913
3.15
%
143,056
1,037
2.88
%
Total securities
814,114
4,321
2.11
%
911,923
5,652
2.46
%
Federal funds sold and other
141,393
285
0.80
%
83,418
645
3.07
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
3,647,730
39,989
4.36
%
$
3,563,642
42,984
4.79
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
1,915,280
970
0.20
%
$
1,683,157
4,094
0.97
%
Time deposits
635,939
1,785
1.12
%
880,362
4,438
2.00
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,551,219
2,755
0.43
%
2,563,519
8,533
1.32
%
FHLB advances
39,245
94
0.95
%
310,592
1,564
2.00
%
Other borrowings
133,485
1,581
4.71
%
66,969
482
2.86
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,723,949
4,430
0.65
%
$
2,941,080
10,579
1.43
%
Net interest income
$
35,559
$
32,405
Interest rate spread
3.71
%
3.36
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.88
%
3.61
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
782,433
$
10,943
5.56
%
$
848,096
$
8,400
3.94
%
Commercial real estate
980,686
12,647
5.13
%
979,775
12,886
5.23
%
Real estate construction
216,714
2,301
4.22
%
214,775
2,233
4.14
%
Residential real estate
406,450
5,005
4.90
%
429,965
4,733
4.38
%
Agricultural real estate
135,337
2,244
6.60
%
131,725
1,718
5.19
%
Consumer
78,430
1,080
5.48
%
69,485
1,104
6.32
%
Agricultural
92,173
1,163
5.02
%
84,859
1,204
5.65
%
Total loans
2,692,223
35,383
5.23
%
2,758,680
32,278
4.65
%
Securities
Taxable securities
698,985
3,408
1.94
%
683,630
3,476
2.02
%
Nontaxable securities
115,129
913
3.15
%
118,895
923
3.09
%
Total securities
814,114
4,321
2.11
%
802,525
4,399
2.18
%
Federal funds sold and other
141,393
285
0.80
%
117,963
405
1.36
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
3,647,730
39,989
4.36
%
$
3,679,168
37,082
4.01
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
1,915,280
970
0.20
%
$
1,784,891
875
0.19
%
Time deposits
635,939
1,785
1.12
%
645,516
2,189
1.35
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,551,219
2,755
0.43
%
2,430,407
3,064
0.50
%
FHLB advances
39,245
94
0.95
%
248,437
471
0.75
%
Other borrowings
133,485
1,581
4.71
%
128,721
1,440
4.45
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,723,949
4,430
0.65
%
$
2,807,565
4,975
0.70
%
Net interest income
$
35,559
$
32,107
Interest rate spread
3.71
%
3.31
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.88
%
3.47
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Income before income taxes
$
14,599
$
(93,058
)
$
2,186
$
1,703
$
13,145
Add: goodwill impairment
—
104,831
—
—
—
Less: tax effect
2,111
2,652
497
445
3,131
Adjusted income
$
12,488
$
9,121
$
1,689
$
1,258
$
10,014
Weighted average common shares outstanding
14,760,810
15,040,407
15,209,483
15,387,697
15,442,841
Effect of weighted average dilutive shares assuming positive net income
173,248
82,804
94,526
207,327
241,832
Weighted average diluted shares
14,934,058
15,123,211
15,304,009
15,595,024
15,684,673
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for goodwill impairment
$
0.84
$
0.60
$
0.11
$
0.08
$
0.64
Total stockholders' equity
$
407,649
$
402,172
$
479,766
$
477,351
$
478,060
Less: goodwill
31,601
31,601
136,432
136,432
136,432
Less: core deposit intangibles, net
16,057
17,101
18,131
19,105
19,907
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
—
1
2
4
5
Less: naming rights, net
1,130
1,141
1,152
1,163
1,174
Tangible common equity
$
358,861
$
352,328
$
324,049
$
320,647
$
320,542
Common shares issued at period end
14,540,556
14,853,487
15,218,301
15,198,986
15,444,434
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
14,756,378
14,945,282
15,333,977
15,297,319
15,719,810
Book value per common share
$
28.04
$
27.08
$
31.53
$
31.41
$
30.95
Tangible book value per common share
$
24.68
$
23.72
$
21.29
$
21.10
$
20.75
Tangible book value per diluted common share
$
24.32
$
23.57
$
21.13
$
20.96
$
20.39
Total assets
$
4,013,356
$
3,865,571
$
4,205,269
$
3,943,832
$
3,949,578
Less: goodwill
31,601
31,601
136,432
136,432
136,432
Less: core deposit intangibles, net
16,057
17,101
18,131
19,105
19,907
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
—
1
2
4
5
Less: naming rights, net
1,130
1,141
1,152
1,163
1,174
Tangible assets
$
3,964,568
$
3,815,727
$
4,049,552
$
3,787,128
$
3,792,060
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
10.16
%
10.40
%
11.41
%
12.10
%
12.10
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.05
%
9.23
%
8.00
%
8.47
%
8.45
%
Total average stockholders' equity
$
409,572
$
483,088
$
483,605
$
482,567
$
473,562
Less: average intangible assets
54,547
154,049
156,194
157,097
157,993
Average tangible common equity
$
355,025
$
329,039
$
327,411
$
325,470
$
315,569
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
12,488
$
(90,405
)
$
1,689
$
1,258
$
10,014
Add: goodwill impairment
$
—
$
104,831
$
—
$
—
$
—
Less: tax effect of goodwill impairment
$
—
$
5,305
$
—
$
—
$
—
Adjusted net income (loss) plus goodwill impairment
$
12,488
$
9,121
$
1,689
$
1,258
$
10,014
Amortization of intangible assets
1,055
1,043
986
814
833
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
222
234
207
171
175
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
13,321
$
9,930
$
2,468
$
1,901
$
10,672
Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized
12.13
%
(74.45
)%
1.40
%
1.05
%
8.39
%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized