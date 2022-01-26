Equity Bancshares : Results Include Strong Organic Growth While Expanding Kansas Franchise - Form 8-K
01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Results Include Strong Organic Growth
While Expanding Kansas Franchise
Company's fourth quarter includes full quarter results from American State Bank & Trust merger, successful assumption of three branches in the St. Joseph, Missouri market
WICHITA, Kansas, January 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), ("Equity", "the Company", "we", "us", "our"), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $10.5 million and $0.61 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Equity's results include a full quarter contribution from American State Bancshares, Inc. as a result of the completion of its acquisition on October 1, 2021, by Equity and an increased average outstanding share count.
"As we review 2021, we reached milestones for Equity Bank for our customers, teams, and shareholders," said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO. "We issued the first common stock dividend in our company's history and we completed and successfully integrated the largest merger in our bank's history, welcoming American State Bank & Trust teammates into the Equity Bank family. Our teams followed that up with the addition of three branch locations in St. Joseph, Missouri, adding a new market to our Missouri footprint."
Equity customers successfully had $51.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven during the quarter, resulting in the recognition of fee income totaling $1.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the total unrecognized fee income associated with PPP loans was $1.3 million.
"Equity was founded on entrepreneurial spirit, and that teamwork and collaboration exists in every new initiative we take on as a company, and I'm thankful to our customer service and operational teams for their hard work assisting a diverse range of customers," said Mr. Elliott. "In 2022, we expect to continue to strengthen our customer delivery options including online and mobile banking, while continuing to offer the personal approach our customers expect from their community bank."
Notable Items:
•
Diluted earnings per share of $0.61, adjusted to reflect core operating results, was $0.82 per diluted share. The adjustment to earnings was comprised of the exclusion of merger expenses of $4.6 million.
•
The Company authorized a third stock repurchase program in the third quarter of 2021 totaling 1,000,000 shares. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 132,873 shares at a weighted average cost of $32.99 per share, totaling $4.4 million from this plan as well as 719 shares from the previous authorization that expired on October 29, 2021. At the end of the quarter, capacity of 867,127 shares remained under the current repurchase program.
•
Non-accrual loans declined $35.6 million to $29.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing 0.93% non-accrual loans to total loans at December 31, 2021, the lowest level reported since 2016.
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
Equity's Balance Sheet Highlights:
•
During the quarter, total loans increased from $2.69 billion to $3.16 billion, of which $400 million is attributed to American State Bank & Trust ("ASBT") loans and includes a reduction in PPP assets of $51.0 million. Excluding the impact of ASBT loans and PPP, loan growth linked quarter was $120.7 million or 18.6% annualized.
•
During the quarter total deposits increased to $4.42 billion at December 31, 2021 from $3.66 billion at September 30, 2021. Of the $757.2 million increase in the quarter, $646.5 million is attributed to ASBT deposits.
•
As excess liquidity continues to impact the operating environment at quarter end, securities and interest-earning cash and cash equivalents comprise 32.5% of average earnings assets, up from 31.4% at the end of the linked quarter and 26.2% at the end of the comparable quarter in the previous year.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $10.5 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $11.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.3 million. This fourth quarter decrease was attributable to an increase in non-interest expense of $7.4 million and a decrease in net interest income of $1.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million in non-interest income and a decrease in provision for income taxes of $3.2 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $37.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $39.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 4.6%. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by a decrease in loan fees, due to the forgiveness of PPP assets, of $6.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 77-basis points to 3.43% during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 4.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined by 3 basis points to 0.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from 0.28% in the previous quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the three months ended December 31, 2021, there was a net release of $2.1 million in the allowance for credit losses recognized through the provision for credit losses as compared to a provision of $1.1 million in the allowance for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The comparative decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in reserves on specifically assessed assets which was partially offset by improving trends in the Company's loss experience and moderating economic impacts. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we had net charge-offs of $7.9 million as compared to $129 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, or an increase of 17.5% quarter over quarter. Other non-interest income was $2.3 million, an increase of $1.8 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in other non-interest income was primarily due to the accounting for potential repurchase obligations associated with assets previously purchased through a FDIC assisted transaction. In the third quarter, the Company had identified deterioration of two assets, requiring a reserve and resulting in reduction of income recognition of $771 thousand. Further, the company had an increase of $511 thousand of income related to derivative transactions in quarter ending December 31, 2021.
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $38.1 million as compared to $30.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The $7.4 million change is primarily attributed to increases of $2.7 million in other expenses, $1.5 million in salaries and employee benefits driven by the increased headcount related to the American State Bank & Trust merger, and $959 thousand in other real estate owned expense. Included in other expenses is the recognition of $1.4 million of partnership expense related to tax credit activity the Company engaged in with assets being placed into service in the quarter ending December 31, 2021, and also resulted in credits recognized in reduced tax expense.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2021, Equity's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.5%, as compared to 2.0% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $66.0 million as of December 31, 2021, or 1.3% of total assets, compared to $74.3 million at September 30, 2021, or 1.7% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $29.4 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $65.0 million at September 30, 2021. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $138.5 million, or 25.4% of regulatory capital, up from $112.4 million, or 24.3% of regulatory capital as of September 30, 2021. This increase is from classified loans acquired in the ASBT merger, most of which are performing.
During the quarter, non-performing assets decreased by $8.2 million due to the payoff of a relationship that was previously disclosed in 2019 and contributed to a reversal of allowance for credit losses of $2.7 million. A separate large credit previously discussed in prior quarters was moved to other repossessed assets and subsequently sold in mid-January. This relationship totaled $18.7 million and led to a reduction of $1.3 million in previously recorded specific reserves. The Company had a net release of $2.1 million to the allowance for credit losses, comprised of a decrease in specific reserves, primarily driven by resolution of previously identified non-performing assets and continued improved historical loss performance, partially offset by the continued uncertainty of economic conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regulatory Capital
The Company's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.0%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.9% and the total leverage ratio was 9.0% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020, the Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 17.4% and the total leverage ratio was 9.3%.
The Company's subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.1%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.3% and a total leverage ratio of 10.1% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020, Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.5%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 10.1%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company's expense structure relative to its total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
Return on average assets before income tax provision, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates the "core" performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company's earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 8 in the following press release tables.
Conference Call and Webcast
Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2021 fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, 9:00 a.m. central time.
Investors, news media and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at investor.equitybank.com. On Thursday, January 27, 2021, participants may also dial into the call toll-free at (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the U.S. or (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 8086496.
Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Presentation slides to pair with the call or webcast will be posted one hour prior to the call at investor.equitybank.com.
A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until February 3, 2022, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 8086496 at investor.equitybank.com.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "EQBK." Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity's management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would" and "outlook," or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity's control.
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity's expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Equity's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity's behalf may issue.
Investor Contact:
Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com
Media Contact:
John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com
Unaudited Financial Tables
•
Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
•
Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
•
Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
•
Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
•
Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
•
Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
•
Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
•
Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
34,942
$
35,383
$
137,334
$
134,664
Securities, taxable
4,754
3,408
15,996
15,521
Securities, nontaxable
747
913
2,843
3,682
Federal funds sold and other
349
285
1,195
1,694
Total interest and dividend income
40,792
39,989
157,368
155,561
Interest expense
Deposits
1,939
2,755
8,255
16,582
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
32
25
104
105
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
14
94
169
2,292
Federal Reserve Bank discount window
-
-
-
6
Bank stock loan
-
-
-
415
Subordinated debt
1,592
1,556
6,261
3,509
Total interest expense
3,577
4,430
14,789
22,909
Net interest income
37,215
35,559
142,579
132,652
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
(2,125
)
1,000
(8,480
)
24,255
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
39,340
34,559
151,059
108,397
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
2,471
1,759
8,596
6,856
Debit card income
2,633
2,401
10,236
9,136
Mortgage banking
722
855
3,306
3,153
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
1,060
489
3,506
1,941
Net gain on acquisition
-
2,145
585
2,145
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
8
(1
)
406
11
Other
2,305
852
6,207
2,781
Total non-interest income
9,199
8,500
32,842
26,023
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,119
14,053
54,198
54,129
Net occupancy and equipment
2,967
2,206
10,137
8,784
Data processing
3,867
2,748
13,261
10,991
Professional fees
1,565
1,095
4,713
4,282
Advertising and business development
1,129
801
3,370
2,498
Telecommunications
435
510
1,966
1,873
FDIC insurance
360
797
1,665
2,088
Courier and postage
389
338
1,429
1,441
Free nationwide ATM cost
515
423
2,019
1,609
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,080
1,044
4,174
3,850
Loan expense
308
161
934
789
Other real estate owned
617
1,600
(188
)
2,310
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
372
-
Merger expenses
4,562
299
9,189
299
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
104,831
Other
5,176
2,385
12,226
9,216
Total non-interest expense
38,089
28,460
119,465
208,990
Income (loss) before income tax
10,450
14,599
64,436
(74,570
)
Provision for income taxes
(16
)
2,111
11,956
400
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
10,466
$
12,488
$
52,480
$
(74,970
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.62
$
0.85
$
3.49
$
(4.97
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.61
$
0.84
$
3.43
$
(4.97
)
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
Weighted average common shares
16,865,167
14,760,810
15,019,221
15,098,512
Weighted average diluted common shares
14,669,312
14,934,058
15,306,431
15,098,512
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
34,942
$
37,581
$
33,810
$
31,001
$
35,383
Securities, taxable
4,754
3,920
3,523
3,799
3,408
Securities, nontaxable
747
655
717
724
913
Federal funds sold and other
349
290
268
288
285
Total interest and dividend income
40,792
42,446
38,318
35,812
39,989
Interest expense
Deposits
1,939
1,881
2,025
2,410
2,755
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
32
24
26
22
25
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
14
10
80
65
94
Subordinated debt
1,592
1,556
1,557
1,556
1,556
Total interest expense
3,577
3,471
3,688
4,053
4,430
Net interest income
37,215
38,975
34,630
31,759
35,559
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
(2,125
)
1,058
(1,657
)
(5,756
)
1,000
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
39,340
37,917
36,287
37,515
34,559
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
2,471
2,360
2,169
1,596
1,759
Debit card income
2,633
2,574
2,679
2,350
2,401
Mortgage banking
722
801
848
935
855
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
1,060
1,169
676
601
489
Net gain on acquisition
-
-
663
(78
)
2,145
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
8
381
-
17
(1
)
Other
2,305
546
2,065
1,291
852
Total non-interest income
9,199
7,831
9,100
6,712
8,500
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,119
13,588
12,769
12,722
14,053
Net occupancy and equipment
2,967
2,475
2,327
2,368
2,206
Data processing
3,867
3,257
3,474
2,663
2,748
Professional fees
1,565
1,076
999
1,073
1,095
Advertising and business development
1,129
760
799
682
801
Telecommunications
435
439
512
580
510
FDIC insurance
360
465
425
415
797
Courier and postage
389
344
327
369
338
Free nationwide ATM cost
515
519
513
472
423
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,080
1,030
1,030
1,034
1,044
Loan expense
308
207
181
238
161
Other real estate owned
617
(342
)
(468
)
5
1,600
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
372
-
-
-
Merger expenses
4,562
4,015
460
152
299
Other
5,176
2,484
2,458
2,108
2,385
Total non-interest expense
38,089
30,689
25,806
24,881
28,460
Income (loss) before income tax
10,450
15,059
19,581
19,346
14,599
Provision for income taxes (benefit)
(16
)
3,286
4,415
4,271
2,111
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
10,466
$
11,773
$
15,166
$
15,075
$
12,488
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.62
$
0.82
$
1.06
$
1.04
$
0.85
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.61
$
0.80
$
1.03
$
1.02
$
0.84
Weighted average common shares
16,865,167
14,384,302
14,356,958
14,464,291
14,760,810
Weighted average diluted common shares
17,141,174
14,669,312
14,674,838
14,734,083
14,934,058
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
259,131
$
141,645
$
138,869
$
136,190
$
280,150
Federal funds sold
823
673
452
498
548
Cash and cash equivalents
259,954
142,318
139,321
136,688
280,698
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
-
-
-
249
249
Available-for-sale securities
1,327,442
1,157,423
1,041,613
998,100
871,827
Loans held for sale
4,214
4,108
6,183
8,609
12,394
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)
3,107,262
2,633,148
2,763,227
2,740,215
2,557,987
Other real estate owned, net
9,523
10,267
10,861
10,559
11,733
Premises and equipment, net
104,038
90,727
90,876
90,322
89,412
Bank-owned life insurance
120,787
103,431
103,321
102,645
77,044
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,510
14,540
18,454
15,174
16,415
Interest receivable
18,048
15,519
15,064
16,655
15,831
Goodwill
56,609
31,601
31,601
31,601
31,601
Core deposit intangibles, net
14,879
12,963
13,993
15,023
16,057
Other
99,509
47,223
33,702
30,344
32,108
Total assets
$
5,139,775
$
4,263,268
$
4,268,216
$
4,196,184
$
4,013,356
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand
$
1,244,117
$
984,436
$
992,565
$
972,364
$
791,639
Total non-interest-bearing deposits
1,244,117
984,436
992,565
972,364
791,639
Savings, NOW and money market
2,522,289
2,092,849
2,035,496
2,074,261
2,029,097
Time
653,598
585,492
659,494
587,905
626,854
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,175,887
2,678,341
2,694,990
2,662,166
2,655,951
Total deposits
4,420,004
3,662,777
3,687,555
3,634,530
3,447,590
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
56,006
39,137
47,184
40,339
36,029
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
9,208
9,926
10,144
Subordinated debt
95,885
88,030
87,908
87,788
87,684
Contractual obligations
17,692
18,771
4,469
4,856
5,189
Interest payable and other liabilities
49,557
36,804
18,897
20,930
19,071
Total liabilities
4,639,144
3,845,519
3,855,221
3,798,369
3,605,707
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
203
178
176
175
174
Additional paid-in capital
478,862
392,321
389,394
387,939
386,820
Retained earnings
88,324
79,226
68,625
53,459
50,787
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.53
%
1.96
%
1.84
%
1.99
%
1.30
%
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.18
%
2.78
%
2.09
%
2.30
%
1.99
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.28
%
1.74
%
1.56
%
1.67
%
1.36
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
real estate owned
2.09
%
2.76
%
2.36
%
2.50
%
2.10
%
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
25.35
%
24.25
%
23.20
%
26.45
%
25.50
%
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
Investment securities
$
1,330,267
$
1,061,178
$
986,986
$
947,453
$
814,114
Total gross loans receivable
3,181,281
2,748,202
2,853,145
2,736,918
2,692,223
Interest-earning assets
4,713,819
4,005,509
3,964,633
3,891,140
3,647,730
Total assets
5,068,301
4,275,298
4,231,439
4,143,752
3,910,628
Interest-bearing deposits
3,101,657
2,702,040
2,656,052
2,690,159
2,551,219
Borrowings
165,941
132,581
171,658
139,360
172,730
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,267,598
2,834,621
2,827,710
2,829,519
2,723,949
Total deposits
4,342,732
3,686,169
3,624,950
3,577,625
2,960,791
Total liabilities
4,507,113
3,852,419
3,827,400
3,748,114
3,501,056
Total stockholders' equity
563,023
422,879
404,039
395,638
409,572
Tangible common equity*
501,814
376,544
356,705
347,262
355,025
Performance ratios
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
0.82
%
1.09
%
1.44
%
1.48
%
1.27
%
Return on average assets before income tax,
provision for loan losses and goodwill
impairment*
0.65
%
1.50
%
1.70
%
1.33
%
1.59
%
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
7.37
%
11.05
%
15.06
%
15.45
%
12.13
%
Return on average equity before income tax,
provision for loan losses and goodwill
impairment*
5.87
%
15.12
%
17.79
%
13.93
%
15.15
%
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized*
8.97
%
13.27
%
17.98
%
18.57
%
14.93
%
Return on average tangible common equity
adjusted for goodwill impairment*
8.97
%
13.27
%
17.98
%
18.57
%
14.93
%
Yield on loans annualized
4.36
%
5.43
%
4.75
%
4.59
%
5.23
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.31
%
0.36
%
0.43
%
Cost of total deposits annualized
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
0.37
%
Net interest margin annualized
3.13
%
3.86
%
3.50
%
3.31
%
3.88
%
Efficiency ratio*
72.25
%
56.65
%
58.85
%
64.18
%
67.19
%
Non-interest income / average assets
0.72
%
0.73
%
0.86
%
0.66
%
0.86
%
Non-interest expense / average assets
2.98
%
2.85
%
2.45
%
2.44
%
2.90
%
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.05
%
9.02
%
8.88
%
8.73
%
9.30
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.00
%
12.39
%
12.41
%
12.53
%
12.82
%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.65
%
12.90
%
12.93
%
13.08
%
13.37
%
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
15.94
%
16.63
%
16.74
%
17.02
%
17.35
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
9.74
%
9.80
%
9.68
%
9.48
%
10.16
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
8.44
%
8.82
%
8.68
%
8.44
%
9.05
%
Book value per common share
$
29.84
$
29.08
$
28.76
$
27.66
$
28.04
Tangible book value per common share*
$
25.49
$
25.90
$
25.51
$
24.34
$
24.68
Tangible book value per diluted common share*
$
25.09
$
25.42
$
24.98
$
23.87
$
24.32
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the year ended
For the year ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
714,561
$
41,580
5.82
%
$
763,971
$
35,601
4.66
%
Commercial real estate
1,040,443
48,676
4.68
%
952,083
50,667
5.32
%
Real estate construction
277,307
10,256
3.70
%
238,015
10,947
4.60
%
Residential real estate
498,164
19,341
3.88
%
449,789
19,894
4.42
%
Agricultural real estate
153,607
8,122
5.29
%
133,813
8,008
5.98
%
Agricultural
108,276
5,361
4.95
%
88,206
4,944
5.61
%
Consumer
88,383
3,998
4.52
%
70,064
4,603
6.57
%
Total loans
2,880,741
137,334
4.77
%
2,695,941
134,664
5.00
%
Securities
Taxable securities
976,942
15,996
1.64
%
727,452
15,521
2.13
%
Nontaxable securities
105,522
2,843
2.69
%
122,783
3,682
3.00
%
Total securities
1,082,464
18,839
1.74
%
850,235
19,203
2.26
%
Federal funds sold and other
182,443
1,195
0.65
%
112,053
1,694
1.51
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
4,145,648
157,368
3.80
%
$
3,658,229
155,561
4.25
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
2,162,807
3,705
0.17
%
$
1,795,108
5,893
0.33
%
Time deposits
625,562
4,550
0.73
%
704,921
10,689
1.52
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,788,369
8,255
0.30
%
2,500,029
16,582
0.66
%
FHLB advances
16,797
169
1.01
%
213,155
2,292
1.08
%
Other borrowings
135,607
6,365
4.69
%
109,064
4,035
3.70
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,940,773
14,789
0.50
%
$
2,822,248
22,909
0.81
%
Net interest income
$
142,579
$
132,652
Interest rate spread
3.30
%
3.44
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.44
%
3.63
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
601,103
$
6,971
4.60
%
$
782,433
$
10,943
5.56
%
Commercial real estate
1,187,747
13,732
4.59
%
980,686
12,647
5.13
%
Real estate construction
315,774
3,062
3.85
%
216,714
2,301
4.22
%
Residential real estate
618,057
5,174
3.32
%
406,450
5,005
4.90
%
Agricultural real estate
206,462
2,919
5.61
%
135,337
2,244
6.60
%
Agricultural
151,589
1,929
5.05
%
92,173
1,163
5.02
%
Consumer
100,547
1,155
4.56
%
78,430
1,080
5.48
%
Total loans
3,181,279
34,942
4.36
%
2,692,223
35,383
5.23
%
Securities
Taxable securities
1,209,826
4,754
1.56
%
698,985
3,408
1.94
%
Nontaxable securities
120,441
747
2.46
%
115,129
913
3.15
%
Total securities
1,330,267
5,501
1.64
%
814,114
4,321
2.11
%
Federal funds sold and other
202,271
348
0.68
%
141,393
285
0.80
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
4,713,817
40,791
3.43
%
$
3,647,730
39,989
4.36
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
2,418,492
978
0.16
%
$
1,915,280
970
0.20
%
Time deposits
683,165
962
0.56
%
635,939
1,785
1.12
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,101,657
1,940
0.25
%
2,551,219
2,755
0.43
%
FHLB advances
18,197
15
0.32
%
39,245
94
0.95
%
Other borrowings
147,744
1,624
4.36
%
133,485
1,581
4.71
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,267,598
3,579
0.43
%
$
2,723,949
4,430
0.65
%
Net interest income
$
37,212
$
35,559
Interest rate spread
3.00
%
3.71
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.13
%
3.88
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
601,103
$
6,971
4.60
%
$
630,622
$
13,646
8.59
%
Commercial real estate
1,187,747
13,732
4.59
%
1,009,141
12,072
4.75
%
Real estate construction
315,774
3,062
3.85
%
283,106
2,664
3.73
%
Residential real estate
618,057
5,174
3.32
%
512,135
5,073
3.93
%
Agricultural real estate
206,462
2,919
5.61
%
134,673
1,819
5.36
%
Agricultural
151,589
1,929
5.05
%
91,878
1,370
5.92
%
Consumer
100,547
1,155
4.56
%
86,647
937
4.29
%
Total loans
3,181,279
34,942
4.36
%
2,748,202
37,581
5.43
%
Securities
Taxable securities
1,209,826
4,754
1.56
%
966,651
3,920
1.61
%
Nontaxable securities
120,441
747
2.46
%
94,527
655
2.75
%
Total securities
1,330,267
5,501
1.64
%
1,061,178
4,575
1.71
%
Federal funds sold and other
202,271
348
0.68
%
196,129
290
0.59
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
4,713,817
40,791
3.43
%
$
4,005,509
42,446
4.20
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
2,418,492
978
0.16
%
$
2,082,515
862
0.16
%
Time deposits
683,165
962
0.56
%
619,525
1,019
0.65
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,101,657
1,940
0.25
%
2,702,040
1,881
0.28
%
FHLB advances
18,197
15
0.32
%
1,401
10
2.78
%
Other borrowings
147,744
1,624
4.36
%
131,180
1,580
4.78
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,267,598
3,579
0.43
%
$
2,834,621
3,471
0.49
%
Net interest income
$
37,212
$
38,975
Interest rate spread
3.00
%
3.71
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.13
%
3.86
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE - 1/26/2022
TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Total stockholders' equity
$
500,631
$
417,749
$
412,995
$
397,815
$
407,649
Less: goodwill
56,609
31,601
31,601
31,601
31,601
Less: core deposit intangibles, net
14,879
12,963
13,993
15,023
16,057
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
276
-
-
-
-
Less: naming rights, net
1,087
1,098
1,109
1,119
1,130
Tangible common equity
$
427,780
$
372,087
$
366,292
$
350,072
$
358,861
Common shares issued at period end
16,779,029
14,365,785
14,360,172
14,383,913
14,540,556
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
17,050,115
14,637,306
14,664,603
14,668,287
14,756,378
Book value per common share
$
29.84
$
29.08
$
28.76
$
27.66
$
28.04
Tangible book value per common share
$
25.49
$
25.90
$
25.51
$
24.34
$
24.68
Tangible book value per diluted common share
$
25.09
$
25.42
$
24.98
$
23.87
$
24.32
Total assets
$
5,139,775
$
4,263,268
$
4,268,216
$
4,196,184
$
4,013,356
Less: goodwill
56,609
31,601
31,601
31,601
31,601
Less: core deposit intangibles, net
14,879
12,963
13,993
15,023
16,057
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
276
-
-
-
-
Less: naming rights, net
1,087
1,098
1,109
1,119
1,130
Tangible assets
$
5,066,924
$
4,217,606
$
4,221,513
$
4,148,441
$
3,964,568
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
9.74
%
9.80
%
9.68
%
9.48
%
10.16
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.44
%
8.82
%
8.68
%
8.44
%
9.05
%
Total average stockholders' equity
$
563,023
$
422,879
$
404,039
$
395,638
$
409,572
Less: average intangible assets
61,209
46,335
47,334
48,376
54,547
Average tangible common equity
$
501,814
$
376,544
$
356,705
$
347,262
$
355,025
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
10,466
$
11,773
$
15,166
$
15,075
$
12,488
Amortization of intangible assets
1,116
1,040
1,041
1,045
1,055
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
234
218
219
219
222
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common
stockholders
$
11,348
$
12,595
$
15,988
$
15,901
$
13,321
Return on total average stockholders' equity
(ROAE) annualized
7.37
%
11.05
%
15.06
%
15.45
%
12.13
%
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized
8.97
%
13.27
%
17.98
%
18.57
%
14.93
%
Non-interest expense
$
38,089
$
30,689
$
25,806
$
24,881
$
28,460
Less: merger expense
4,562
4,015
460
152
299
Non-interest expense, excluding merger expense and loss
on debt extinguishment
$
33,527
$
26,674
$
25,346
$
24,729
$
28,161
Net interest income
$
37,215
$
38,975
$
34,630
$
31,759
$
35,559
Non-interest income
9,199
7,831
9,100
6,712
8,500
Less: net gain on acquisition
-
-
663
(78
)
2,145
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
8
381
-
17
(1
)
Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from
securities transactions
$
9,191
$
7,450
$
8,437
$
6,773
$
6,356
Net interest income plus non-interest income,
excluding net gain on acquisition and net gains
(losses) from securities transactions
$
46,406
$
46,425
$
43,067
$
38,532
$
41,915
Non-interest expense to
net interest income plus non-interest income
82.06
%
65.57
%
59.01
%
64.67
%
64.60
%
Efficiency ratio
72.25
%
57.46
%
58.85
%
64.18
%
67.19
%
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
