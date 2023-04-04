Advanced search
    EQC   US2946281027

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH

(EQC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
20.43 USD   +0.69%
04:16p Equity Commonwealth Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/14 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
02/23 Equity Commonwealth : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Equity Commonwealth Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/04/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2023 operating results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s portfolio is comprised of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 59,9 M - -
Net income 2023 62,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 223 M 2 223 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 37,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 36,0x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 93,1%
Managers and Directors
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William H. Griffiths Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH-18.74%2 223
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-20.64%8 406
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-4.25%7 236
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.55%5 704
DEXUS-1.42%5 567
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-16.40%3 785
