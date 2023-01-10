Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity Commonwealth
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQC   US2946281027

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH

(EQC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-10 pm EST
25.29 USD   +2.06%
2022EQUITY COMMONWEALTH Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Equity Commonwealth's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 13, 2019.
CI
2022Equity Commonwealth to Seek Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

01/10/2023 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s portfolio is comprised of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
2022EQUITY COMMONWEALTH Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Equity Commonwealth's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 13, 2019..
CI
2022Equity Commonwealth to Seek Acquisitions
CI
2022Transcript : Equity Commonwealth, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
2022Equity Commonwealth Reports Positive Q3 Normalized FFO, Higher Revenue
MT
2022Equity Commonwealth : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Equity Commonwealth Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2022Earnings Flash (EQC) EQUITY COMMONWEALTH Reports Q3 Revenue $15.1M
MT
2022Earnings Flash (EQC) EQUITY COMMONWEALTH Reports Q3 FFO $0.13
MT
2022Equity Commonwealth Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 61,5 M - -
Net income 2022 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 138x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 2 712 M 2 712 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 44,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 46,2x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Duration : Period :
Equity Commonwealth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,78 $
Average target price 25,50 $
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William H. Griffiths Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH-0.76%2 712
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-0.78%10 302
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-1.19%7 504
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.73%5 964
DEXUS0.13%5 799
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-3.10%4 379