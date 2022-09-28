Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Equity Commonwealth
  News
  Summary
    EQC   US2946281027

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH

(EQC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
24.09 USD   +0.33%
04:11pEquity Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/28EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21Insider Sell: Equity Commonwealth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

09/28/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2022 operating results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s portfolio is comprised of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,2 M - -
Net income 2022 0,61 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 501x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 2 782 M 2 782 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 47,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 63,7x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Duration : Period :
Equity Commonwealth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,01 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William H. Griffiths Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH-3.44%2 782
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-36.05%11 545
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-4.78%7 493
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.43%5 844
DEXUS-32.28%5 218
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-37.93%4 821