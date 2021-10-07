Log in
    EQC   US2946281027

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH

(EQC)
  Report
Equity Commonwealth : Declares Series D Preferred Dividend

10/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares. A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be paid on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 29, 2021 for the period from August 15, 2021 through November 14, 2021.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s portfolio is comprised of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Commonwealth management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.eqcre.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Commonwealth assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -25,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -126x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 216 M 3 216 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 55,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 57,4x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 93,9%
Managers and Directors
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William H. Griffiths Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH-3.34%3 216
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.17.54%17 632
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.90%10 580
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.08%8 209
DEXUS10.64%8 102
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION19.29%7 974