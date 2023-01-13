Advanced search
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH

(EQC)
2023-01-13
25.58 USD   -1.58%
Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend

01/13/2023 | 04:11pm EST
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares. A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be paid on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2023 for the period from November 15, 2022 through February 14, 2023.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s portfolio is comprised of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Commonwealth management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.eqcre.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Commonwealth assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 61,5 M - -
Net income 2022 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 144x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 2 844 M 2 844 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 46,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 48,5x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 93,2%
Managers and Directors
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William H. Griffiths Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Trustee
