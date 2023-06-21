ABOUT THIS REPORT

Our reporting scope and boundary

Our Integrated Report is the primary report to the stakeholders of Equity Group Holdings Plc who, together with its subsidiaries are known as the Group. It covers the financial year from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. In this report, we update our stakeholders on both our financial and non-financial performance over the past year. The report details our strategy and how we put it into practice to generate value for our stakeholders and showcases our commitment to our shareholders, customers, employees, and communities.

We also apply the principle of integrated thinking to our business activities and reporting, enabling us to align with long-term value creation and the role we play as a financial services organisation in society. This is further strengthened by our purpose of transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation, while upholding internationally accepted banking standards.

This report therefore outlines matters relating to our operating context, strategy, business model, performance, governance, and the material risks that we have identified in line with our responsible and