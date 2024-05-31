2023 INTEGRATED REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Our core values
- Professionalism
- Integrity
- Creativity and innovation
- Teamwork
- Unity of purpose
- Respect and dignity for the customer
- Effective corporate governance
Our Capitals
Human capital
HC
Social and relationship capital
SRC
Manufactured capital
MC
Financial capital
FC
Natural capital
NC
Intellectual capital
IC
Our strategic focus areas
Non-funded income growth
FA1
Treasury efficiency
FA2
Geographical expansion and business
FA3
diversification
Balance sheet efficiency, optimisation
FA4
and agility
Business transformation through innovation
FA5
and digitisation
Asset quality, distribution and risk mitigation
FA6
Efficiency and cost optimisation
FA7
Impact investment and social brand
FA8
development
Our stakeholder groups
Shareholders and investors
SO1
Our customers
SO2
Our employees
SO3
Society and communities
SO4
Regulators and policy-makers
SO5
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Our reporting scope and boundary
Key Concepts
Materiality
Our approach to the preparation of our Integrated Report
Our reporting frameworks
Forward-looking statements
Assurance
Directors' statement of responsibility (TBU)
WHO WE ARE
Overview of Equity
Snapshot of Overall Performance
Corporate Philosophies
Our Core Values
Our twin engine business model
Organization structure
Our footprint
Digital channels
Benchmarking against peers
Global ratings and accolades
Our twin engine business model and value creation
Our environment
Twin engine value creation process
Our value-creating business model
DEEPENING SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION
Reflections of the Chairman
Reflections of the Managing Director
Our leadership team
Directors' profiles
Executive Management
Operating Context
Rwanda Context
UNPACKING OUR VALUE CREATION STRATEGY
Our 2030 Strategy
Material themes
Stakeholder
Risk Statement
DELIVERING VALUE THROUGH OUR STRATEGY
Financial Review
Our approach to stakeholder management
Human Capital
Manufacturing and Intellectual Capital
Social and Relationship Capital
Natural Capital
DEEPENING VALUE PROTECTION AND PRESERVATION
Corporate Governance Statement
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Notes
Other Disclosures
CONSOLIDATED PROFILES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Our reporting scope and boundary
Our integrated report is the primary report to the stakeholders of Equity Bank Rwanda Plc, (the ''Bank'') a subsidiary of the Kenya-domiciled Equity Group Holdings Plc. It covers the financial year from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. Our aim in this report is to inform our stakeholders of both our financial and non-financial activities and performance during the year. The report reflects our commitment to our shareholders, customers, employees, and communities, and it describes our strategy and the way we implement it in order to create value for all our stakeholders.
In presenting the integrated thinking that we apply to our business activities, the report also demonstrates our commitment to the principles of integrated reporting as they align with long-term value creation and the role we play as a financial services organisation in society, in striving to live our purpose of moving Rwanda forward, with adherence to internationally accepted banking standards.
This report therefore outlines matters relating to our operating context, strategy, business model, performance, governance, and the material risks that we have identified in line with our responsible and transparent approach to control, compliance and governance. As such, the report serves as an explanation of the ways in which we create and deliver value in the short-, medium- and long-term, which we define as one year, two years, and five years and beyond, respectively.
Key Concepts
Defining value
Value creation is the consequence of how we apply and leverage the capitals available to our business to deliver financial and non- financial performance (outputs) and value (outcomes and impacts) for stakeholders while making trade-offs. Our value creation process is embedded in our purpose and is described as part of our business model and integrated into the way we think, make and process decisions.
The six capitals
Financial
capital
Manufactured
capital
Intellectual
Human
capital
capital
Social,
cultural,
relationship
capital
Natural
capital
Materiality and material matters
We apply the principle of materiality in assessing which information is to be included in our Integrated Report. This report focuses particularly on those issues, opportunities and challenges that impact materially on the Group and its ability to be a sustainable business that consistently delivers stakeholder value. Our material matters influence the Group's strategy and inform the content of this report.
The Capitals
Our relevance as a Bank today and in the future, and our ability to create long-term value is interrelated and fundamentally dependent on the forms of capitals available to us (inputs), how we use these capitals (value-adding activities),
our impact on them and the value we deliver (outputs and outcomes). We consider six essential capitals in line with the International Integrated Reporting Council's Framework, namely financial, manufactured, human, social, cultural and relationship, intellectual, and natural capital.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Materiality
We consider a material matter to be any issue that has the capacity to affect the Bank's ability to create value. Through both research and analysis, and our engagement with stakeholders, we strive to identify the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that present significant risks, and or provide opportunities, to our business, and our ability to create and deliver value for our stakeholders. Our process of determining the material matters that pertain to our activities is thus central in guiding our decision-making, as it provides the basis for a broader understanding of the risks and opportunities inherent in our business while underpinning our strategy.
Our approach to the preparation of our integrated report
The intent of our integrated report is to demonstrate to all those impacted by, or with an interest in, who we are and what we do, that we engage in integrated thinking in devising our strategy. We do this in order to enable the realisation of our purpose, inform the quality, relevance and appropriateness of our business decisions, and the creation and delivery of value to our stakeholders.
To this end, regular discussion and prescribed internal reporting among functions, and departments are taken into account, together with the requirements, oversight and approval of the Board. All responsible members of our management team frame and guide the process with drafts, concepts and structures that are systematically reviewed and supported by the ultimate assurance of independent assurance providers.
Our reporting frameworks
Our integrated reporting is guided by the principles and requirements of the International Integrated Reporting Framework, International Financial Reporting Standards.
We are a licensee of the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), and a subsidiary of a cross-listed Group (Equity Group Holdings Plc) on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE). As such, in drawing up our integrated report, we are also guided by, and comply with Law No. 007/2021 of 05/02/2021 Governing Companies as amended by Law No. 019/2023 of 30/03/2023 (the Act) governing companies, while non-financial information is presented in accordance with regulation No. 28/2019 of 09/09/2019 (the Regulation), relating to publication of financial statements and other disclosures by banks.
Forward-looking statements
This report contains certain forward-looking statements in respect of our strategy, performance, and operations and most particularly with regard to the challenges of geopolitical or macro-economic conditions and others. These forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty as they relate to future events and circumstances which are difficult to predict. They are thus by definition beyond the Bank's control, and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Assurance
The Board ensures the integrity of the integrated report through our integrated reporting process, with various approvals and sign-offs by both the management team and the Board, with oversight by the audit committee. These assurances are provided by management and the Board through rigorous internal reporting governed by our enterprise risk management framework (ERMF) and internal audit, with our annual financial statements assured by our external auditors Ernst and Young Rwanda limited.
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY
Our directors have a statutory duty to promote the success of the Bank for the benefit of its stakeholders. In promoting the success of the Bank, directors must have due regard for the long-term consequences of their decisions, the legitimate interests of employees, the need to foster effective business relationships with suppliers, customers and others, the impact of our operations on the community and the environment, and our desire to maintain our reputation for high standards of business conduct.
The Board is committed to ensuring that the Bank complies with all laws, regulations and standards applicable to it.
The Board ensures high standards and practices in corporate governance, and more specifically, that the principles, practices and recommendations set out under the Act and the Regulation, are adhered to.
The Board has overall responsibility for ensuring that its governance policies and mechanisms are appropriate to its structure, business and risks, and has established internal procedures and monitoring systems to promote compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards. The Board is also supported by duly qualified legal and compliance professionals to guide and focus the Bank's compliance efforts.
The Board further believes that this report fairly represents the Bank's material matters and that it offers a balanced view of the Bank's strategy, business model and their implementation.
Col. (Rtd) Eugene Haguma
Chairman
Equity Bank Rwanda Plc
Equity Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr James Mwangi meets the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro in Kigali, Rwanda.
8
WHO WE ARE
Overview of Equity
Equity Bank Rwanda Plc began its operations in 2011 and is registered as a commercial bank by the National Bank of Rwanda. The Bank has its Head Office located in Kigali, with a foot-print of 46 branches and is supported by 4,062 agents, 1,663 POS merchants and a network of 61 ATMs serving a total of over 1.348 million customers.
Equity Bank Rwanda Plc is a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc, a financial services company listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange, and Rwanda Stock Exchange. In addition to Equity Bank Rwanda Plc, the Group has banking subsidiaries in, Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania,
DRC, and a Commercial Representative Office in Ethiopia; with additional non-banking subsidiaries engaged in the provision of investment banking, custodial, insurance agency, philanthropy, consulting, and infrastructure services.
Our Philosophies
We exist to transform the lives and livelihoods of our people socially and economically by availing them modern, inclusive financial services that maximize their opportunities.
Snapshot of Overall Performance
Deposits (Rwf)
Loans (Rwf)
Total revenue (Rwf)
Profit Before Tax
(Rwf)
780,931bn
430,460bn
128,112bn
52,010bn
2022: 667,697bn
2022: 381,592bn
2022: 111,555bn
2022: 48,024bn
Profit After Tax (Rwf)
EPS (Rwf)
Total Assets (Rwf)
Point of sale (POS)
36,406bn
1.6
1,028bn
outlets (Rwf)
1,663
2022: 33.276bn
2022: 0.9
2022: 867,821bn
2022: 1,775
Number of
Number of ATMs/
Branches
Number of
employees
Agents
46
customers
855
61 /4,062
1.348m
2022: 44
2022: 813
2022: 58/4,055
2022: 1,089m
9
WHO WE ARE
Corporate philosophies
Purpose
Transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation
Vision
To be the champion of the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa
Mission
We offer integrated financial services that socially and economically empower consumers, businesses, and communities
Positioning
We provide inclusive financial services that transform livelihoods, give dignity, and expand opportunities
Tagline
Your Listening, Caring Partner
Motto
Growing Together in Trust
Our core values
Our inspiration
That when years turn our vision dim and grey, we shall still see beauty in the tired wrinkles of our faces and shall take comfort out of the fact and knowledge that when we were given the opportunity, we did all we could to empower our people to exploit opportunities and realise their full potential on the road to economic prosperity.
10
Equity Group Holdings Limited published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.