ABOUT THIS REPORT

Materiality

We consider a material matter to be any issue that has the capacity to affect the Bank's ability to create value. Through both research and analysis, and our engagement with stakeholders, we strive to identify the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that present significant risks, and or provide opportunities, to our business, and our ability to create and deliver value for our stakeholders. Our process of determining the material matters that pertain to our activities is thus central in guiding our decision-making, as it provides the basis for a broader understanding of the risks and opportunities inherent in our business while underpinning our strategy.

Our approach to the preparation of our integrated report

The intent of our integrated report is to demonstrate to all those impacted by, or with an interest in, who we are and what we do, that we engage in integrated thinking in devising our strategy. We do this in order to enable the realisation of our purpose, inform the quality, relevance and appropriateness of our business decisions, and the creation and delivery of value to our stakeholders.

To this end, regular discussion and prescribed internal reporting among functions, and departments are taken into account, together with the requirements, oversight and approval of the Board. All responsible members of our management team frame and guide the process with drafts, concepts and structures that are systematically reviewed and supported by the ultimate assurance of independent assurance providers.

Our reporting frameworks

Our integrated reporting is guided by the principles and requirements of the International Integrated Reporting Framework, International Financial Reporting Standards.

We are a licensee of the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), and a subsidiary of a cross-listed Group (Equity Group Holdings Plc) on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE). As such, in drawing up our integrated report, we are also guided by, and comply with Law No. 007/2021 of 05/02/2021 Governing Companies as amended by Law No. 019/2023 of 30/03/2023 (the Act) governing companies, while non-financial information is presented in accordance with regulation No. 28/2019 of 09/09/2019 (the Regulation), relating to publication of financial statements and other disclosures by banks.

Forward-looking statements

This report contains certain forward-looking statements in respect of our strategy, performance, and operations and most particularly with regard to the challenges of geopolitical or macro-economic conditions and others. These forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty as they relate to future events and circumstances which are difficult to predict. They are thus by definition beyond the Bank's control, and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Assurance

The Board ensures the integrity of the integrated report through our integrated reporting process, with various approvals and sign-offs by both the management team and the Board, with oversight by the audit committee. These assurances are provided by management and the Board through rigorous internal reporting governed by our enterprise risk management framework (ERMF) and internal audit, with our annual financial statements assured by our external auditors Ernst and Young Rwanda limited.