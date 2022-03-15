Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Equity Group Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQTY   KE0000000554

EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(EQTY)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  03-13
51.25 KES    --.--%
04:50aEQUITY : Bags Two Awards at the Visa Awards 2021
PU
03/14StanChart Kenya's profit soars, oil price surge clouds outlook
RE
03/08Equity Group Launches Sh678 Billion Regional Economic Recovery Stimulus Plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity : Bags Two Awards at the Visa Awards 2021

03/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Kenya's digital uptake higher than South Africa and Nigeria
Equity has won the Visa Top Acquiring Award as well as the Visa E-Commerce (Acquiring) Award during the Visa Awards 2021 ceremony. The two awards from Visa were issued to the Bank for leading in Visa acquired volumes, significantly growing its E-Commerce volumes, and leading in E-Commerce payment volumes.
Equity grew its acquiring business by double-digit to 53% YoY, which was attributed to the E-Commerce business, as its processed volume tripled compared to 2020. The Bank's payment volume increased to Kshs. 78.12 billion in 2021, up from Kshs. 51.21 billion in 2020, while transaction count grew by 21% to 14.08 million in 2021, up from 11.68 million in 2020.
Visa Vice President and Head of East Africa, Corine Mbiaketcha who presented Equity the awards noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced radical changes in customer behaviour, increasing the willingness to engage digitally.
"The world is increasingly becoming digitally driven by E-Commerce, with merchants showcasing an appetite for the mode of payments because they can easily track expenses and revenues. Kenya is way ahead of larger economies such as South Africa and Nigeria in digital payments. Whilst 71% of Kenyans continue to use cash, South Africa is at 91% and Nigeria at 94%," she said.
Commenting on the awards, Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui said, "We are happy to have been recognized by Visa as the leader in the Acquiring and E-Commerce payment spaces. These awards are an indication of our continued focus on rolling out innovative products that meet the evolving needs of the market, more so during the COVID-19 pandemic where cashless payments have become the mainstay."
A total of 17 awards were presented to banks and merchants at the Visa Awards 2021 ceremony held in Nairobi.
Visa Vice President and Head of East Africa, Corine Mbiaketcha addresses the guests at the 2021 Visa Awards ceremony.

Disclaimer

Equity Group Holdings Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
04:50aEQUITY : Bags Two Awards at the Visa Awards 2021
PU
03/14StanChart Kenya's profit soars, oil price surge clouds outlook
RE
03/08Equity Group Launches Sh678 Billion Regional Economic Recovery Stimulus Plan
AQ
02/08Equity Group Ranked the Fifth Strongest Banking Brand in the World
AQ
01/31Equity Afia Opens Six More Medical Centers
AQ
01/07Over 2,000 Kenyan, DRC Entrepreneurs Meet for Trade Mission in DRC
AQ
2021IFC and Equity Group Partner to Support MSMEs with Local-Currency Financing in the DRC
AQ
2021EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021Equity Bank Ready to Buy Stake in Hf Group
CI
2021Kenya's Equity Group says has launched $4.5 billion loan programme for businesses
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 964 M 964 M
Net income 2021 34 693 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,66x
Yield 2021 6,41%
Capitalization 193 B 1 692 M 1 692 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 119
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Equity Group Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 51,25 KES
Average target price 57,52 KES
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Njuguna Mwangi Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Ngata Group Director-Finance
Isaac Muthure Macharia Non-Executive Chairman
Lanre Bamisebi Group Chief Information Officer
Evelyn Kamagaju Rutagwenda Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-2.84%1 692
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%160 203
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.04%74 162
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.62%69 510
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.43%57 585
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-3.38%53 754