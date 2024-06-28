The Capital Markets Act, Chapter 485A of the Laws of Kenya The Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing and Disclosures) Regulations, 2023

CHANGE IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The Board of Directors of Equity Group Holdings Plc (the Company) announces the retirement of Mrs. Mary Wangari Wamae as a director of the Company, with effect from 28th June 2024.

Mary leaves the Board of Directors of the Company on early retirement after an illustrious career in the banking industry.

Mary joined Equity Group twenty years ago (in 2004) in the position of Head of Legal and grew to the position of Company Secretary, Head of Investor Relations and Director of Strategy. In 2017 she was appointed as the Group Executive Director and assigned the responsibility to oversee Equity Group subsidiaries, the first person to hold the position, whereupon she became a Board member in Equity Group Holdings Plc and its subsidiaries.

Mary was the overall winner of the 2021 Angaza Award: Women to Watch in Banking & Finance as well as overall winner of the 2021 Women on Board Award held by the Women on Boards Network (WOBN). She was recognized for her efforts in demonstrating purpose, authenticity, resilience, innovation, and sustainable contribution in economic and social-impact initiatives. In 2023, Mary was also recognized as the Private Sector Lawyer of the year by Nairobi Legal Awards for her contribution to the legal fraternity in her 33 years as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. She has also been recently awarded Certification in Women in Leadership from University of Oxford.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management, Staff and all Stakeholders of Equity Group Holding Plc, I take this opportunity to thank Mary for her steadfast dedication, advice and commitment to Equity Group and wish her all the best in the next phase of her life and career.

Prof Isaac Macharia

Group Chairman

Equity Group Holdings Plc

29th June 2024

