Equity : 2020 Q4 Investor Presentation

Equity Group's Philosophies Our Purpose: Transforming lives, giving dignity and expanding opportunities for wealth creation Our Mission: We offer integrated ﬁnancial services that socially and economically empower consumers, businesses and communities Our Vision: To be the champion of the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa Our Core Values:Positioning Statement: We provide inclusive ﬁnancial services that transform livelihoods, give dignity and expand opportunities Integrity Teamwork Respect and Dignity for the Customer Effective Corporate Professionalism Creativity & Innovation Unity of Purpose Governance Governance and Organizational Structure Group Executive Management Dr.James Mwangi,CBS Mary Wamae Polycarp Igathe OlanrDeawviadjuNBgamtaisebi Group Managing Director & Group Executive Director Group Chief Commercial GGrroouupp CFhinieafnIcnefoDrimreacttiorn Chief Executive Officer Officer Officer Secretary Sam Gitwekere Group Director Credit Risk James Mutuku Group Director, Treasury and Trade Finance Christine Browne Group Director Legal Services and Company Elizabeth Gathai Director Digitization and Automation Brent Malahay Group Director Strategy, Strategic Partnerships and Investor Relations Joy DiBenedetto Group Director Communications David Ngata Group Finance Director Bildard Fwamba Chief Internal Auditor Group Executive Management Gerald Warui Managing Director, Equity Bank Kenya Emmanuel Deh Executive Director, Equity Bank Kenya Samuel Kirubi Managing Director, Equity Bank Uganda Anthony Kituuka Executive Director, Equity Bank Uganda Addis Ababa Othow Managing Director, Equity Bank South Sudan Hannington Namara Managing Director, Equity Bank Rwanda Robert Kiboti Managing Director, Equity Bank Tanzania Esther Kitoka Executive Director, Equity Bank Tanzania EquityBCDC S.A. Célestin Muntuabu Managing Director, Jean-Claude Tshipama Deputy Managing Director, EquityBCDC S.A Group Board of Directors Prof. Isaac Macharia Non-Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Edward Odundo Non-Executive Director Evelyn Rutagwenda Non-Executive Director Dr. Helen Gichohi Non-Executive Director Christopher Newson Non-Executive Director Mary Wamae Executive Director Vijay Gidoomal Non-Executive Director Christine Browne Company Secretary The Great Multi Crises - COVID-19 Global Health crisis • December 16, 2019 - A new virus, COVID-19, detected in Wuhan, China and spread rapidly across the globe in 2020

• November 9, 2020 - COVID-19 vaccines announced. Currently more than 50 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in trials q COVAX to distribute 2 Billion vaccines globally by end of 2021 q 8.3 Million people already fully vaccinated worldwide

• December 14, 2020 - New COVID-19 variants reported in the UK and later December 18 in South Africa fuelling a second wave which is said to be more contagious.

• Cases reported as at March 5, 2021 q Global; 116 Million Cases, 2.6 Million deaths q Africa; 3.9 Million Cases, 105 thousand deaths Source: John Hopkins, Africa CDC & WHO Humanitarian crisis IMF - Approximately 107 million people will fall below the poverty line by 2021 due to COVID-19 World Food Programme estimates that 271.8 million people are acutely food insecure or directly at risk of becoming so due to the aggravating e ect of the COVID-19 World Data Lab - The World has lost 5 years in its e orts to end extreme poverty because of COVID-19 World Health Organisaon - 45% of the countries in the world have postponed at least 1 vaccination campaign due to COVID-19 $ Global Economic crisis 2021 GDP Growth forecasts opmisc aﬅer vaccinaons begin; Signiﬁcant job losses predicted • Global GDP growth expected at 5.5%

• Advanced economies expected GDP growth at 4.3% • ILO projects a continued loss in working hours of 3.0 per cent in 2021 relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, which corresponds to90 million full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs.

• Emerging and developing economies expected growth at 6.3% • Sub-Saharan Africa expected GDP growth at 3.2% • In 2020, 8.8 per cent of global working hours were lost relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs Source: IMF Source: International Labour Organisation (ILO) COVID-19 Management and Responses Key government and banks' regulator intervenons across the region • Encouraged nancial institutions to accommodate loan restructuring for their clients

• Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes

• Reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to boost banks' liquidity

• Enacted legislations aimed at giving relief to a ected populations e.g. tax reliefs

• Drawn FY2020/21 budgets aiming to support recovery of critical sectors Regional COVID-19 Financial Assistance (Rapid Financing Instrument) from IMF Country Amount Approved Date of Approval DRC US$ 363 million April 22, 2020 Kenya US$ 739 million May 6, 2020 Rwanda US$ 220 million April 2 & June 11, 2020 South Sudan US$ 52 million Nov 11, 2020 Uganda US$ 492 million May 6, 2020 Regional CBR and Currency Depreciation Regional CBRRegional Currency Depreciaon to USD Dec-19 1,685.0 14.0% Dec-19 Dec-20 101.4 8.3% Kenya 109.3 7.0% Uganda 3,664.3 9.0% 3,660.1 7.0% KES UGXTanzania 2,298.0 7.0% 2,321.5 7.0% Rwanda 923.0 5.0% 972.5 4.5% DRC 1,964.7 18.5% South Sudan 260.0 15.0% 533.0 15.0% TZS RWF CDF SSP GDP Growth Projected to improve across the Region Source: IMF & CBK Equity Boosts Government Efforts against COVID-19 Pandemic Kes 4.1 billion to complement Government's health and social responses as well as support our customers Health Response Social Response Loan restructuring Capital bu ers Risk management Liquidity bu ers Waived fees on Equity Group In response to the In response to the In response to a In response to the mobile banking Foundation, challenging operating global and regional challenging potential liquidity transactions to Mastercard environment for uncertain operating operating outlook risk arising from discourage use of Foundation and customers, we have environment, we we partnered with accommodation of cash and leveraged Dr. James Mwangi identi ed borrowers have enhanced development our customers and o our health clinics family impacted by COVID-19 core capital bu ers institutions to the challenging to support contribution to who account for 32% by withdrawal of obtain partial credit environment, the educational the COVID-19 fund of our loan portfolio. 2019 dividend guarantee on select Group secured DFI awareness. totalling Kes 1.7 Loan restructuring amounting to Kshs borrowers and funding amounting Transaction fee Billion fees waived 9.5 Billion and enhanced our to USD 350m in the foregone amounted amounted to Kes 1.2 raised USD 100 provisioning year to strengthen to Kes 1.2 billion. billion. million of Tier 2 intensity to liquidity; liquidity capital proactively manage levels now rising to emerging risks 59% from 52% Equity Bank Business Model and Strategy Focus 1. 2. Non-Funded Income GrowthTreasury 3. Geographical and Business Diversification 4. Balance Sheet Agility 5. 6. 7. 8. Innovation and DigitizationAsset QualityEfficiency and Cost OptimizationImpact Investment & Social Brand Development Focus Area 1: Non-Funded Income Growth Kes Billion Focus Area 1: NFI Contribution Focus Area 2: Treasury KES Billion WILL SIT HERE30.7 Note: Income calculation above is before funding costs Focus Area 3: Subsidiaries Performance and Contribution Kes Billion Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification Ratios-Banking Subsidiaries Subsidiary FY 2019 FY 2020 Subsidiary FY 2019 FY 2020 EBKL 28.7% 17.9% EBKL 4.0% 2.4% EBUL 19.0% 22.0% EBUL 2.6% 3.1% EBRL 24.9% 22.0% EBRL 3.6% 3.4% EBTL -13.1% -7.9% EBTL -1.3% -1.1% EquityBCDC 17.0% 8.8% EquityBCDC 1.8% 0.8% EBSSL 14.4% 10.6% EBSSL 5.4% 9.3% Cost-to-Assets Ratio Cost-to-Income Ratio Subsidiary FY 2019 FY 2020 Subsidiary FY 2019 FY 2020 EBKL 4.6% 4.5% EBKL 46.4% 41.5% EBUL 6.4% 7.5% EBUL 60.5% 56.5% EBRL 4.8% 5.7% EBRL 48.5% 49.6% EBTL 6.9% 6.4% EBTL 109.3% 72.1% EquityBCDC 7.0% 6.2% EquityBCDC 72.3% 79.2% EBSSL 12.2% 13.4% EBSSL 65.0% 52.1% Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification • Present in 6 countries and a commercial representative o ce in Ethiopia

• We are a Top 2 bank in our two largest markets YOUR WILL and in the Top 10 in three other markets

• Population of ~367 Million

• Nominal GDP of ~USD 314 Bn

• BCDC acquisition completed on 7 August 2020. EBC and BCDC operations merged e ective 31 December 2020 to create Equity BCDC

• BCDC contributed 200,000 customers and 26 branches to our DRC operations Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification BRANCHES 336 CAPITAL CITY 124 Branches in Kenya 190 Nairobi 52 Branches in Uganda 43 Kampala 21 Branches in S. Sudan 5 Juba 4 Branches in Tanzania 14 Dar es Salaam 1 Branches in Rwanda 14 Kigali 8 Branches in DRC 70 Kinshasa 38 AGENT OUTLETS 53, 151 34, 862 725 POINT OF SALE TERMINALS (POS) ATM Focus Area 4: Balance Sheet Resilience and Agility KES Billion Funding Split Asset Split Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization Transformation from a place you go to; to something you do. Digitized Banking - Moving from xed cost to variable cost Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization Transformation from a place you go to; to something you do. Digitized Banking - Moving from xed cost to variable cost Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization Transformation from a place you go to; to something you do. Digitized Banking - Moving from fixed cost to variable cost Transaction numbers in millions 345 70 65 775 770 590 85 80 25 20 10 5 0 FY 2013 FY 2015 1.3 2.0 FY 2014 FY 2016 FY 2017 770.5 Mobile and internet banking 75.7 Agency 27.9 Merchants & Eazzypay & Eazzybiz 20.8 17.7 ATM Branch FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization Migrating from Fixed to Variable Cost Delivery Infrastructure Variable cost channels Fixed cost channels +54% Transaction numbers in millions +2% 495.9 267.7 274.0 -13% * 321.5 87.1 -23% -26% +21% +78% +56% +97% 75.7 -17% 27.0 24.0 20.8 17.7 3.5 2.9 3.5 0.6 23.1 5.3 0.4 19.2 2.0 2.7 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY FY 2019 2020 FYFYFYFY 2019 2020 2019 2020 FY FY 2019 2020 FY FY 2019 2020 FYFYFY FY 2019 2020 FYFY 2019 2020 FY FY 2019 2020 2019 2020 Equitel EazzyApp Eazzy Fx EazzyBizEazzyPay EazzyNet Agency Merchants ATM Branch -19% Transaction value in KES billion 2,422.9 +16% +50% -17% 1,969.1 +58% 799.9 929.3 291.0 242.6 934.2 -23% +77% 622.9 +158% 713.8 +88% +80% 118.9 169.9 299.9 452.1 33.6 15.3 28.8 18.9 13.0 10.5 FYFY 2019 2020 FY FY 2019 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 FYFY 2019 2020 FY FY 2019 2020 FY FY 2019 2020 FY FY 2019 2020 * Eazzy Fx transaction numbers in thousands 92.0 FY FY FY FY FY FY 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization 98% of our Transactions outside the branch Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization 60 % of our Transactions Value outside the branch Branches now handling high value transactions for SME, corporates, wealth management & advisory services Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization 91% of our Loan Transactions via Mobile Channel FY 2020 Transaction count FY 2020 Transaction value Mobile Lending Branch Lending Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Digital Payments Steady adoption of Eazzy banking solutions Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Diaspora Remittances +104% 279.4 136.9 1.5 +76% 0.9 FY 2019 FY 2020 Transaction Volumes in Kes BnDiaspora Commissions in Kes Bn Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Fx Trading Kes Billion • The diaspora ows account for 32% of all client Fx volumes HEADLINILL SIT HERE +51% 863.2 570.5 583.8 (68%) Other FX 433.6 Flows (76%) 279.4 (32%) Diaspora 136.9 Flows (24%) FY 2019 FY 2020 E Fx Trading Income +77% 6.2 3.5 FY 2019 FY 2020 YOUR Focus Area 6: Asset Quality Focus Area 6: Asset Quality NPL per sector as at December 2020 Focus Area 6: Asset Quality v Contribution to total provisions as at December 2020 Coverage and provisions as at December 2020 Stage 1 8% Stage 2 25% 67% Stage 3 52.3 34.9 13.0 89.4% 4.4 59.7% Provisions (Kes Bn) 16.6% 1.1% Coverage (%) Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Focus Area 6: Asset Quality As part of the Group's commitment to support lives and livelihoods and keeping the lights of the economy on, the Group accommodated Kes 171 billion of loans. The group's gross loan book is Kes 530 billion, so this represents 32% of the loan portfolio. However, as at the end of the year, Kes 40 billion had resumed repayment and Kes 9 billion had been downgraded to NPL (Stage 3). Kes 122 billion therefore remains under moratorium constituting 23% of the loan book analysed as below: Focus Area 7: Efficiency and Cost Optimization Kes Billion Other Expenses Trend Cost to Income Ratio (Without Loan Loss Provision) Cost to Assets Ratio (Without Loan Loss Provision) EBKL 16.6 16.5 15.7 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Group 29.7 25.4 23.4 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 EBKL 47.8% 46.4% 41.5%FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Group 52.4% 51.1% 48.5%FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 EBKL 5.6% 4.6% 4.5%FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Group 6.5% 6.3% 5.7%FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Focus Area 7: Efficiency and Cost Optimization Group Net Interest Margin Focus Area 7: Efficient Financial Intermediation Equity Group's lending yields compared to Kenyan Tier 1 Banks. Lending yields reflecting efficient asset allocation between asset classes 4.0 3.5 Equity Group's ability to attract cheap deposits underpinned by its stable deposit franchise and implied low risk 3.0 Tier 1 Banks Cost of Funds Equity Cost of Funds 2.5 Tier 1 Banks Cost of Deposits Equity Cost of Deposits Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Tier 1 Banks excludes Equity Group. Industry data available up toQ4 2020 for Banks that have published their results as at 26th March 2021. Focus Area 8: Efficient Financial Intermediation Impact & Social Investment Programs USD 465 M in Social Investment Programs Focus Area 8: Impact Investment Shared Prosperity Business Model and its Social Impact Business Validation Global Ratings and Accolades Equity Bank Credit Rating • National Rating: B2

• Global Rating: Aaa.ke/KE-1

• Rating Outlook: Negative Same as the sovereign rating • Position 20 globally on Return on Assets

• Position 62 globally on Soundness (Capital Assets Ratio) 2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award Dr. James Mwangi.

• Position 55 globally on Proﬁts on Capital AFRICAN BANKS 2020 • Position 7 overall • Position 5 on soundness • Position 9 on growth performance • Position 8 on return on risk • Position 6 on leverage category

• Position 754 largest bank globally • Position 6 on proﬁtability Africa's SME Bank of the Year, 2018, 2019 & 2020 African Business Leadership Awards 2020 • African CEO of the Year - Dr. James MwangiAfrica's top 150 most valuable brands • Position 2 - in Kenya • Position 69 - in Africa 2020 Equity Bank Credit Rating • Long Term Rating: AA- • Short Term Rating: A1

• Best Bank in Africa

• Best Digital Bank in Africa

• Excellence in Leadership in Africa • Rating Outlook: Negative Global Ratings and Accolades • Socially Responsible Bank in Africa, 2020

• Best Regional Bank - East Africa - Equity Bank 2020

• African Bank of the Year, 2018

• African Banker of the Year, 2018 (Dr. James Mwangi)

• Best Retail Bank in Africa, 2017 Equity Bank has been recognised for the last 13 Years since 2007 as the Top Banking Superbrand in Kenya. Bank of the Year 2019 & 2020 • Bank of the Year- Kenya 2019

• Bank of the Year - Uganda 2019

• Bank of the Year - Rwanda 2020

• Bank of the Year - DRC 2020

• Bank of the Year- South Sudan 2019 & 2020 Customer Satisfactory Survey 2020 • Best Tier 1 (3rd place) - Customer Responsiveness and Satisfactory Digital Experience Top Acquirer 2019 Award • EABC Chairman's Award - Overall Best Regional Company, 2018

• Best East African Company - CSR, 2018

• Best East African Company - Financial services, 2018 (1st Runners up) Dr. James Mwangi, named to the 3rd Annual 2019 Bloomberg 50 list • Best Overall Winner - 1st Runners Up

• Most Innovative Bank - Winner

• Best in Sustainable Finance - 2nd Runners Up 2020 National Banking Awards and Accolades Brand 1. Best Overall Bank - 9 years running

2. Best Bank in Tier 1 - 6 years running

3. Best Bank in Sustainable CSR - 4 years running

4. Most customer-centric bank - 3 years running

5. Bank with the lowest charge for individuals - 4 years running Franchise Segment 1. Best Bank in SME Banking - 2 years running

2. Best Bank in Retail

3. Best Bank in Agency Banking - 6 years running

4. Best Bank in Mobile Banking- 3 years running

5. Best Commercial Bank in Microfinance - 6 years running 6. Best Bank in Internet Banking - 1st Runner Up

7. Best Bank in Corporate Banking - 1st Runner Up

8. Bank with the lowest charge for loans - 1st Runner Up Product 1. Best Bank in Mortgage Finance

2. Best Bank in Agriculture and Livestock Financing - 2 years running

3. Special Judges Award for Product Innovation - Elimu Scholarship

4. Best Bank in Product Marketing - 1st Runner Up

5. Best Bank in Product Innovation - 1st Runner Up

6. Best Bank in Trade Finance - 1st Runner Up - 3 years running Leadership 1. CEO of the Year - Dr. James Mwangi - 4 years running

2. Corporate Banker of the Year - Moses Ndirangu

3. Outstanding Young Banker - Dennis Maranga Global Ratings and Accolades Equity Group's MD and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, was honoured in the 2019 Bloomberg 50 list. This is an honorary list of ﬁfty innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have impacted the global business landscape in measurable ways. Dr. Mwangi was lauded for his contribution in steering Equity Bank to have presence in the greater Central and Southern Africa region. He was honored alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, CNN President and Warner Media Chairman Jeff Zucker, Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, among others. Global Ratings and Accolades Dr. James Mwangi honouree, 2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award Honourees are chosen by a prestigious Award committee consisting of past Nobel Prize winners in Peace Economics. "Dr. James Mwangi receives the Award for his businessworthy values in championing financial inclusion for all in East and Central Africa. Dr. Mwangi helped achieve a social revolution by bringing banking services to people who previously had limited access to them bolstering Kenya's GDP. Dr. Mwangi is an exceptional entrepreneur and humanitarian. The committee sees him as a shinning example of how business leaders can accelerate change and help solve the world's problems," said Per Saxegaard, Founder of the Oslo Business for Peace Awards. Market Validation Kes Billion Source: Business Daily January 5SthouanrcdeM:aBrcuhs2i5ntehs2s02D1 aily January 5th 2021 and March 25th 2021 Balance Sheet KES Billion FY 2019 FY 2020 Growth Assets Cash & Cash Equivalents 86.4 247.1 186% Government Securies 172.2 217.4 26% Net Loans 366.4 477.8 30% Other Assets 48.7 72.8 50% Total Assets 673.7 1,015.1 51% Liabilies & Capital Deposits 482.8 740.8 53% Borrowed Funds 56.7 97.1 71% Other Liabilies 22.4 38.6 72% Shareholders' Funds 111.8 138.6 24% Total Liabilies & Capital 673.7 1,015.1 51% Income Statement KES Billion FY 2019 Growth 24% 14.7 18.7 26% 45.0 55.1 23% 37.8 27% 92.9 24% 25.9 496% 15.4 20% 29.7 17% 71.0 67% 0.9 24% 1.2 100% 22.2 -30 2.1 -77 20.1 -11% 5.2 -12% FY 2020 26.6 0.7 25.9 59.7 FY 2020 Interest Income Interest Expense Net Interest Income HEADLINE73.8 WILL SIT HERE Non-Funded Income Total Income 29.8 74.8 *Loan Loss Provision Staff Costs 4.3 12.8 Other Operating Expenses Total Costs 25.4 42.5 Net Loss on Monetary Assets Gain on bargain purchase PBT 0.8 - 31.5 Tax PAT 8.9 22.6 Earnings per share 5.9 *Loan loss provision has been presented net of recoveries. In the CBK publication Loan Loss Provision is presented as a gross amount. The gross provisions and recoveries are as follows; RoAE and RoAA Trend Financial Ratios EBKL EBKL Group Group FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Profitability Interest Yield from Loans & Advances 11.6% 11.6% 12.6% 12.4% Interest Yield from Gov't Securities 10.2% 10.9% 10.1% 10.7% Yield from Earning Assets 11.0% 10.3% 11.2% 10.0% Cost of Deposits 2.2% 2.4% 2.4% 2.3% Cost of Funds 2.8% 2.8% 2.9% 2.8% Net Interest Margin 8.2% 7.5% 8.3% 7.2% Cost to Income Ratio with Provisions 52.2% 77.5% 57.0% 76.4% Cost to Income Ratio without Provisions 46.4% 41.5% 51.1% 48.5% Return on Average Equity 28.7% 17.9% 21.8% 15.3% Return on Average Assets 4.0% 2.4% 3.6% 2.3% Asset Quality PAR 8.1% 11.5% 9.0% 11.0% NPL Coverage 72.1% 99.4% 66.0% 89.4% Cost of Risk 1.3% 7.9% 1.3% 6.1% Leverage Loan / Deposit Ratio 72.7% 63.0% 75.9% 64.5% Capital Adequacy Ratios Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 13.1% 12.4% 16.3% 14.8% Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 17.4% 16.2% 19.8% 18.9% Liquidity Liquidity ratio 54.7% 73.1% 52.1% 59.3% 2021 Outlook - Group 2021 Outlook FY 2020 Actual Loan Growth 25% - 30% 30% Deposit Growth 20% - 25% 53% Net Interest Margin 7.0% - 8.0% 7.2% Non Funded Income Mix 38% - 43% 41% Cost to Income Ratio 40% - 45% 48.5% Return on Equity 22% - 27% 15.3% Return on Assets 3.0% - 4.0% 2.3% Cost of Risk 2.0% - 3.0% 6.1% NPL 7% - 10% 11.0% Subsidiaries Contribution (Assets) 40% - 45% 39% Subsidiaries Contribution (PBT) 25% - 30% 34% Indicators & Trends - Kenya Macroeconomic Environment - Kenya 8.00% 6.00% 4.00% 2.00% 0.00% -2.00% -4.00% -6.00% § QUARTERLY GDP GROWTH - The IMF projects the economy to grow by 4.7% in 2021 but still faces signi cant risks, including the uncertainty around the length and severity of the pandemic, unpredictable weather conditions and the pace of the global economic recovery. 112 110 108 106 104 102 100 § USD/KES - It is expected that the shilling may weaken in the short term to medium term as the Kenyan economy continues to recover from the e ects of the COVID-19 and the global economic slowdown. 3-Dec-19 31-Dec-19 28-Jan-20 25-Feb-20 24-Mar-20 21-Apr-20 19-May-20 16-Jun-20 14-Jul-20 11-Aug-20 8-Sep-20 6-Oct-20 3-Nov-20 1-Dec-20 29-Dec-20 Source: CBK Rates, foreign exchange rates and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Quarterly GDP rates, IMF. Macroeconomic Environment - Kenya (continued) 8.00 7.00 6.00 5.00 4.00 3.00 2.00 1.00 3-Dec-19 31-Dec-19 28-Jan-20 25-Feb-20 24-Mar-20 21-Apr-20 19-May-20 16-Jun-20 14-Jul-20 11-Aug-20 8-Sep-20 6-Oct-20 3-Nov-20 10.00 9.50 9.00 8.50 8.00 7.50 7.00 6.50 6.00 5.50 3-Dec-19 31-Dec-19 28-Jan-20 25-Feb-20 24-Mar-20 21-Apr-20 19-May-20 16-Jun-20 14-Jul-20 11-Aug-20 8-Sep-20 6-Oct-20 3-Nov-20 1-Dec-20 1-Dec-20 29-Dec-20 29-Dec-20 § Interbank Rates - Government payments and Commercial bank's excess reserves continued to ensure that the market remained liquid

§ T-Bill Rates - Interest rates seen to be gradually rising across the tenors 91 Day182 Day364 Day Source: CBK Statistics, Rates, Interbank rates and Treasury rates. Macroeconomic Environment - Kenya (continued) 6.50 6.00 5.50 5.00 4.50 4.00 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Dec-20 § Inﬂaon - In ation has been on an upward trajectory from Q3 2020. It edged up slightly to close at 5.62% in Q4 2020 on account of a month-to-month food and non alcoholic drinks index increasing due to an increase in prices of particular food items. 10,000 9,500 9,000 8,500 8,000 7,500 5-Dec-19 2-Jan-20 30-Jan-20 27-Feb-20 26-Mar-20 23-Apr-20 21-May-20 18-Jun-20 16-Jul-20 13-Aug-20 10-Sep-20 8-Oct-20 5-Nov-20 3-Dec-20 31-Dec-20 FX Reserves Months of (USD Mio) Import Cover 6.00 5.50 § FX Reserves - Seen a drop on the FX 5.00 reserves from Q2 2020 as the Central bank 4.50 tries to cushion the local currency from 4.00 uctuations. Source: CBK Weekly Bulletin Key monetary & ﬁnancial indicators and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Monthly CPI rates. Projected Regional GDP Growths Source: Focus Economics & IMF Regional Currencies Depreciation against USD *Regional currencies marginally aﬀected by the US dollar exchange rate. **USD/SSP rates are as per Bank of South Sudan(BOSS) Regional Outlook Uganda § The economy started improving in Q3 on the backdrop of exports and imports growing strongly after a sharp decrease in Q2, suggesting that both foreign and domestic demand strengthened in the period amid further easing of restrictions.

§ In Q4, the private sector activity was at its highest level since the breakout of the pandemic, highlighting a sharp improvement in business conditions as further restrictions were removed.

§ Consequently, output continued to expand, leading to higher employment levels and auguring well for private consumption in turn. Tanzania § Credit growth picked up pace in the 3rd quarter of the year, boosted by the Bank of Tanzania accommodative policy, which supported domestic demand. In the same period, elections were held with no changes in government which was seen to lead to policy stability and a continued focus on boosting the economy after the pandemic-induced downturn. § In 2021, growth is projected to accelerate as aggregate demand recovers, although some risks remain. Probability of another wave of the virus could weigh on the domestic economy, while the recent surge of cases globally threatens the recovery of foreign demand. Source: IMF, Fitch Ratings & Focus Economics. Regional Outlook (continued) Rwanda § The Country secured 172 new investment projects valued at $1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to create more than 22,000 jobs once operations resume. § The fiscal deficit is expected at 8.5% of GDP in FY2020/21, with public debt projected at 67% of GDP by end of 2020. § There is optimism in 2021 with the anticipated economic recovery and the COVID-19 vaccines discoveries around the world to tame the effects of the virus. § According to the International Monetary Fund(IMF), with the resumption of economic activities, Rwanda's economy is projected to recover and grow at 6.3 % in 2021. § There is also gradual restarting of tourism, events, and meetings, which are key strategic sectors in the process of reviving the economy. DR Congo § The production of copper, one of the country's main exports alongside cobalt, remained robust in Q3, which coupled with rallying prices for the commodity since their pandemic-induced collapse in Q1 would be a short in the arm for the economy. Crude oil and Zinc output increased in Q3, likely providing further support.

§ Domestic activity also seems to have benefited from easing price pressures and increased exchange rate stability recently.

§ On the economic outlook, there are headwinds to watch out, including the economy's susceptibility to commodity price swings and a subdued global recovery. Source: World Bank, Fitch Ratings & Focus Economics. Regional Outlook (continued) South Sudan § South Sudan would benefit from diversifying its economy away from oil. Accomplishing this will require large investments in infrastructure, human development, and stronger institutions. § In Q4 2020, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) granted the Republic of South Sudan a $52 million emergency disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility to help its economy weather the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: World Bank, Fitch Ratings & Focus Economics. Notes Notes Notes Equity Centre P.O. Box 75104-00200, Nairobi. Equity Centre, 9th Floor, UpperHill Tel: 0763063000, Fax: + 254-020-2737276, info@equitygroupholdings.com, www.equitygroupholdings.com P.O.Box 75104, Nairobi. @keEquityBank Tel: 0763 063 000 keEquityBank info@equitygroupholdings.com, www.equitygroupholdings.com@keEquitybank@keEquitybankwww.ke.equitybankgroup.com www.ke.equitybankgroup.com EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC AND EQUITY BANK (KENYA) LIMITED ARE REGULATED BY THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA. EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC AND EQUITY BANK (KENYA) LIMITED ARE REGULATED BY THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA. Attachments Original document

