Equity : 2020 Q4 Investor Presentation

INVESTOR BRIEFING FULL YEAR 2020 PERFORMANCE
Equity Group's Philosophies
Our Purpose:
Transforming lives, giving dignity and expanding opportunities for wealth creation
Our Mission:
We offer integrated ﬁnancial services that socially and economically empower consumers, businesses and communities
Our Vision:
To be the champion of the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa
Our Core Values:Positioning Statement:
We provide inclusive ﬁnancial services that transform livelihoods, give dignity and expand opportunities
Teamwork
Respect and Dignity for the Customer
Professionalism
Creativity & Innovation
Unity of Purpose
Governance
Governance and Organizational Structure
Group Executive Management
|
Dr.James Mwangi,CBS
|
Mary Wamae
|
Polycarp Igathe
|
David Ngatia
|
Group Managing Director &
|
Group Executive Director
|
Group Chief Commercial
|
Group Chief Finance Director
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Officer
|
Officer
Sam Gitwekere
Group Director Credit Risk
James Mutuku
Group Director, Treasury and Trade Finance
Christine Browne
Group Director Legal Services and Company
Elizabeth Gathai
Director Digitization and
Automation
Brent Malahay
Group Director Strategy, Strategic Partnerships and
Investor Relations
Joy DiBenedetto
Group Director Communications
Group Finance Director
Chief Internal Auditor
Group Executive Management
Gerald Warui
Managing Director, Equity Bank Kenya
Emmanuel Deh
Executive Director, Equity
Bank Kenya
Samuel Kirubi
Managing Director, Equity Bank Uganda
Anthony Kituuka
Executive Director, Equity Bank Uganda
Addis Ababa Othow
Managing Director, Equity Bank South Sudan
Hannington Namara
Managing Director, Equity Bank Rwanda
Robert Kiboti
Managing Director, Equity Bank Tanzania
Esther Kitoka
Executive Director, Equity Bank Tanzania
Célestin Muntuabu
Managing Director,
Jean-Claude Tshipama
Deputy Managing Director,
EquityBCDC S.A
Group Board of Directors
Prof. Isaac Macharia
Non-Executive Chairman
Dr. James Mwangi
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Edward Odundo
Non-Executive Director
Evelyn Rutagwenda
Non-Executive Director
Dr. Helen Gichohi
Non-Executive Director
Christopher Newson
Non-Executive Director
Mary Wamae
Executive Director
Vijay Gidoomal
Non-Executive Director
Christine Browne
Company Secretary
The Great Multi Crises - COVID-19
Global Health crisis
-
• December 16, 2019 - A new virus, COVID-19, detected in Wuhan, China and spread rapidly across the globe in 2020
-
• November 9, 2020 - COVID-19 vaccines announced. Currently more than 50 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in trials q COVAX to distribute 2 Billion vaccines globally by end of 2021
q
8.3 Million people already fully vaccinated worldwide
-
• December 14, 2020 - New COVID-19 variants reported in the UK and later December 18 in South Africa fuelling a second wave which is said to be more contagious.
-
• Cases reported as at March 5, 2021 q Global; 116 Million Cases, 2.6 Million deaths q Africa; 3.9 Million Cases, 105 thousand deaths
Source: John Hopkins, Africa CDC & WHO
Humanitarian crisis
IMF - Approximately 107 million people will fall below the poverty line by 2021 due to COVID-19
World Food Programme estimates that 271.8 million people are acutely food insecure or directly at risk of becoming so due to the aggravating e ect of the COVID-19
World Data Lab - The World has lost 5 years in its e orts to end extreme poverty because of COVID-19
World Health Organisaon - 45% of the countries in the world have postponed at least 1 vaccination campaign due to COVID-19
$ Global Economic crisis
2021 GDP Growth forecasts opmisc aﬅer vaccinaons begin;
Signiﬁcant job losses predicted
-
• Global GDP growth expected at 5.5%
-
• Advanced economies expected GDP growth at 4.3%
-
• Emerging and developing economies expected growth at 6.3%
Source: IMF
Source: International Labour Organisation (ILO)
COVID-19 Management and Responses
Key government and banks' regulator intervenons across the region
-
• Encouraged nancial institutions to accommodate loan restructuring for their clients
-
• Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes
-
• Reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to boost banks' liquidity
-
• Enacted legislations aimed at giving relief to a ected populations e.g. tax reliefs
-
• Drawn FY2020/21 budgets aiming to support recovery of critical sectors
Regional COVID-19 Financial Assistance
(Rapid Financing Instrument) from
IMF
|
Country
|
Amount Approved
|
Date of Approval
|
DRC
|
US$ 363 million
|
April 22, 2020
|
Kenya
|
US$ 739 million
|
May 6, 2020
|
Rwanda
|
US$ 220 million
|
April 2 & June 11, 2020
|
South Sudan
|
US$ 52 million
|
Nov 11, 2020
|
Uganda
|
US$ 492 million
|
May 6, 2020
Regional CBR and Currency Depreciation
Regional CBRRegional
Currency Depreciaon to
USD
Dec-19
Dec-19
Dec-20
101.4 8.3%
Kenya
109.3 7.0%
Uganda
3,660.1 7.0%
KES
UGXTanzania
2,321.5 7.0%
Rwanda
923.0 5.0%
972.5 4.5%
DRC
1,964.7 18.5%
South Sudan
260.0 15.0%
533.0 15.0%
TZS
RWF
CDF
SSP
GDP Growth Projected to improve across the Region
Equity Boosts Government Efforts against COVID-19 Pandemic
Kes 4.1 billion to complement Government's health and social responses as well as support our customers
|
Health Response
|
Social Response
|
Loan restructuring
|
Capital bu ers
|
Risk management
|
Liquidity bu ers
|
Waived fees on
|
Equity Group
|
In response to the
|
In response to the
|
In response to a
|
In response to the
|
mobile banking
|
Foundation,
|
challenging operating
|
global and regional
|
challenging
|
potential liquidity
|
transactions to
|
Mastercard
|
environment for
|
uncertain operating
|
operating outlook
|
risk arising from
|
discourage use of
|
Foundation and
|
customers, we have
|
environment, we
|
we partnered with
|
accommodation of
|
cash and leveraged
|
Dr. James Mwangi
|
identi ed borrowers
|
have enhanced
|
development
|
our customers and
|
o our health clinics
|
family
|
impacted by COVID-19
|
core capital bu ers
|
institutions to
|
the challenging
|
to support
|
contribution to
|
who account for 32%
|
by withdrawal of
|
obtain partial credit
|
environment, the
|
educational
|
the COVID-19 fund
|
of our loan portfolio.
|
2019 dividend
|
guarantee on select
|
Group secured DFI
|
awareness.
|
totalling Kes 1.7
|
Loan restructuring
|
amounting to Kshs
|
borrowers and
|
funding amounting
|
Transaction fee
|
Billion
|
fees waived
|
9.5 Billion and
|
enhanced our
|
to USD 350m in the
|
foregone amounted
|
amounted to Kes 1.2
|
raised USD 100
|
provisioning
|
year to strengthen
|
to Kes 1.2 billion.
|
billion.
|
million of Tier 2
|
intensity to
|
liquidity; liquidity
|
capital
|
proactively manage
|
levels now rising to
|
emerging risks
|
59% from 52%
Equity Bank Business Model and Strategy Focus
1.
2.
Non-Funded Income GrowthTreasury
3.
Geographical and Business Diversification
4.
Balance Sheet Agility
5.
6.
7.
8.
Innovation and DigitizationAsset QualityEfficiency and Cost OptimizationImpact Investment & Social Brand Development
Focus Area 1: Non-Funded Income Growth
Focus Area 1: NFI Contribution
Focus Area 2: Treasury
KES Billion
Note: Income calculation above is before funding costs
Focus Area 3: Subsidiaries Performance and Contribution
Kes Billion
Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification
Ratios-Banking Subsidiaries
|
Subsidiary
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Subsidiary
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
EBKL
|
28.7%
|
17.9%
|
EBKL
|
4.0%
|
2.4%
|
EBUL
|
19.0%
|
22.0%
|
EBUL
|
2.6%
|
3.1%
|
EBRL
|
24.9%
|
22.0%
|
EBRL
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|
EBTL
|
-13.1%
|
-7.9%
|
EBTL
|
-1.3%
|
-1.1%
|
EquityBCDC
|
17.0%
|
8.8%
|
EquityBCDC
|
1.8%
|
0.8%
|
EBSSL
|
14.4%
|
10.6%
|
EBSSL
|
5.4%
|
9.3%
|
Cost-to-Assets Ratio
|
Cost-to-Income Ratio
|
Subsidiary
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Subsidiary
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
EBKL
|
4.6%
|
4.5%
|
EBKL
|
46.4%
|
41.5%
|
EBUL
|
6.4%
|
7.5%
|
EBUL
|
60.5%
|
56.5%
|
EBRL
|
4.8%
|
5.7%
|
EBRL
|
48.5%
|
49.6%
|
EBTL
|
6.9%
|
6.4%
|
EBTL
|
109.3%
|
72.1%
|
EquityBCDC
|
7.0%
|
6.2%
|
EquityBCDC
|
72.3%
|
79.2%
|
EBSSL
|
12.2%
|
13.4%
|
EBSSL
|
65.0%
|
52.1%
Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification
-
• Present in 6 countries and a commercial representative o ce in Ethiopia
-
• We are a Top 2 bank in our two largest markets

and in the Top 10 in three other markets
-
• Population of ~367 Million
-
• Nominal GDP of ~USD 314 Bn
-
• BCDC acquisition completed on 7 August 2020. EBC and BCDC operations merged e ective 31 December 2020 to create Equity BCDC
-
• BCDC contributed 200,000 customers and 26 branches to our DRC operations
Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification
|
BRANCHES
|
336
|
CAPITAL CITY
|
124
|
Branches in Kenya
|
190
|
Nairobi
|
52
|
Branches in Uganda
|
43
|
Kampala
|
21
|
Branches in S. Sudan
|
5
|
Juba
|
4
|
Branches in Tanzania
|
14
|
Dar es Salaam
|
1
|
Branches in Rwanda
|
14
|
Kigali
|
8
|
Branches in DRC
|
70
|
Kinshasa
|
38
|
AGENT OUTLETS
|
53, 151
|
34, 862
|
725
POINT OF SALE TERMINALS (POS) ATM
Focus Area 4: Balance Sheet Resilience and Agility
KES Billion
Funding Split
Asset Split
Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization
Transformation from a place you go to; to something you do. Digitized Banking - Moving from xed cost to variable cost
Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization
Transformation from a place you go to; to something you do. Digitized Banking - Moving from xed cost to variable cost
Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization
Transformation from a place you go to; to something you do. Digitized Banking - Moving from fixed cost to variable cost
Transaction numbers in millions
345
70
65
775
770
590
85 80
25 20
10
5
0
FY 2013
FY 2014
FY 2016
FY 2017
770.5
Mobile and internet banking
75.7 Agency
27.9
Merchants & Eazzypay & Eazzybiz
20.8
17.7
ATM Branch
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization
Migrating from Fixed to Variable Cost Delivery Infrastructure
Variable cost channels
Fixed cost channels
+54%
Transaction numbers in millions
+2%
495.9
267.7 274.0
-13%
*
321.5
87.1
-23%
-26%
+21%
+78%
+56%
+97%
75.7
-17%
27.0
24.0
20.8
17.7
3.5
2.9
3.5
0.6
23.1
5.3
0.4
19.2
2.0
2.7
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY FY 2019 2020
FYFYFYFY
2019 2020
2019 2020
FY FY 2019 2020
FY FY 2019 2020
FYFYFY FY 2019 2020
FYFY
2019 2020
FY FY 2019 2020
2019 2020
Equitel
EazzyApp
Eazzy Fx
EazzyBizEazzyPay
EazzyNet
Agency
Merchants
ATM
Branch
-19%
Transaction value in KES billion
2,422.9
+16%
+50%
-17%
1,969.1
+58%
799.9 929.3
291.0 242.6
934.2
-23%
+77%
622.9
+158%
713.8
+88%
+80%
118.9
169.9 299.9
452.1
33.6
15.3 28.8
18.9
13.0
10.5
FYFY
2019 2020
FY FY 2019 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020
FYFY
2019 2020
FY FY 2019 2020
FY FY 2019 2020
FY FY 2019 2020
* Eazzy Fx transaction numbers in thousands
|
92.0
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization
98% of our Transactions outside the branch
Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization
60 % of our Transactions Value outside the branch
Branches now handling high value transactions for SME, corporates, wealth management & advisory services
Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization
91% of our Loan Transactions via Mobile Channel
FY 2020 Transaction count
FY 2020 Transaction value
Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Digital Payments
Steady adoption of Eazzy banking solutions
Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Diaspora Remittances
+104%
279.4
136.9
1.5
+76%
0.9
FY 2019
FY 2020
Transaction Volumes in Kes BnDiaspora Commissions in Kes Bn
Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Fx Trading
Kes Billion
|
32% of all client Fx volumes

+51%
863.2
570.5
583.8
(68%)
Other FX
433.6
Flows
(76%)
279.4
(32%)
Diaspora
136.9
Flows
(24%)
FY 2019
FY 2020
|
E
Fx Trading Income
+77%
6.2
3.5
FY 2019
FY 2020

Focus Area 6: Asset Quality
Focus Area 6: Asset Quality
NPL per sector as at December 2020
Focus Area 6: Asset Quality
|
v Contribution to total provisions as at December 2020
|
Coverage and provisions as at December 2020
|
Stage 1 8%
Stage 2
25%
67%
Stage 3
|
52.3
34.9
13.0
89.4%
4.4
59.7%
Provisions
(Kes Bn)
16.6%
1.1%
Coverage
(%)
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Focus Area 6: Asset Quality
As part of the Group's commitment to support lives and livelihoods and keeping the lights of the economy on, the Group accommodated Kes 171 billion of loans. The group's gross loan book is Kes 530 billion, so this represents 32% of the loan portfolio. However, as at the end of the year, Kes 40 billion had resumed repayment and Kes 9 billion had been downgraded to NPL (Stage 3).
Kes 122 billion therefore remains under moratorium constituting 23% of the loan book analysed as below:
Focus Area 7: Efficiency and Cost Optimization
Kes Billion
|
Other Expenses Trend
|
Cost to Income Ratio
(Without Loan Loss Provision)
|
Cost to Assets Ratio
(Without Loan Loss Provision)
|
EBKL
16.6
16.5
15.7
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
Group
29.7
25.4
23.4
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
|
EBKL
47.8%
46.4% 41.5%FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
Group
52.4%
51.1%
48.5%FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
|
EBKL
5.6% 4.6%
4.5%FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
Group
6.5%
6.3% 5.7%FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
Focus Area 7: Efficiency and Cost Optimization
Group
Focus Area 7: Efficient Financial Intermediation
Equity Group's lending yields compared to Kenyan Tier 1 Banks. Lending yields reflecting efficient asset allocation between asset classes
4.0
3.5
Equity Group's ability to attract cheap deposits underpinned by its stable deposit franchise and implied low risk
3.0
Tier 1 Banks Cost of Funds Equity Cost of Funds
2.5
Tier 1 Banks Cost of Deposits Equity Cost of Deposits
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Tier 1 Banks excludes Equity Group. Industry data available up toQ4 2020 for Banks that have published their results as at 26th March 2021.
Focus Area 8: Efficient Financial Intermediation
Impact & Social Investment Programs
USD 465 M in Social Investment Programs
Focus Area 8: Impact Investment
Shared Prosperity Business Model and its Social Impact
Business Validation
Global Ratings and Accolades
Equity Bank Credit Rating
Same as the sovereign rating
-
• Position 20 globally on Return on Assets
-
• Position 62 globally on Soundness (Capital Assets Ratio)
2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award Dr. James Mwangi.
-
• Position 55 globally on Proﬁts on Capital
AFRICAN BANKS 2020
-
• Position 754 largest bank globally
-
• Position 6 on proﬁtability
Africa's SME Bank of the Year, 2018, 2019 & 2020
African Business Leadership Awards 2020
2020
Equity Bank Credit Rating
-
• Long Term Rating: AA-
-
• Short Term Rating: A1
-
• Best Bank in Africa
-
• Best Digital Bank in Africa
-
• Excellence in Leadership in Africa
Global Ratings and Accolades
-
• Socially Responsible Bank in Africa, 2020
-
• Best Regional Bank - East Africa - Equity Bank 2020
-
• African Bank of the Year, 2018
-
• African Banker of the Year, 2018 (Dr. James Mwangi)
-
• Best Retail Bank in Africa, 2017
Equity Bank has been recognised for the last 13 Years since 2007 as the Top Banking Superbrand in Kenya.
Bank of the Year 2019 & 2020
-
• Bank of the Year- Kenya 2019
-
• Bank of the Year - Uganda 2019
-
• Bank of the Year - Rwanda 2020
-
• Bank of the Year - DRC 2020
-
• Bank of the Year- South Sudan 2019 & 2020
Customer Satisfactory Survey 2020
Top Acquirer 2019 Award
-
• EABC Chairman's Award - Overall Best Regional Company, 2018
-
• Best East African Company - CSR, 2018
-
• Best East African Company - Financial services, 2018 (1st Runners up)
Dr. James Mwangi, named to the 3rd Annual 2019 Bloomberg 50 list
-
• Best Overall Winner - 1st Runners Up
-
• Most Innovative Bank - Winner
-
• Best in Sustainable Finance - 2nd Runners Up
2020 National Banking Awards and Accolades
|
Brand
|
-
1. Best Overall Bank - 9 years running
-
2. Best Bank in Tier 1 - 6 years running
-
3. Best Bank in Sustainable CSR - 4 years running
-
4. Most customer-centric bank - 3 years running
-
5. Bank with the lowest charge for individuals - 4 years running
|
Franchise Segment
|
-
1. Best Bank in SME Banking - 2 years running
-
2. Best Bank in Retail
-
3. Best Bank in Agency Banking - 6 years running
-
4. Best Bank in Mobile Banking- 3 years running
-
5. Best Commercial Bank in Microfinance - 6 years running
-
6. Best Bank in Internet Banking - 1st Runner Up
-
7. Best Bank in Corporate Banking - 1st Runner Up
-
8. Bank with the lowest charge for loans - 1st Runner Up
|
Product
|
-
1. Best Bank in Mortgage Finance
-
2. Best Bank in Agriculture and Livestock Financing - 2 years running
-
3. Special Judges Award for Product Innovation - Elimu Scholarship
-
4. Best Bank in Product Marketing - 1st Runner Up
-
5. Best Bank in Product Innovation - 1st Runner Up
-
6. Best Bank in Trade Finance - 1st Runner Up - 3 years running
|
Leadership
|
-
1. CEO of the Year - Dr. James Mwangi - 4 years running
-
2. Corporate Banker of the Year - Moses Ndirangu
-
3. Outstanding Young Banker - Dennis Maranga
Global Ratings and Accolades
Equity Group's MD and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, was honoured in the 2019 Bloomberg 50 list. This is an honorary list of ﬁfty innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have impacted the global business landscape in measurable ways. Dr. Mwangi was lauded for his contribution in steering Equity Bank to have presence in the greater Central and Southern Africa region. He was honored alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, CNN President and Warner Media Chairman Jeff Zucker, Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, among others.
Global Ratings and Accolades
Dr. James Mwangi honouree,
2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award
Honourees are chosen by a prestigious Award committee consisting of past Nobel Prize winners in Peace Economics.
"Dr. James Mwangi receives the Award for his businessworthy values in championing financial inclusion for all in East and Central Africa. Dr. Mwangi helped achieve a social revolution by bringing banking services to people who previously had limited access to them bolstering Kenya's GDP. Dr. Mwangi is an exceptional entrepreneur and humanitarian. The committee sees him as a shinning example of how business leaders can accelerate change and help solve the world's problems," said Per Saxegaard, Founder of the Oslo Business for Peace Awards.
Market Validation
Kes Billion
Source: Business Daily January 5SthouanrcdeM:aBrcuhs2i5ntehs2s02D1 aily January 5th 2021 and March 25th 2021
Balance Sheet
|
KES Billion
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Growth
|
Assets
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
86.4
|
247.1
|
186%
|
Government Securies
|
172.2
|
217.4
|
26%
|
Net Loans
|
366.4
|
477.8
|
30%
|
Other Assets
|
48.7
|
72.8
|
50%
|
Total Assets
|
673.7
|
1,015.1
|
51%
|
Liabilies & Capital
|
Deposits
|
482.8
|
740.8
|
53%
|
Borrowed Funds
|
56.7
|
97.1
|
71%
|
Other Liabilies
|
22.4
|
38.6
|
72%
|
Shareholders' Funds
|
111.8
|
138.6
|
24%
|
Total Liabilies & Capital
|
673.7
|
1,015.1
|
51%
Income Statement
KES Billion
FY 2019
|
Growth
|
24%
|
14.7
|
18.7
|
26%
|
45.0
|
55.1
|
23%
|
37.8
|
27%
|
92.9
|
24%
|
25.9
|
496%
|
15.4
|
20%
|
29.7
|
17%
|
71.0
|
67%
|
0.9
|
24%
|
1.2
|
100%
|
22.2
|
-30
|
2.1
|
-77
|
20.1
|
-11%
|
5.2
|
-12%
|
FY 2020
|
26.6
|
0.7
|
25.9
59.7
FY 2020
Interest Income Interest Expense Net Interest Income
HEADLINE73.8
WILL SIT HERE
Non-Funded Income Total Income
29.8
74.8
*Loan Loss Provision Staff Costs
4.3
12.8
Other Operating Expenses Total Costs
25.4
42.5
Net Loss on Monetary Assets Gain on bargain purchase PBT
0.8
-
31.5
Tax PAT
8.9
22.6
Earnings per share
5.9
*Loan loss provision has been presented net of recoveries. In the CBK publication Loan Loss Provision is presented as a gross amount. The gross provisions and recoveries are as follows;
RoAE and RoAA Trend
Financial Ratios
|
EBKL
|
EBKL
|
Group
|
Group
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Profitability
|
Interest Yield from Loans & Advances
|
11.6%
|
11.6%
|
12.6%
|
12.4%
|
Interest Yield from Gov't Securities
|
10.2%
|
10.9%
|
10.1%
|
10.7%
|
Yield from Earning Assets
|
11.0%
|
10.3%
|
11.2%
|
10.0%
|
Cost of Deposits
|
2.2%
|
2.4%
|
2.4%
|
2.3%
|
Cost of Funds
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
2.9%
|
2.8%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
8.2%
|
7.5%
|
8.3%
|
7.2%
|
Cost to Income Ratio with Provisions
|
52.2%
|
77.5%
|
57.0%
|
76.4%
|
Cost to Income Ratio without Provisions
|
46.4%
|
41.5%
|
51.1%
|
48.5%
|
Return on Average Equity
|
28.7%
|
17.9%
|
21.8%
|
15.3%
|
Return on Average Assets
|
4.0%
|
2.4%
|
3.6%
|
2.3%
|
Asset Quality
|
PAR
|
8.1%
|
11.5%
|
9.0%
|
11.0%
|
NPL Coverage
|
72.1%
|
99.4%
|
66.0%
|
89.4%
|
Cost of Risk
|
1.3%
|
7.9%
|
1.3%
|
6.1%
|
Leverage
|
Loan / Deposit Ratio
|
72.7%
|
63.0%
|
75.9%
|
64.5%
|
Capital Adequacy Ratios
|
Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets
|
13.1%
|
12.4%
|
16.3%
|
14.8%
|
Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets
|
17.4%
|
16.2%
|
19.8%
|
18.9%
|
Liquidity
|
Liquidity ratio
|
54.7%
|
73.1%
|
52.1%
|
59.3%
2021 Outlook - Group
|
2021 Outlook
|
FY 2020 Actual
|
Loan Growth
|
25% - 30%
|
30%
|
Deposit Growth
|
20% - 25%
|
53%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
7.0% - 8.0%
|
7.2%
|
Non Funded Income Mix
|
38% - 43%
|
41%
|
Cost to Income Ratio
|
40% - 45%
|
48.5%
|
Return on Equity
|
22% - 27%
|
15.3%
|
Return on Assets
|
3.0% - 4.0%
|
2.3%
|
Cost of Risk
|
2.0% - 3.0%
|
6.1%
|
NPL
|
7% - 10%
|
11.0%
|
Subsidiaries Contribution (Assets)
|
40% - 45%
|
39%
|
Subsidiaries Contribution (PBT)
|
25% - 30%
|
34%
Indicators & Trends - Kenya
Macroeconomic Environment - Kenya
8.00%
6.00%
4.00%
2.00%
0.00%
-2.00%
-4.00%
-6.00%
§ QUARTERLY GDP GROWTH - The IMF projects the economy to grow by 4.7% in 2021 but still faces signi cant risks, including the uncertainty around the length and severity of the pandemic, unpredictable weather conditions and the pace of the global economic recovery.
112 110 108 106 104 102 100
§
USD/KES - It is expected that the shilling may weaken in the short term to medium term as the Kenyan economy continues to recover from the e ects of the COVID-19 and the global economic slowdown.
3-Dec-19 31-Dec-19 28-Jan-20 25-Feb-20 24-Mar-20 21-Apr-20 19-May-20 16-Jun-20 14-Jul-20 11-Aug-20 8-Sep-20 6-Oct-20
3-Nov-20
1-Dec-20 29-Dec-20
Source: CBK Rates, foreign exchange rates and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Quarterly GDP rates, IMF.
Macroeconomic Environment - Kenya (continued)
8.00
7.00
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
2.00
1.00
3-Dec-19
31-Dec-19
28-Jan-20
25-Feb-20
24-Mar-20
21-Apr-20
19-May-20
16-Jun-20
14-Jul-20
11-Aug-20
8-Sep-20
6-Oct-20
3-Nov-20
10.00
9.50
9.00
8.50
8.00
7.50
7.00
6.50
6.00
5.50
3-Dec-19
31-Dec-19
28-Jan-20
25-Feb-20
24-Mar-20
21-Apr-20
19-May-20
16-Jun-20
14-Jul-20
11-Aug-20
8-Sep-20
6-Oct-20
3-Nov-20
1-Dec-20 1-Dec-20
29-Dec-20 29-Dec-20
-
§ Interbank Rates - Government payments and Commercial bank's excess reserves continued to ensure that the market remained liquid
-
§ T-Bill Rates - Interest rates seen to be gradually rising across the tenors
91 Day182 Day364 Day
Source: CBK Statistics, Rates, Interbank rates and Treasury rates.
Macroeconomic Environment - Kenya (continued)
6.50
6.00
5.50
5.00
4.50
4.00
Dec-19
Jan-20
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Jul-20
Aug-20
Sep-20
Oct-20
Nov-20
Dec-20
§ Inﬂaon - In ation has been on an upward trajectory from Q3 2020. It edged up slightly to close at 5.62% in Q4 2020 on account of a month-to-month food and non alcoholic drinks index increasing due to an increase in prices of particular food items.
10,000
9,500
9,000
8,500
8,000
7,500
5-Dec-19 2-Jan-20 30-Jan-20 27-Feb-20 26-Mar-20 23-Apr-20 21-May-20 18-Jun-20 16-Jul-20 13-Aug-20 10-Sep-20 8-Oct-20
5-Nov-20
3-Dec-20 31-Dec-20
FX Reserves
Months of
(USD Mio)
Import Cover
|
6.00
|
5.50
|
§
|
FX Reserves - Seen a drop on the FX
|
5.00
|
reserves from Q2 2020 as the Central bank
|
4.50
|
tries to cushion the local currency from
|
4.00
|
uctuations.
Source: CBK Weekly Bulletin Key monetary & ﬁnancial indicators and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Monthly CPI rates.
Projected Regional GDP Growths
Source: Focus Economics & IMF
Regional Currencies Depreciation against USD
*Regional currencies marginally aﬀected by the US dollar exchange rate. **USD/SSP rates are as per Bank of South Sudan(BOSS)
Regional Outlook
Uganda
-
§ The economy started improving in Q3 on the backdrop of exports and imports growing strongly after a sharp decrease in Q2, suggesting that both foreign and domestic demand strengthened in the period amid further easing of restrictions.
-
§ In Q4, the private sector activity was at its highest level since the breakout of the pandemic, highlighting a sharp improvement in business conditions as further restrictions were removed.
-
§ Consequently, output continued to expand, leading to higher employment levels and auguring well for private consumption in turn.
Tanzania
§ Credit growth picked up pace in the 3rd quarter of the year, boosted by the Bank of Tanzania accommodative policy, which supported domestic demand. In the same period, elections were held with no changes in government which was seen to lead to policy stability and a continued focus on boosting the economy after the pandemic-induced downturn.
§
In 2021, growth is projected to accelerate as aggregate demand recovers, although some risks remain. Probability of another wave of the virus could weigh on the domestic economy, while the recent surge of cases globally threatens the recovery of foreign demand.
Source: IMF, Fitch Ratings & Focus Economics.
Regional Outlook (continued)
Rwanda
§ The Country secured 172 new investment projects valued at $1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to create more than 22,000 jobs once operations resume.
§
The fiscal deficit is expected at 8.5% of GDP in FY2020/21, with public debt projected at 67% of GDP by end of 2020.
§
There is optimism in 2021 with the anticipated economic recovery and the COVID-19 vaccines discoveries around the world to tame the effects of the virus.
§
According to the International Monetary Fund(IMF), with the resumption of economic activities, Rwanda's economy is projected to recover and grow at 6.3 % in 2021.
§
There is also gradual restarting of tourism, events, and meetings, which are key strategic sectors in the process of reviving the economy.
DR Congo
-
§ The production of copper, one of the country's main exports alongside cobalt, remained robust in Q3, which coupled with rallying prices for the commodity since their pandemic-induced collapse in Q1 would be a short in the arm for the economy. Crude oil and Zinc output increased in Q3, likely providing further support.
-
§ Domestic activity also seems to have benefited from easing price pressures and increased exchange rate stability recently.
-
§ On the economic outlook, there are headwinds to watch out, including the economy's susceptibility to commodity price swings and a subdued global recovery.
Source: World Bank, Fitch Ratings & Focus Economics.
Regional Outlook (continued)
South Sudan
§ South Sudan would benefit from diversifying its economy away from oil. Accomplishing this will require large investments in infrastructure, human development, and stronger institutions.
§
In Q4 2020, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) granted the Republic of South Sudan a $52 million emergency disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility to help its economy weather the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: World Bank, Fitch Ratings & Focus Economics.
