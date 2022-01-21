ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced the tax treatment of our 2021 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2021 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Total Distribution Allocable to 2021 Ordinary Taxable Dividend Qualified REIT Dividend for IRC §199A 12/24/2020 01/08/2021 $0.342500 $0.087801 $0.087801 $0.087801 03/26/2021 04/09/2021 $0.362500 $0.362500 $0.362500 $0.362500 06/25/2021 07/09/2021 $0.362500 $0.362500 $0.362500 $0.362500 09/24/2021 10/08/2021 $0.362500 $0.362500 $0.362500 $0.362500 12/31/2021 01/14/2022 $0.362500 $0.362500 $0.362500 $0.362500 TOTALS $1.792500 $1.537801 $1.537801 $1.537801

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 24, 2020, paid on January 8, 2021, is a split-year distribution with $0.087801 considered a distribution made in 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of October 18, 2021, we owned or had an interest in 436 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 167,123 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005488/en/