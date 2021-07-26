Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELS   US29472R1086

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.

(ELS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equity LifeStyle Properties : ELS Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

07/26/2021 | 08:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) declared a third quarter 2021 dividend of $0.3625 per common share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $1.45 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 8, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “intend,” “may be” and “will be” and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

  • our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);
  • our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;
  • our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;
  • our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;
  • our ability to manage counterparty risk;
  • our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;
  • in the age-qualified properties, home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential home buyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;
  • results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-built single-family housing;
  • impact of government intervention to stabilize site-built single-family housing and not manufactured housing;
  • effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;
  • the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;
  • unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;
  • our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;
  • the effect of interest rates;
  • the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors’, data management systems;
  • the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;
  • the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and
  • other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers, and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses, and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

We are a fully integrated owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties and own or have an interest in 435 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 166,188 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust with headquarters in Chicago.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.
08:55aEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : ELS Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
BU
07/22EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Baird Adjusts Price Target on Equity Lifestyle Pro..
MT
07/21EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : RBC Raises Price Target on Equity Lifestyle Proper..
MT
07/20EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Equity Life..
MT
07/20EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : ELS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
07/20EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/20Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. acquired Pine Haven for $62.8 million.
CI
07/19EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Q2 Normalized FFO, Revenue Increase
MT
07/19EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Q221 Supplemental Package
PU
07/19EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 189 M - -
Net income 2021 258 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,3x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 15 141 M 15 141 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 82,40 $
Average target price 86,30 $
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marguerite M. Nader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Seavey Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Patrick Waite Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger A. Maynard Executive Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.30.05%13 809
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.41.37%29 817
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL43.08%29 386
INVITATION HOMES INC.36.43%21 542
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.39.80%19 977
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.23.86%19 583