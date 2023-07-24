Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.(NYSE:ELS) added to S&P Composite 1500

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a lifestyle-oriented properties consisting of property operations and home sales and rental operations within manufactured home (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities and marinas. It operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties and the Home Sales. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells and leases homes at the Properties. The Company owns interest in a portfolio of approximately 449 properties located throughout the United States and Canada containing approximately 171,248 individual developed areas. These properties are located in 35 states and British Columbia, with approximately 110 properties with lake, river or ocean frontage and approximately 120 properties within 10 miles of the coastal United States.

Sector Residential REITs