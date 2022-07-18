Equity LifeStyle Properties : Q222 Supplemental Package

N E W S R E L E A S E

CONTACT: Paul Seavey FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (800) 247-5279 July 18, 2022

ELS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Continued Strong Performance;

Guidance Update

CHICAGO, IL - July 18, 2022 - Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased $35.2 million, or 10.7%, to $365.3 million, compared to $330.1 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $0.4 million, to $61.5 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, compared to $61.1 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased $91.7 million, or 14.5%, to $725.5 million, compared to $633.8 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $18.1 million, or $0.09 per Common Share, to $144.4 million, or $0.78 per Common Share, compared to $126.3 million, or $0.69 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Funds from Operations ("FFO") available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $4.0 million, or $0.01 per Common Share, to $121.6 million, or $0.62 per Common Share, compared to $117.6 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $24.4 million, or $0.10 per Common Share, to $262.5 million, or $1.34 per Common Share, compared to $238.1 million, or $1.24 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $7.0 million, or $0.03 per Common Share, to $125.3 million, or $0.64 per Common Share, compared to $118.3 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $25.8 million, or $0.12 per Common Share, to $266.7 million, or $1.37 per Common Share, compared to $240.9 million, or $1.25 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $20.7 million to $315.8 million, compared to $295.1 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $57.8 million to $638.2 million, compared to $580.4 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $8.3 million to $174.8 million, compared to $166.5 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $30.5 million to $367.3 million, compared to $336.8 million for the same period in 2021.