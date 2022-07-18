Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELS   US29472R1086

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.

(ELS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
73.13 USD   -0.25%
05:54pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Q222 Supplemental Package
PU
04:39pEquity Lifestyle Properties Q2 FFO Per Share Edges Higher, Revenue Rises; Releases Q3 Guidance
MT
04:33pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equity LifeStyle Properties : Q222 Supplemental Package

07/18/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter 2022

Earnings Release and

Supplemental Financial Information

Greenbriar Village - Bath, PA

Oceanside RV Resort - Oceanside, CA

White Oak Shores RV Resort - Stella, NC

Holiday Trav-L-Park Resort - Emerald Isle, NC

Table of Contents

Earnings Press Release

i-iii

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations Update…..………………………………………..…………………………

1

2022 Guidance…..………………………………………..…………………………

2

Investor Information ..………………………………………..…………………………

3

Financial Information

Financial Highlights…………………………………………..……………..……….….

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets…………….………………..………………………..…...

5

Consolidated Income Statements...…………………..…………………………….…....

6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

7

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures……………………………………………...

8

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ………………...….

9

Consolidated Income from Property Operations…………………………………….....

10

Core Income from Property Operations……………………….……………………….

11

Non-Core Income from Property Operations…………………………………..………

12

Income from Rental Home Operations……………………………..………………….

13

Total Sites and Home Sales……………………………………………..……….…….

14

Memberships - Select Data………………………………………….…..........................

15

Market Capitalization…………………………………………………………………....

16

Debt Maturity Schedule…………………………………………………………………

17

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations………………………

18-20

N E W S R E L E A S E

CONTACT: Paul Seavey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(800) 247-5279

July 18, 2022

ELS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Continued Strong Performance;

Guidance Update

CHICAGO, IL - July 18, 2022 - Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased $35.2 million, or 10.7%, to $365.3 million, compared to $330.1 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $0.4 million, to $61.5 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, compared to $61.1 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased $91.7 million, or 14.5%, to $725.5 million, compared to $633.8 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $18.1 million, or $0.09 per Common Share, to $144.4 million, or $0.78 per Common Share, compared to $126.3 million, or $0.69 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Funds from Operations ("FFO") available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $4.0 million, or $0.01 per Common Share, to $121.6 million, or $0.62 per Common Share, compared to $117.6 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $24.4 million, or $0.10 per Common Share, to $262.5 million, or $1.34 per Common Share, compared to $238.1 million, or $1.24 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $7.0 million, or $0.03 per Common Share, to $125.3 million, or $0.64 per Common Share, compared to $118.3 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $25.8 million, or $0.12 per Common Share, to $266.7 million, or $1.37 per Common Share, compared to $240.9 million, or $1.25 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $20.7 million to $315.8 million, compared to $295.1 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $57.8 million to $638.2 million, compared to $580.4 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $8.3 million to $174.8 million, compared to $166.5 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $30.5 million to $367.3 million, compared to $336.8 million for the same period in 2021.

i

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 4.9% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 3.3%, compared to the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 7.2% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 6.2%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Business Updates

Pages 1 and 2 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provide an update on operations and 2022 guidance.

Investment Activity

In June 2022, we completed the acquisition of Holiday Trav-L-Park Resort, a 299-site oceanfront Recreational Vehicle ("RV") community located in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Oceanside RV Resort, a 139-site RV community located in Oceanside, California, and one land parcel adjacent to one of our properties for an aggregate purchase price of $97.4 million. Our total year to date acquisition investment is $113 million.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered,self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 18, 2022, we own or have an interest in 449 quality properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,880 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.

Conference Call

A live webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

  • our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);
  • our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;
  • our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;
  • our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;
  • our assumptions and guidance concerning 2022 growth rates and Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data;
  • our ability to manage counterparty risk;
  • our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;
  • home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential homebuyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;

ii

  • results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, including an adequate supply of homes at reasonable costs, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-builtsingle-family housing;
  • impact of government intervention to stabilize site-builtsingle-family housing and not manufactured housing;
  • effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;
  • the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;
  • unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;
  • our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;
  • the effect of inflation and interest rates;
  • the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors' data management systems;
  • the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;
  • the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought by or against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and
  • other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our guidance acknowledges the existence of volatile economic conditions, which may impact our current guidance assumptions. Factors impacting 2022 guidance include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. In addition, these forward-looking statements, including our 2022 guidance are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward- looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

iii

Disclaimer

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.
05:54pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Q222 Supplemental Package
PU
04:39pEquity Lifestyle Properties Q2 FFO Per Share Edges Higher, Revenue Rises; Releases Q3 G..
MT
04:33pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pEarnings Flash (ELS) EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Posts Q2 Revenue $365.3M
MT
04:24pEarnings Flash (ELS) EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Reports Q2 FFO $0.64
MT
04:19pELS Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
07/15Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties With Peer Perform Rati..
MT
07/08Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Co..
BU
07/08Citigroup Adjusts Equity Lifestyle Properties' Price Target to $77 from $93, Keeps Neut..
MT
07/06UBS Lowers Equity Lifestyle Properties' Price Target to $83 From $92, Buy Rating Kept
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 383 M - -
Net income 2022 300 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,7x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 13 637 M 13 637 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 73,31 $
Average target price 83,73 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marguerite M. Nader Vice President-Asset Management
Paul Seavey Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Samuel Zell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Waite Executive Vice President-Property Operations
Sheli Z. Rosenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC.-16.37%13 637
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-23.67%26 924
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-21.19%26 819
INVITATION HOMES INC.-21.00%21 862
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-23.55%19 521
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-27.00%19 333