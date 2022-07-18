Equity LifeStyle Properties : Q222 Supplemental Package

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations………………………
July 18, 2022
ELS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Continued Strong Performance;
Guidance Update
CHICAGO, IL - July 18, 2022 - Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased $35.2 million, or 10.7%, to $365.3 million, compared to $330.1 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $0.4 million, to $61.5 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, compared to $61.1 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased $91.7 million, or 14.5%, to $725.5 million, compared to $633.8 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $18.1 million, or $0.09 per Common Share, to $144.4 million, or $0.78 per Common Share, compared to $126.3 million, or $0.69 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Funds from Operations ("FFO") available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $4.0 million, or $0.01 per Common Share, to $121.6 million, or $0.62 per Common Share, compared to $117.6 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $24.4 million, or $0.10 per Common Share, to $262.5 million, or $1.34 per Common Share, compared to $238.1 million, or $1.24 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $7.0 million, or $0.03 per Common Share, to $125.3 million, or $0.64 per Common Share, compared to $118.3 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $25.8 million, or $0.12 per Common Share, to $266.7 million, or $1.37 per Common Share, compared to $240.9 million, or $1.25 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $20.7 million to $315.8 million, compared to $295.1 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $57.8 million to $638.2 million, compared to $580.4 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $8.3 million to $174.8 million, compared to $166.5 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $30.5 million to $367.3 million, compared to $336.8 million for the same period in 2021.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 4.9% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 3.3%, compared to the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 7.2% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 6.2%, compared to the same period in 2021.
Business Updates
Pages 1 and 2 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provide an update on operations and 2022 guidance.
Investment Activity
In June 2022, we completed the acquisition of Holiday Trav-L-Park Resort, a 299-site oceanfront Recreational Vehicle ("RV") community located in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Oceanside RV Resort, a 139-site RV community located in Oceanside, California, and one land parcel adjacent to one of our properties for an aggregate purchase price of $97.4 million. Our total year to date acquisition investment is $113 million.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered,self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 18, 2022, we own or have an interest in 449 quality properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,880 sites.
For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.
Conference Call
A live webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:
our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);
our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;
our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;
our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;
our assumptions and guidance concerning 2022 growth rates and Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data;
our ability to manage counterparty risk;
our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;
home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential homebuyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;
results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, including an adequate supply of homes at reasonable costs, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-builtsingle-family housing;
impact of government intervention to stabilize site-builtsingle-family housing and not manufactured housing;
effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;
the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;
unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;
our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;
the effect of inflation and interest rates;
the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors' data management systems;
the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;
the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought by or against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and
other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Our guidance acknowledges the existence of volatile economic conditions, which may impact our current guidance assumptions. Factors impacting 2022 guidance include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. In addition, these forward-looking statements, including our 2022 guidance are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.
For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward- looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
