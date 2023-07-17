Second Quarter 2023
Table of Contents
Earnings Press Release
Supplemental Financial Information
Financial Highlights…………………………………………..……………..……….….
Consolidated Balance Sheets…………….………………..………………………..…...
Consolidated Income Statements...…………………..…………………………….…....
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures……………………………………………...
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ………………...….
Consolidated Income from Property Operations…………………………………….....
Core Income from Property Operations……………………….……………………….
Non-Core Income from Property Operations…………………………………..………
Home Sales and Rental Home Operations…………………………….……………….
Total Sites......…………………………………………....................…..……….….….
Memberships - Select Data………………………………………….…..........................
Market Capitalization…………………………………………………………………....
Debt Maturity Schedule…………………………………………………………………
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations………………………
ELS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Continued Strong Performance;
Guidance Increase
CHICAGO, IL - July 17, 2023 - Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
$
Change
Total Revenues
$
370.0
$
365.3
$
4.7
Net Income available for Common Stockholders
$
62.9
$
61.5
$
1.4
Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted
$
0.34
$
0.33
$
0.01
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
$
Change
Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted
$
0.63
$
0.62
$
0.01
Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and
$
0.66
$
0.64
$
0.02
OP Unit - Fully Diluted
Property operating revenues, excluding deferrals
$
333.3
$
315.8
$
17.5
Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management
$
184.5
$
174.8
$
9.7
Core Portfolio Performance
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
% Change
Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals
$
320.6
$
305.3
5.0 %
Core Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management
$
175.6
$
169.9
3.5 %
Operations Update
Normalized FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $0.66 per share, representing a 3.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022, outperforming the midpoint of our guidance expectation by $3.2 million.
MH
Core MH base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased 6.7% compared to the same period in 2022, which reflects 7.0% growth from rate increases. We sold 226 new homes during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with an average sales price of $102,000.
RV and Marina
Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased 2.3% compared to the same period in 2022. Core RV and marina annual base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased 7.8% compared to the same period in 2022, which reflects 7.3% growth from rate increases and 0.5% from occupancy gains. Demand from customers to visit our RV and Thousand Trails properties remains strong as total site utilization throughout the portfolio is in line compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and increased 8% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Core RV and marina transient base rental income for the quarter
ended June 30, 2023 decreased 13.9% compared to the same period in 2022. We continue to see demand for annual sites and have increased our Core RV and marina annual site count by approximately 240 since June 30, 2022, which has reduced the number of transient sites available for use. We experienced significant weather events during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 in California, the Pacific Northwest and along the East coast that impacted our results. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, we made a change to our Core portfolio. Refer to page 19 for properties designated as Non-Core.
Property Operating Expenses
Core property operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased 7.0% compared to the same period in 2022. Property operating and maintenance expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were favorable to our guidance expectations and the variance, primarily related to utility and payroll expenses, demonstrated a strong correlation to RV locations with lower than expected Transient rent in the same period. See page 8 for details of the Core property operating expenses.
Guidance (1)(2)
2023
Third Quarter
Full Year
Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted
$0.38 to $0.44
$1.59 to $1.69
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted
$0.68 to $0.74
$2.76 to $2.86
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit -
$0.68 to $0.74
$2.80 to $2.90
Fully Diluted
2022 Actual
2023 Growth Rates
Core Portfolio:
Third
Full Year
Third Quarter
Full Year
Quarter
MH base rental income
$
157.0
$
626.0
6.5% to 7.1%
6.3% to 7.3%
RV and marina base rental income (3)
$
104.3
$
392.3
2.7% to 3.3%
4.1% to 5.1%
Property operating revenues
$
320.7
$
1,238.1
4.9% to 5.5%
5.5% to 6.5%
Property operating expenses
$
142.3
$
524.1
4.7% to 5.3%
6.3% to 7.3%
Income from property operations, excluding deferrals
$
178.4
$
714.0
5.2% to 5.8%
4.9% to 5.9%
and property management
Non-Core Portfolio:
2023 Full Year
Income from property operations, excluding deferrals
$22.8 to $26.8
and property management
Other Guidance Assumptions:
2023 Full Year
Property management and general administrative (4)
$120.6 to $126.6
Debt Assumptions: (5)
Weighted average debt outstanding
$3,375 to $3,575
Interest and related amortization
$129.0 to $135.0
- Third quarter and full year 2023 guidance ranges represent a range of possible outcomes and the midpoint reflects management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Actual growth rates and per share amounts could vary materially from growth rates and per share amounts presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, is incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this release for additional factors impacting our 2023 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information.
- Guidance assumptions do not include future capital events (financing transactions, acquisitions or dispositions) subsequent to those discussed in this press release or the use of free cash flow.
- Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 65.8% and 67.9% of third quarter 2023 and full year 2023 RV and marina base rental income, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue third quarter 2023 growth rate range is 8.2% to 8.8% and the full year 2023 growth rate range is 7.8% to 8.8%.
- Includes accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors.
- Includes financing transactions discussed in this press release.
Balance Sheet Activity
In June 2023, we closed on a secured refinancing transaction generating gross proceeds of $89 million (the "June 2023 financing"). The loan represents an incremental borrowing from an existing secured facility, has a fixed interest rate of 5.04% per annum and matures in 10 years.
We also locked rate on a $375 million secured financing at a weighted average interest rate of 5.05% secured by a pool of MH and RV assets. The secured financing has a weighted average term to maturity of 7.5 years. We expect to close in the third quarter of 2023.
In July 2023 we repaid all debt scheduled to mature in 2023 and 2024 with proceeds from the June 2023 financing and our unsecured line of credit. Upon consummation of the $375 million secured financing, which is subject to customary closing conditions, the proceeds will be used to pay off the remaining balance on our unsecured line of credit.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered,self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.
For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.
Conference Call
A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/ development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and
