Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 65.8% and 67.9% of third quarter 2023 and full year 2023 RV and marina base rental income, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue third quarter 2023 growth rate range is 8.2% to 8.8% and the full year 2023 growth rate range is 7.8% to 8.8%. Includes accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors. Includes financing transactions discussed in this press release.

Balance Sheet Activity

In June 2023, we closed on a secured refinancing transaction generating gross proceeds of $89 million (the "June 2023 financing"). The loan represents an incremental borrowing from an existing secured facility, has a fixed interest rate of 5.04% per annum and matures in 10 years.

We also locked rate on a $375 million secured financing at a weighted average interest rate of 5.05% secured by a pool of MH and RV assets. The secured financing has a weighted average term to maturity of 7.5 years. We expect to close in the third quarter of 2023.

In July 2023 we repaid all debt scheduled to mature in 2023 and 2024 with proceeds from the June 2023 financing and our unsecured line of credit. Upon consummation of the $375 million secured financing, which is subject to customary closing conditions, the proceeds will be used to pay off the remaining balance on our unsecured line of credit.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered,self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/ development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and