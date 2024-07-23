Second Quarter 2024

N E W S R E L E A S E

CONTACT: Paul Seavey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(800) 247-5279

July 22, 2024

ELS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Continued Strong Performance; Increases 2024 Earnings Guidance

CHICAGO, IL - July 22, 2024 - Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

($ in millions, except per share data)

Net Income per Common Share

Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit

Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit

Quarter Ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change (1)

$

0.42

$

0.34

$

0.08

24.3%

$

0.69

$

0.61

$

0.08

13.5%

$

0.66

$

0.64

$

0.02

2.9%

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change (1)

Net Income per Common Share

$

1.01

$

0.78

$

0.23

29.4%

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$

1.55

$

1.33

$

0.22

16.6%

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$

1.44

$

1.36

$

0.08

5.9%

_____________________

1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

Operations Update

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $0.66, representing a 2.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023, outperforming the midpoint of our guidance range of $0.64. Normalized FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.44 per Common Share and OP Unit, representing a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Core property operating revenues increased 4.6% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management increased 5.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core property operating revenues increased 5.2% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management increased 6.4% compared to the same period in 2023.

MH

Core MH base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 6.2% compared to the same period in 2023, which reflects 6.0% growth from rate increases and 0.2% from occupancy gains. Core MH homeowners increased by 171, and we sold 255 new homes during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The new homes sold had an average sales price of approximately $89,000. Core MH base rental income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 6.3% compared to the same period in 2023, which reflects 6.1% growth from rate increases and 0.2% from occupancy gains.

i

RV and Marina

Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 2.0% compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 6.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina base rental income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 4.0% compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 7.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Property Operating Expenses

Core property operating expenses, excluding property management for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 3.4% compared to the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management increased 3.7% compared to same period in 2023.

Balance Sheet Activity

On July 18, 2024, we closed on a modification of our $500 million unsecured line of credit to extend the maturity date to July 18, 2028 and add an option to extend the maturity date on our $300 million senior unsecured term loan to April 16, 2027. All other material terms, including interest rate terms, will remain the same.

ii

Guidance Update (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)

2024

Third quarter

Full Year

Net Income per Common Share

$0.42 to $0.48

$1.89 to $1.99

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$0.69 to $0.75

$2.96 to $3.06

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$0.69 to $0.75

$2.86 to $2.96

2023 Actual

2024 Growth Rates

Core Portfolio:

Third quarter

Full Year

Third quarter

Full Year

MH base rental income

$

167.8

$

668.5

5.7% to 6.3%

5.6% to 6.6%

RV and marina base rental income (2)

$

109.5

$

413.5

2.4% to 3.0%

3.5% to 4.5%

Property operating revenues

$

332.8

$

1,297.7

4.1% to 4.7%

4.5% to 5.5%

Property operating expenses, excluding property

$

149.9

$

562.3

4.1% to 4.7%

3.3% to 4.3%

management

Income from property operations, excluding

$

182.9

$

735.4

4.2% to 4.8%

5.4% to 6.4%

property management

Non-Core Portfolio:

2024 Full Year

Income from property operations, excluding

$14.0 to $18.0

property management

Other Guidance Assumptions:

2024 Full Year

Property management and general administrative

$113.2 to $119.2

Debt assumptions:

Weighted average debt outstanding

$3,400 to $3,600

Interest and related amortization

$140.6 to $146.6

______________________

  1. Third quarter and full year 2024 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimates presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for additional factors impacting our 2024 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted.
  2. Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 67.4% and 69.9% of third quarter 2024 and full year 2024 RV and marina base rental income guidance, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue third quarter 2024 growth rate range is 6.3% to 6.9% and the full year 2024 growth rate range is 6.5% to 7.5%.

iii

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered,self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 22, 2024, we own or have an interest in 452 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,866 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.

Conference Call

A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/ development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of, and our ability to remediate, material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward- looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

iv

Supplemental Financial Information

Financial Highlights (1)(2)

(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)

As of and for the Quarters Ended

June 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Operating Information

Total revenues

$

380.0

$

386.6

$

360.6

$

388.8

$

370.0

Consolidated net income

$

82.1

$

115.3

$

96.4

$

80.7

$

66.0

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$

78.3

$

109.9

$

91.9

$

77.0

$

62.9

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

164.3

$

186.3

$

171.1

$

167.0

$

157.7

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$

134.7

$

167.4

$

148.5

$

133.8

$

118.6

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$

128.5

$

152.7

$

138.2

$

133.9

$

124.9

Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit

$

108.3

$

136.9

$

109.2

$

107.8

$

98.3

holders

Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per

Share Data

Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period

195,621

195,598

195,531

195,525

195,514

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted .

195,465

195,545

195,475

195,440

195,430

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)

$

0.42

$

0.59

$

0.49

$

0.41

$

0.34

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.69

$

0.86

$

0.76

$

0.68

$

0.61

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.66

$

0.78

$

0.71

$

0.68

$

0.64

Dividends per Common Share

$ 0.4775

$ 0.4775

$ 0.4475

$ 0.4475

$ 0.4475

Balance Sheet

Total assets

$

5,645

$

5,630

$

5,614

$

5,626

$

5,586

Total liabilities

$

4,135

$

4,110

$

4,115

$

4,129

$

4,083

Market Capitalization

Total debt (4)

$

3,499

$

3,507

$

3,548

$

3,533

$

3,479

Total market capitalization (5)

$ 16,240

$ 16,104

$ 17,341

$ 15,990

$ 16,557

Ratios

Total debt / total market capitalization

21.5 %

21.8 %

20.5 %

22.1 %

21.0 %

Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6)

5.1

5.1

5.3

5.4

5.4

Interest coverage (7)

5.1

5.2

5.2

5.3

5.4

Fixed charges (8)

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.2

______________________

  1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre.
  2. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.
  3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.
  4. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $27.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
  5. See page 14 for the calculation of market capitalization as of June 30, 2024.
  6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre.
  7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period.
  8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

2Q 2024 Supplemental Financial Information

1

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(unaudited)

Assets

Investment in real estate:

Land

$

Land improvements

Buildings and other depreciable property

Accumulated depreciation

Net investment in real estate

Cash and restricted cash

Notes receivable, net

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

Deferred commission expense

Other assets, net

Total Assets

$

2,088,682

$

2,088,657

4,490,978

4,380,649

1,225,474

1,236,985

7,805,134

7,706,291

(2,544,276)

(2,448,876)

5,260,858

5,257,415

35,658

29,937

51,504

49,937

86,439

85,304

54,882

53,641

156,134

137,499

5,645,475

$

5,613,733

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities:

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

Term loans, net

Unsecured line of credit

Accounts payable and other liabilities

Deferred membership revenue

Accrued interest payable

Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits

Distributions payable

Total Liabilities

Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023; none issued and outstanding.

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023; 186,516,405 and 186,426,281 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Paid-incapital

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Total Stockholders' Equity

Non-controllinginterests - Common OP Units

Total Equity

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

2,959,443

$

2,989,959

498,007

497,648

14,000

31,000

177,819

151,567

228,099

218,337

11,978

12,657

152,433

126,451

93,402

87,493

4,135,181

4,115,112

-

-

1,917

1,917

1,646,160

1,644,319

(213,486)

(223,576)

5,292

6,061

1,439,883

1,428,721

70,411

69,900

1,510,294

1,498,621

5,645,475

$

5,613,733

2Q 2024 Supplemental Financial Information

2

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, unaudited)

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:

Rental income

$

300,788

$

288,655

$

617,386

$

585,106

Annual membership subscriptions

16,369

16,189

32,584

32,159

Membership upgrade sales (1)

4,050

3,614

7,997

7,119

Other income

16,197

17,911

31,746

35,625

Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

37,565

38,913

67,618

71,046

Interest income

2,420

2,259

4,588

4,347

Income from other investments, net

2,630

2,473

4,668

4,564

Total revenues

380,019

370,014

766,587

739,966

Expenses:

Property operating and maintenance

126,105

122,214

240,888

234,697

Real estate taxes

20,099

18,832

40,886

37,148

Membership sales and marketing (2)

6,126

5,521

11,423

10,359

Property management

19,436

19,359

39,146

38,823

Depreciation and amortization

51,344

51,464

102,452

101,966

Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

27,650

29,268

49,617

52,409

Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses

7,472

7,170

13,619

14,094

General and administrative

8,985

16,607

20,974

28,268

Casualty-relatedcharges/(recoveries), net (3)

(6,170)

-

(21,013)

-

Other expenses

1,387

1,381

2,718

2,849

Interest and related amortization

36,037

33,122

69,580

65,710

Total expenses

298,471

304,938

570,290

586,323

Income before income taxes and other items

81,548

65,076

196,297

153,643

Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net

-

-

-

(2,632)

Income tax benefit

-

-

239

-

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

579

973

862

1,497

Consolidated net income

82,127

66,049

197,398

152,508

Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

(3,822)

(3,121)

(9,188)

(7,209)

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

(8)

(8)

(8)

(8)

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$

78,297

$

62,920

$

188,202

$

145,291

_____________________

  1. Membership upgrade sales revenue is net of deferrals of $4.7 million and $5.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity.
  2. Membership sales and marketing expense is net of sales commission deferrals of $0.9 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity.
  3. Casualty-relatedcharges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $0.7 million and insurance recovery revenue of $6.9 million including $6.2 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $1.2 million and insurance recovery revenue of $22.3 million including $21.0 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian.

2Q 2024 Supplemental Financial Information

3

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.

