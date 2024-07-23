Second Quarter 2024
Earnings Release and
Supplemental Financial Information
Mt Hood Village - Welches, OR
Willow Lake Estates - Elgin, IL
Westpark - Wickenburg, AZ
Bethpage Camp-Resort - Urbanna, VA
Table of Contents
Earnings Press Release
Supplemental Financial Information
Financial Highlights…………………………………………..……………..……….….
Consolidated Balance Sheets…………….………………..………………………..…...
Consolidated Income Statements...…………………..…………………………….…....
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures……………………………………………...
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ………………...….
Consolidated Income from Property Operations…………………………………….....
Core Income from Property Operations……………………….……………………….
Non-Core Income from Property Operations…………………………………..………
Home Sales and Rental Home Operations…………………………….……………….
Total Sites......…………………………………………....................…..……….….….
Membership Campgrounds - Select Data…..………………………...............................
Market Capitalization…………………………………………………………………....
Debt Maturity Schedule…………………………………………………………………
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations………………………
N E W S R E L E A S E
CONTACT: Paul Seavey
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
(800) 247-5279
July 22, 2024
ELS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Continued Strong Performance; Increases 2024 Earnings Guidance
CHICAGO, IL - July 22, 2024 - Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Net Income per Common Share
Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit
Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change (1)
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
0.08
24.3%
$
0.69
$
0.61
$
0.08
13.5%
$
0.66
$
0.64
$
0.02
2.9%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change (1)
Net Income per Common Share
$
1.01
$
0.78
$
0.23
29.4%
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit
$
1.55
$
1.33
$
0.22
16.6%
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit
$
1.44
$
1.36
$
0.08
5.9%
_____________________
1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.
Operations Update
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $0.66, representing a 2.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023, outperforming the midpoint of our guidance range of $0.64. Normalized FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.44 per Common Share and OP Unit, representing a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Core property operating revenues increased 4.6% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management increased 5.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core property operating revenues increased 5.2% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management increased 6.4% compared to the same period in 2023.
MH
Core MH base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 6.2% compared to the same period in 2023, which reflects 6.0% growth from rate increases and 0.2% from occupancy gains. Core MH homeowners increased by 171, and we sold 255 new homes during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The new homes sold had an average sales price of approximately $89,000. Core MH base rental income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 6.3% compared to the same period in 2023, which reflects 6.1% growth from rate increases and 0.2% from occupancy gains.
i
RV and Marina
Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 2.0% compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 6.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina base rental income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 4.0% compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 7.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.
Property Operating Expenses
Core property operating expenses, excluding property management for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 3.4% compared to the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management increased 3.7% compared to same period in 2023.
Balance Sheet Activity
On July 18, 2024, we closed on a modification of our $500 million unsecured line of credit to extend the maturity date to July 18, 2028 and add an option to extend the maturity date on our $300 million senior unsecured term loan to April 16, 2027. All other material terms, including interest rate terms, will remain the same.
ii
Guidance Update (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
2024
Third quarter
Full Year
Net Income per Common Share
$0.42 to $0.48
$1.89 to $1.99
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit
$0.69 to $0.75
$2.96 to $3.06
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit
$0.69 to $0.75
$2.86 to $2.96
2023 Actual
2024 Growth Rates
Core Portfolio:
Third quarter
Full Year
Third quarter
Full Year
MH base rental income
$
167.8
$
668.5
5.7% to 6.3%
5.6% to 6.6%
RV and marina base rental income (2)
$
109.5
$
413.5
2.4% to 3.0%
3.5% to 4.5%
Property operating revenues
$
332.8
$
1,297.7
4.1% to 4.7%
4.5% to 5.5%
Property operating expenses, excluding property
$
149.9
$
562.3
4.1% to 4.7%
3.3% to 4.3%
management
Income from property operations, excluding
$
182.9
$
735.4
4.2% to 4.8%
5.4% to 6.4%
property management
Non-Core Portfolio:
2024 Full Year
Income from property operations, excluding
$14.0 to $18.0
property management
Other Guidance Assumptions:
2024 Full Year
Property management and general administrative
$113.2 to $119.2
Debt assumptions:
Weighted average debt outstanding
$3,400 to $3,600
Interest and related amortization
$140.6 to $146.6
______________________
- Third quarter and full year 2024 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimates presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for additional factors impacting our 2024 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted.
- Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 67.4% and 69.9% of third quarter 2024 and full year 2024 RV and marina base rental income guidance, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue third quarter 2024 growth rate range is 6.3% to 6.9% and the full year 2024 growth rate range is 6.5% to 7.5%.
iii
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered,self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 22, 2024, we own or have an interest in 452 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,866 sites.
For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.
Conference Call
A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/ development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of, and our ability to remediate, material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward- looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
iv
Supplemental Financial Information
Financial Highlights (1)(2)
(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)
As of and for the Quarters Ended
June 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Operating Information
Total revenues
$
380.0
$
386.6
$
360.6
$
388.8
$
370.0
Consolidated net income
$
82.1
$
115.3
$
96.4
$
80.7
$
66.0
Net income available for Common Stockholders
$
78.3
$
109.9
$
91.9
$
77.0
$
62.9
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
164.3
$
186.3
$
171.1
$
167.0
$
157.7
FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders
$
134.7
$
167.4
$
148.5
$
133.8
$
118.6
Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders
$
128.5
$
152.7
$
138.2
$
133.9
$
124.9
Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit
$
108.3
$
136.9
$
109.2
$
107.8
$
98.3
holders
Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per
Share Data
Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period
195,621
195,598
195,531
195,525
195,514
Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted .
195,465
195,545
195,475
195,440
195,430
Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)
$
0.42
$
0.59
$
0.49
$
0.41
$
0.34
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted
$
0.69
$
0.86
$
0.76
$
0.68
$
0.61
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted
$
0.66
$
0.78
$
0.71
$
0.68
$
0.64
Dividends per Common Share
$ 0.4775
$ 0.4775
$ 0.4475
$ 0.4475
$ 0.4475
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
5,645
$
5,630
$
5,614
$
5,626
$
5,586
Total liabilities
$
4,135
$
4,110
$
4,115
$
4,129
$
4,083
Market Capitalization
Total debt (4)
$
3,499
$
3,507
$
3,548
$
3,533
$
3,479
Total market capitalization (5)
$ 16,240
$ 16,104
$ 17,341
$ 15,990
$ 16,557
Ratios
Total debt / total market capitalization
21.5 %
21.8 %
20.5 %
22.1 %
21.0 %
Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6)
5.1
5.1
5.3
5.4
5.4
Interest coverage (7)
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.3
5.4
Fixed charges (8)
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.2
______________________
- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre.
- See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.
- Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.
- Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $27.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
- See page 14 for the calculation of market capitalization as of June 30, 2024.
- Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre.
- Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period.
- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.
2Q 2024 Supplemental Financial Information
1
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Assets
Investment in real estate:
Land
$
Land improvements
Buildings and other depreciable property
Accumulated depreciation
Net investment in real estate
Cash and restricted cash
Notes receivable, net
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
Deferred commission expense
Other assets, net
Total Assets
$
2,088,682
$
2,088,657
4,490,978
4,380,649
1,225,474
1,236,985
7,805,134
7,706,291
(2,544,276)
(2,448,876)
5,260,858
5,257,415
35,658
29,937
51,504
49,937
86,439
85,304
54,882
53,641
156,134
137,499
5,645,475
$
5,613,733
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
Term loans, net
Unsecured line of credit
Accounts payable and other liabilities
Deferred membership revenue
Accrued interest payable
Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits
Distributions payable
Total Liabilities
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023; none issued and outstanding.
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023; 186,516,405 and 186,426,281 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Paid-incapital
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Total Stockholders' Equity
Non-controllinginterests - Common OP Units
Total Equity
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
2,959,443
$
2,989,959
498,007
497,648
14,000
31,000
177,819
151,567
228,099
218,337
11,978
12,657
152,433
126,451
93,402
87,493
4,135,181
4,115,112
-
-
1,917
1,917
1,646,160
1,644,319
(213,486)
(223,576)
5,292
6,061
1,439,883
1,428,721
70,411
69,900
1,510,294
1,498,621
5,645,475
$
5,613,733
2Q 2024 Supplemental Financial Information
2
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, unaudited)
Quarters Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Rental income
$
300,788
$
288,655
$
617,386
$
585,106
Annual membership subscriptions
16,369
16,189
32,584
32,159
Membership upgrade sales (1)
4,050
3,614
7,997
7,119
Other income
16,197
17,911
31,746
35,625
Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services
37,565
38,913
67,618
71,046
Interest income
2,420
2,259
4,588
4,347
Income from other investments, net
2,630
2,473
4,668
4,564
Total revenues
380,019
370,014
766,587
739,966
Expenses:
Property operating and maintenance
126,105
122,214
240,888
234,697
Real estate taxes
20,099
18,832
40,886
37,148
Membership sales and marketing (2)
6,126
5,521
11,423
10,359
Property management
19,436
19,359
39,146
38,823
Depreciation and amortization
51,344
51,464
102,452
101,966
Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services
27,650
29,268
49,617
52,409
Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses
7,472
7,170
13,619
14,094
General and administrative
8,985
16,607
20,974
28,268
Casualty-relatedcharges/(recoveries), net (3)
(6,170)
-
(21,013)
-
Other expenses
1,387
1,381
2,718
2,849
Interest and related amortization
36,037
33,122
69,580
65,710
Total expenses
298,471
304,938
570,290
586,323
Income before income taxes and other items
81,548
65,076
196,297
153,643
Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net
-
-
-
(2,632)
Income tax benefit
-
-
239
-
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures
579
973
862
1,497
Consolidated net income
82,127
66,049
197,398
152,508
Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units
(3,822)
(3,121)
(9,188)
(7,209)
Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends
(8)
(8)
(8)
(8)
Net income available for Common Stockholders
$
78,297
$
62,920
$
188,202
$
145,291
_____________________
- Membership upgrade sales revenue is net of deferrals of $4.7 million and $5.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity.
- Membership sales and marketing expense is net of sales commission deferrals of $0.9 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity.
- Casualty-relatedcharges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $0.7 million and insurance recovery revenue of $6.9 million including $6.2 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $1.2 million and insurance recovery revenue of $22.3 million including $21.0 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian.
2Q 2024 Supplemental Financial Information
3
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
