The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (“ELS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 22, 2024, ELS disclosed that errors it previously determined to be immaterial in the Company’s prior financial statements regarding classification of cash outflows associated with the purchase of manufactured homes were now determined to be material. The Company further disclosed that, as a result, its full year 2022 and first quarter 2023 financial reports should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, ELS’s stock price fell $1.96, or 2.8%, to close at $67.00 per share on January 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

