December 22, 2021 TSX.V - EQTY OTCQB- EQMEF NR-16-21

Equity Metals Announces the Closing of Private Placements

Equity Metals Corporation (the "Company" or "Equity Metals") reported today that it has closed its previously announced flow-through and non-flow-through private placements by issuing a total of 24,528,671 units for gross proceeds of $3,634,050.63.

The Company closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement by issuing 1,725,002 non- flow-through units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.14 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $241,500.28 and by issuing 12,100,002 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,815,000.30. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one-half (0.5) of one warrant. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half (0.5) of one non-flow through warrant. The warrants for all units will be the same with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share for a period of 2 years at a price of $0.20.

Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate 400,000 FT Units in this private placement. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the private placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Securities issued pursuant to this tranche of the private placement include common shares, share purchase warrants and finder's warrants issued as finder's fees, all of which carry a legend restricting trading of the securities until April 22, 2022.

The gross proceeds received from the sale of the FT Units will be used for work programs on the Company's Silver Queen, Au-Ag, exploration property, in British Columbia. The net proceeds received from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital.

The Company may pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable warrants in connection with the offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver Queen Project

The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt