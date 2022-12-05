Equity Metals : Corporate Presentation, December 2022
12/05/2022 | 11:12am EST
Discovering high-grade epithermal veins in a
premier mining district
Corporate Presentation
December 2022
TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD
Forward-Looking Statement
Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.
Forward-lookingstatements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the VP of Exploration for Equity Metals Corporation and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.
Investment Highlights
High-grade resource open
Exceptional assay results
Mineral Resource Increases
for expansion at its Silver
demonstrates exploration
Ind: +187% AgEq
Queen Project in B.C.
upside across several veins
Inf: +30% AgEq
Prospective diamond assets
Targets identified for
Experienced management
in a prolific diamond-
continued exploration and
and geological team with a
producing district
project advancement in
proven track record
2023
Mineral Resource Update
Breaking News
Indicated: 21.0Mozs Ag, 237Kozs Au, 18Mlbs Cu, 48Mlbs Pb and 267Mlbs Zn (62.8Mozs AgEq or 765Kozs AuEq) Inferred: 10.3Mozs Ag, 50Kozs Au, 10Mlbs Cu, 23Mlbs Pb and 84Mlbs Zn (22.5Mozs AgEq or 273Kozs AuEq)
President Joe Kizis: "This is a tremendous milestone for the company as we continue to explore and expand the high-grade resources on the Silver Queen property. Only four of 20 known veins on the property are modelled with this current Mineral Resource Estimate which leaves significant exploration potential for resource expansion well into 2023 and beyond."
Capital Markets Profile
Capital Structure
Ticker
TSX-V: EQTY
Share Price (Dec 2, 2022)
C$0.11
52-Week Trading Range
C$0.055 - C$0.20
Basic Shares Outstanding
102.8M
Options
6.6M1
Warrants
53.0M2
FD Shares Outstanding
162.4M
Market Capitalization (Basic)
C$11.3M
Cash
+C$0.4M
Debt
Nil
Share Ownership
Share Price and Volume
(Since Feb. 2021)
Management &
Associates
6.0%
Institutions
7.9%
Retail &
Other…
6,600,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.20 and a weighted average life of 3.5 years
52,998,977 warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.14 and a weighted average life of 1.6 years
