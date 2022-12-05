Advanced search
    EQTY   CA29472E1079

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION

(EQTY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:08 2022-12-05 am EST
0.1100 CAD    0.00%
12/02Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC
AQ
12/01Equity Metals Corporation Announces A Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate At the Silver Queen Project, BC
CI
10/17Equity Metals Corporation, to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 18th  
AQ
Equity Metals : Corporate Presentation, December 2022

12/05/2022 | 11:12am EST
Discovering high-grade epithermal veins in a

premier mining district

Corporate Presentation

December 2022

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

Forward-Looking Statement

  • Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.
  • Forward-lookingstatements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
  • Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
  • Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
  • The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
  • Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the VP of Exploration for Equity Metals Corporation and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

Investment Highlights

High-grade resource open

Exceptional assay results

Mineral Resource Increases

for expansion at its Silver

demonstrates exploration

Ind: +187% AgEq

Queen Project in B.C.

upside across several veins

Inf: +30% AgEq

Prospective diamond assets

Targets identified for

Experienced management

in a prolific diamond-

continued exploration and

and geological team with a

producing district

project advancement in

proven track record

2023

Mineral Resource Update

Breaking News

Indicated: 21.0Mozs Ag, 237Kozs Au, 18Mlbs Cu, 48Mlbs Pb and 267Mlbs Zn (62.8Mozs AgEq or 765Kozs AuEq) Inferred: 10.3Mozs Ag, 50Kozs Au, 10Mlbs Cu, 23Mlbs Pb and 84Mlbs Zn (22.5Mozs AgEq or 273Kozs AuEq)

President Joe Kizis: "This is a tremendous milestone for the company as we continue to explore and expand the high-grade resources on the Silver Queen property. Only four of 20 known veins on the property are modelled with this current Mineral Resource Estimate which leaves significant exploration potential for resource expansion well into 2023 and beyond."

Capital Markets Profile

Capital Structure

Ticker

TSX-V: EQTY

Share Price (Dec 2, 2022)

C$0.11

52-Week Trading Range

C$0.055 - C$0.20

Basic Shares Outstanding

102.8M

Options

6.6M1

Warrants

53.0M2

FD Shares Outstanding

162.4M

Market Capitalization (Basic)

C$11.3M

Cash

+C$0.4M

Debt

Nil

Share Ownership

Share Price and Volume

(Since Feb. 2021)

Management &

Associates

6.0%

Institutions

7.9%

Retail &

Other…

  1. 6,600,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.20 and a weighted average life of 3.5 years
  2. 52,998,977 warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.14 and a weighted average life of 1.6 years

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Equity Metals Corporation published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,21 M -3,12 M -3,12 M
Net cash 2021 1,79 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,3 M 8,39 M 8,39 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Joseph Anthony Kizis President & Director
Killian Ruby Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lawrence P. Page Chairman
Courtney A. Shearer Independent Director
John Reynolds Kerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION-15.38%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED39.45%157 183
RIO TINTO PLC14.15%113 569
GLENCORE PLC48.90%87 011
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.28%49 019
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)72.74%44 393