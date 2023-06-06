Equity Metals : Corporate Presentation, June 2023

Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.
Forward-lookingstatements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the VP of Exploration for Equity Metals Corporation and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.
Investment Highlights
High-grade resource open
Exceptional assay results
Mineral Resource Increases
for expansion at its Silver
demonstrate exploration
Ind: +187% AgEq
Queen Project in B.C.
upside across several veins
Inf: +30% AgEq
Prospective diamond assets
New Drilling Completed on
Experienced management
in a prolific diamond-
the Camp and Sveinson
and geological team with a
producing district
Targets
proven track record
Capital Markets Profile
Capital Structure
Ticker
TSX-V: EQTY
Share Price (May 25, 2023)
C$0.13
52-Week Trading Range
C$0.035 - C$0.28
Basic Shares Outstanding
127.1M
Options
6.6M1
Warrants
77.2M2
FD Shares Outstanding
214.0M
Market Capitalization (Basic)
C$16.5M
Cash
+C$2.5M
Debt
Nil
Share Ownership
Share Price and Volume
(Since May 2021)
Management &
Associates
6.0%
Institutions
7.9%
Retail &
Other…
6,600,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.20 and a weighted average life of 3.5 years
52,998,977 warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.14 and a weighted average life of 1.6 years
Management Team & Board
Experienced team with a proven track record of exploration, discovery and development success in North America
Lawrence Page, LLB, KC - Chairman & Director
Director/officer of several public prominent exploration and mining companies
Major Projects and Mines involvement: Penasquito, Mexico; Hemlo and Eskay Creek, Canada
Joseph A. Kizis Jr., MSc., P.Geo - President & Director
Courtney Shearer, B.Sc (Eng.), MBA, CPA, CMA - Director
• President, Director, Bravada Gold Corporation
• Served as Director and Consultant, San Gold Corporation
40 years experience in exploration for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead and zinc in BC and abroad
Major Projects involvement: Wind Mountain, NV; Buffalo Valley, NV; Mount Hope, NV; Homestake Ridge, BC
Killian Ruby, CPA, CA, B. Sc. (Acc) - CFO & Director
John Kerr, BASC., P.Eng. - Director
• President and CEO of Malaspina Consultants & Manex Resource Group
•
50 years experience in discovery and development of significant mineral
•
Assurance Partner at Wolrige Mahon LLP
deposits in North America
•
Served as Senior Manager of KPMG LLP
•
Major Projects involvement: Santa Fe, NV; Calvada, NV; Mindora, NV;
Ming Mine, NL; Rambler East, NL; Frasergold Deposit, BC
Robert W.J. Macdonald, MSc., P.Geo. - VP Exploration
Arie Page, LLB - Corporate Secretary
•
VP Geological Services, Manex Resource Group
• Corporate Secretary for several public resource companies including
•
Major Projects involvement: Cerro Las Minitas, Mx; Homestake Ridge,
