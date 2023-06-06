Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Equity Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQTY   CA29472E1079

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION

(EQTY)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:58:34 2023-06-06 pm EDT
0.1300 CAD    0.00%
02:58pEquity Metals : Corporate Presentation, June 2023
PU
05/18Equity Intersects High-Grade Silver, Including 0.3 Metres of 0.1g/t Au, 1,462g/t Ag, 2.8% Pb and 0.7% Zn (19.3g/t AuEq or 1,581g/t AgEq) in the Camp Target, Silver Queen Project, BC as Drilling Resumes on the Property
AQ
04/27Equity Metals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended February 28, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Metals : Corporate Presentation, June 2023

06/06/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Discovering high-grade epithermal veins in a

premier mining district

Corporate Presentation

June 2023

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

Forward-Looking Statement

  • Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.
  • Forward-lookingstatements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
  • Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
  • Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
  • The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
  • Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the VP of Exploration for Equity Metals Corporation and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

equitymetalscorporation.com

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

2

Investment Highlights

High-grade resource open

Exceptional assay results

Mineral Resource Increases

for expansion at its Silver

demonstrate exploration

Ind: +187% AgEq

Queen Project in B.C.

upside across several veins

Inf: +30% AgEq

Prospective diamond assets

New Drilling Completed on

Experienced management

in a prolific diamond-

the Camp and Sveinson

and geological team with a

producing district

Targets

proven track record

equitymetalscorporation.com

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

3

Capital Markets Profile

Capital Structure

Ticker

TSX-V: EQTY

Share Price (May 25, 2023)

C$0.13

52-Week Trading Range

C$0.035 - C$0.28

Basic Shares Outstanding

127.1M

Options

6.6M1

Warrants

77.2M2

FD Shares Outstanding

214.0M

Market Capitalization (Basic)

C$16.5M

Cash

+C$2.5M

Debt

Nil

Share Ownership

Share Price and Volume

(Since May 2021)

Management &

Associates

6.0%

Institutions

7.9%

Retail &

Other…

  1. 6,600,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.20 and a weighted average life of 3.5 years
  2. 52,998,977 warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.14 and a weighted average life of 1.6 years

equitymetalscorporation.com

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

4

Management Team & Board

Experienced team with a proven track record of exploration, discovery and development success in North America

Lawrence Page, LLB, KC - Chairman & Director

  • Director/officer of several public prominent exploration and mining companies
  • Major Projects and Mines involvement: Penasquito, Mexico; Hemlo and Eskay Creek, Canada

Joseph A. Kizis Jr., MSc., P.Geo - President & Director

Courtney Shearer, B.Sc (Eng.), MBA, CPA, CMA - Director

• President, Director, Bravada Gold Corporation

• Served as Director and Consultant, San Gold Corporation

  • 40 years experience in exploration for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead and zinc in BC and abroad
  • Major Projects involvement: Wind Mountain, NV; Buffalo Valley, NV; Mount Hope, NV; Homestake Ridge, BC

Killian Ruby, CPA, CA, B. Sc. (Acc) - CFO & Director

John Kerr, BASC., P.Eng. - Director

• President and CEO of Malaspina Consultants & Manex Resource Group

50 years experience in discovery and development of significant mineral

Assurance Partner at Wolrige Mahon LLP

deposits in North America

Served as Senior Manager of KPMG LLP

Major Projects involvement: Santa Fe, NV; Calvada, NV; Mindora, NV;

Ming Mine, NL; Rambler East, NL; Frasergold Deposit, BC

Robert W.J. Macdonald, MSc., P.Geo. - VP Exploration

Arie Page, LLB - Corporate Secretary

VP Geological Services, Manex Resource Group

• Corporate Secretary for several public resource companies including

Major Projects involvement: Cerro Las Minitas, Mx; Homestake Ridge,

Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

BC

equitymetalscorporation.com

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

5

Disclaimer

Equity Metals Corporation published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 18:57:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EQUITY METALS CORPORATION
02:58pEquity Metals : Corporate Presentation, June 2023
PU
05/18Equity Intersects High-Grade Silver, Including 0.3 Metres of 0.1g/t Au, 1,462g/t Ag, 2...
AQ
04/27Equity Metals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
04/12Equity Metals Commences Drilling on the Silver Queen Project, BC
AQ
03/21Equity Metals Grants Stock Options
AQ
02/28Equity Metals : Corporate Presentation, March 2023
PU
02/16Equity Metals Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
01/25Equity Metals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended November..
CI
01/17Technical Report on Silver Queen Project Provides Significant Increase in Ag-Au-Zn Mine..
AQ
01/17IIROC Trading Resumption - EQTY
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,01 M -3,73 M -3,73 M
Net cash 2022 0,50 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart EQUITY METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Equity Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13 CAD
Average target price 0,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 162%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Anthony Kizis President & Director
Killian Ruby Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lawrence P. Page Chairman
Courtney A. Shearer Independent Director
John Reynolds Kerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION-26.32%13
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.57%147 564
RIO TINTO PLC-12.81%105 879
GLENCORE PLC-22.14%66 416
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.70%41 739
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.86%36 865
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer