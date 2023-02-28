Advanced search
    EQTY   CA29472E1079

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION

(EQTY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:23:50 2023-02-28 pm EST
0.1400 CAD   +7.69%
02/16Equity Metals Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
01/25Equity Metals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
CI
01/17Technical Report on Silver Queen Project Provides Significant Increase in Ag-Au-Zn Mineral Resources for Equity Metals Corporation
AQ
Equity Metals : Corporate Presentation, March 2023

02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
Discovering high-grade epithermal veins in a

premier mining district

Corporate Presentation

March, 2023

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

For ward -Looking Statement

  • Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements

that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.

  • Forward-lookingstatements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
  • Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
  • Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
  • The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
  • Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the VP of Exploration for Equity Metals Corporation and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

e q uityme tals corp oration.com

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

2

Investment Highlights

High-grade resource open

Exceptional assay results

Mineral Resource Increases

for expansion at its Silver

demonstrate exploration

Ind: +187% AgEq

Queen Project in B.C.

upside across several veins

Inf: +30% AgEq

Prospective diamond assets

Funded with targets

Experienced management

in a prolific diamond -

identified for continued

and geological team with a

producing district

exploration and project

proven track record

advancement in 2023

e q uityme tals corp oration.com

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

3

Investment Highlights

December 2022 Resource Update

Indicated: 21.0Mozs Ag, 237Kozs Au, 18Mlbs Cu, 48Mlbs Pb and 267Mlbs Zn

(62.8Mozs AgEq or 765Kozs AuEq)

Inferred: 10.3Mozs Ag, 50Kozs Au, 10Mlbs Cu, 23Mlbs Pb and 84Mlbs Zn

(22.5Mozs AgEq or 273Kozs AuEq)

e q uityme tals corp oration.com

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

1.

Parameters for the NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate are described on

4

Slide 10 and in the EQTY News Release, dated Dec 1, 2022

Capital Markets Profile

Capital Structure

Ticker

TSX-V: EQTY

Share Price (Feb 1, 2023)

C$0.17

52-Week Trading Range

C$0.035 - C$0.225

Basic Shares Outstanding

127.1M

Options

6.6M1

Warrants

77.2M2

FD Shares Outstanding

214.0M

Market Capitalization (Basic)

C$21.5M

Cash

+C$3.0M

Debt

Nil

Share Ownership

Share Price and Volume

(Since Feb. 2022)

Management &

Associates

6.0%

Institutions 7.9%

Retail &

Other…

  1. 6,600,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.20 and a weighted average life of 3.5 years
  2. 52,998,977 warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.14 and a weighted average life of 1.6 years

e q uityme tals corp oration.com

TSXV:EQTY / OTCQB:EQMEF/ FSE-EGSD

5

Disclaimer

Equity Metals Corporation published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
